Still Denying the Rothschilds Are Behind The Great Reset? Stop, It’s Getting Ridiculous

Many people have problems or fall lazy following their money trail.

Maybe they can at least follow their loud and clear words.

“Stakeholder Capitalism”, one of Klaus Schwab’s many buzzwords, is what expects us at the end of The Great Reset or The Fourth Industrial Revolution, according to its main ideologists.

It’s that stage where “you own nothing and you are happy” or you are on government’s kill list.

If the line between communism and fascism appears blurred many times, it’s because it is. And Stakeholder Capitalism totally erases it.

And who’s going to be at the top of the pyramid of the new centralized global system pushed by the social parasites from the World Economic Forum?

Any road I take, it takes me same place.

Also read:

We are funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way. Help SILVIEW.media deliver more, better, faster, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them