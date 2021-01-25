Open Letter to the Davos 2021 Cartels: Remember, Remember, We Won’t Wait ‘Til November

Digital Davos 2021, the World Economic Forum annual reunion is about to start in a few hours. Online, because they don’t have the guts to gather in person after they’ve just crashed the world on our backs.



If you get what I did here, please spread it, maybe it reaches some oligarchs and helps them feel something. Words are an approximate quote from some WEF auxiliary personnel, forgot her name.

#GreaterReset #RejectTheReset #TheGreatAwakening

