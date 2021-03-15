YouTube did what?!! “We can’t upload this video, it’s too long, but we can ban you for it!”

TO UPHOLD THE “EXPERT CONSENSUS” SCAM, WE’VE JUST GOT SUSPENDED FOR A DISSENTING EXPERT VIDEO THAT WE’VE NEVER ACTUALLY UPLOADED BECAUSE IT EXCEEDS OUR TIME LIMITATIONS!! CAN YOU FATHOM THIS?!?!



SILLY VALLEY CLOWNS ARE BANNING THOUSANDS OF DISSENTING EXPERTS ON THE BASIS OF “EXPERT CONSENSUS”. MEANWHILE, IN THE REAL WORLD, IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO EVEN HAVE A CONSENSUS ON WHO’S AN EXPERT



👉 Read “CONSENSUS IS WHERE SCIENCE GOES TO DIE”

So we tried to upload a TV interview with Dr. Tenpenny about the mRNA jabs on our Back-up channel. We forgot we didn’t lift the 15 mins limit on this channel and the interview was 25 minutes long, so IT DIDN’T UPLOAD and YouTube says THEY ABANDONED PROCESSING IT.



YET YOUTUBE GAVE US A STRIKE AND 2 WEEKS SUSPENSION FOR IT!

WE GOT SUSPENDED FOR A VIDEO THAT’S TOO LONG TO EVEN UPLOAD THERE, CAN YOU FATHOM THIS?!



Please seize this huge opportunity to expose and end their practices by sharing this story far ad wide, made it part of mainstream culture!

If we don’t push back hard enough, we will live in this clown world forever! Are we writing our own life sentences in a nuthouse? Silviu “Silview” Costinescu



Very Important Mentions:

1. The video exists on Youtube and has over 1.3mil views: (If they take it down it’s on our Odysee channel, absolute MUST SEE!)



2. We’ve shown before that Alphabet, the company that owns Youtube, also has financial stakes in some of the vaccines discussed in the video.

3. We’ve shown in one of our earliest posts that there can’t be such a thing as “expert consensus” on any matter and if there was it would be the grave of Science. No one has argued the clowns and con-men they call experts more than they argued themselves. There can’t even be a consensus on who’s an expert! The consensus argument is a logical fallacy aka band-wagonning, a scientific illiteracy trademark abhorred by most top scientists in history, and evidenced by a long line of abominations backed by scientific consensus. Most science heroes had to go against the consensus, that’s how you revolutionize and invent. If you believe today the Earth is round, that’s ironically thanks to Giordano Bruno’s sacrifice, who picked a painful death over “consensus”.

4. Some of the biggest abominations in history have been backed by fake “expert consensus” like the one YouTube attempts to manufacture. See “Hitler’s Scientists”

5. Banning thousands of dissenting experts in the name of “expert consensus” perfectly sums up the con job that YouTube stands as propaganda arm for.

You know who else got perfect consensus by eliminating dissent? Hitler, Stalin, Mao…

“It does not matter who you are, or how smart you are, or what title you have, or how many of you there are, and certainly not how many papers your side has published, if your prediction is wrong then your hypothesis is wrong. Period.” – Richard Feynman



“The work of science has nothing whatever to do with consensus. Consensus is the business of politics.” – Michael Crichton

Bonus: DIY: HOW TO EASILY PROVE BIG TECH IS FAKING TRAFFIC REPORTS

