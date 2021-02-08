MIND=BLOWN! Rapper Pitbull woke AF, discusses OUR REPORTS, Event201, Communism. Elites lost info war

Now THESE are words I never imagined I would ever write.

And these are the times…

So I am here to praise rapper Pitbull.

Not only for wokeness and having the balls to drop truth bombs, not only for being informed…

But mainly because he struck a major chord, with his plead for freedom.

You see, I am too born and raised in the communist gulag, my Romania and his Cuba were very much alike back then, 30+ years ago…

So after seeing this, I REALLY REALLY WANT TO GIVE A HUG TO THIS MAN, you know, make it physical.

I also feel bad, I lumped him with the Cardi B’s of this world, and that’s his fault for making money with all these sell outs. But then again, if he keeps dropping truth from that height, it’s all better than good.

So watch this and please please spread it around, it has the potential to drive more awareness in the masses! Let’s end this shit!

PS: The part where he says Fidel Castro must be dead jealous on Klaus Schwab… 💥💥💥

Watch the whole show and tell them Silview sent you over, for the woke part (it’s over 2h long) 😉

