Imagine sheep can be used to store information or mine Bitcoin. Then imagine what sheeple can do.

When Klaus Schwab cries about Dark Winters and cyber attacks, that’s the bait and biohacking is the switch.

Most essential and chilling documentary to enter the Great Reset era.

Unfortunately I can’t upload it on YouTube and embed it in this post because covidiots allowed a buncha psychopaths to rob us of our self-determination and free speech, installing this fucked up global fascist-techno-communist regime.

Fortunately we still can take advantage of the last remnants of Internet freedom and you can watch it on a few free-speech platforms:

Lbrary

Bitchute (lower resolution)

more to be added (hopefully)



This is the third and final part on the Biohacking trilogy I promised and delivered. Being final doesn’t mean it’s finished, looks like it’s going to be ever growing and updated, so if you come back to these posts in a few months, you might observe significant updates.

More links, resources and comments to be added here soon, right now I’m exhausted, but anxious to get this in front of you, I invested myself quite a lot in it, enjoy!

