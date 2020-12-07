Banned by Youtube: Astra-Zeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine package

by Silviu “Silview” Costinescu_

I keep telling covidiots their actions speak way louder than their propaganda, it’s still rocket science to them. Not many words to add from my side.

These silly dipshits think they can control me with fear. Fear of channel deletion lol. They’ve already deleted all the joy from my life, you don’t do that to people and then hope to scare them with Youtube deletion!

What if WE delete YOU(tube)?

