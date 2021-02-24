Latest YouTube ban: Man-made Coronavirus and people begging for DNA-altering vaccines in mind-bending 2014 interview

With one exception, everything YouTube banned from us was good and meaningful information that’s never been debunked, or legit skepticism and inquiry. This interview should be no exception.

Besides the shocking “coincidences” with current events.

They deleted it before I even had the chance to edit the title 😀

The full text of my appeal to YouTube’s ban:

We all know you have no competence, capability, grounds or rights to do what you are claiming to do, and, in fact, you’re deleting stuff because it exposes your own business. But an YouTube ban brings me more traffic than I lose on your crappy narrative-enforcement machine, so keep up the great work! 😉

January 2014 interview with Anthony Patch, founder of Entangled Magazine an insightful and revelatory digital publication focused on current advances and pronouncements in: Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Cryptocurrencies/Blockchain, Quantum Mechanics, DNA/RNA Modification.

His YouTube channel has also been deleted, but he’s active on Bitchute.

I can’t vouch for some of the things he (or anyone) is saying on his channel, but smart people have a lot to learn from what he puts out.

