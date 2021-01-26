YouTube Now Deleting Comments and Dislikes at DAVOS 2021 . BRIEF TAKE-OUTS

The amount of inane drivel and gaslighting in technocratic language is as insane as these people are, so excuse me if I don’t waste my life to dissect every bucket of vomit they put online now.

Davos 2021 is a fraud like everything they represent:

After deleting almost all opposition and Joe Biden’s dislikes, now Youtube deletes comments and dislikes on the WEF Channel.

They’re getting destroyed anyway, so they are starting to close the comments. They can’t keep up with the dislikes though.

Most crap is pre-recorded, not live.

The Great Reset as a brand is dead, they admit it in the new presentation video. Which is opened by the World Bank president, by the way.

The brand is dead, but the agenda lives on, with a few adjustments. You’re welcome.

Just look at these fucking clowns becoming cartoons because they only sell to retards!

Their top priority seems to be taking over cryptocurrencies now, so they’ll get that done soon.

ReGreta is back with the Climate-19 expertise, as Climate is their other top priority market for this year. 30 seconds into her speech and my stomach wanted out.

Also this horror:

I haven’t seen them yet, but since the organization also includes Bill Gates and Bono, is safe to say this is the Coalition of the Most Hated.

So no wonder what happened next:

to be continued

PS: The cover photo is from past live meetings

We are funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way. Help SILVIEW.media deliver more, better, faster, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them