History​ lessons we haven’t learned. After the Renaissance, most human abominations had been backed by fabricated “science​ consensus”, it became a good sales pitch in some cases. The idea that the health of the public is more important than the health of the individual is older, and it’s the perfect excuse for eugenics; it has been revitalized and modernized by Nazis, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution aka The Fourth Reich is normalizing it now​. Pharmafia​ and its lemmings are deeply involved in the Nazi experiments (Bayer/Monsanto/BASF especially).

No abuse could’ve happened without the participation of those who took on themselves to protect us from suffering. Today, the people who “care” have aligned behind our planetary kidnappers, and the people who science for health have since normalized cancer in kids. It’s a never-ending self-feeding pandemic​ of moral failure and low intellectual effort

“Cizik School of Nursing has created a REMI Platinum Award-winning documentary film that tells the grim cautionary tale of nurses who participated in the Holocaust and abandoned their professional ethics during the Nazi era. The 56-minute film, Caring Corrupted: the Killing Nurses of the Third Reich, casts a harsh light on nurses who used their professional skills to murder the handicapped, mentally ill and infirm at the behest of the Third Reich and directly participated in genocide.” – Cizik School of Nursing

The Cizik School of Nursing at Health University of Texas is ranked in the Top 12 Percent of graduate nursing programs nationwide, according to the latest survey results by U.S. News and World Report. Nurse Anesthesia master’s/doctorate program (at No.8) still is ranked by U.S. News in the Top 10 in the U.S. Since 1972, Cizik School of Nursing has granted more than 12,022 nursing degrees to its graduates. For more information, go to: https://nursing.uth.edu/

We are funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way. Help SILVIEW.media deliver more, better, faster, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them

We gave up on our profit shares from masks, if you want to help us, please use the donation button!

We think frequent use, even short term use can be bad for you, but if you have no way around them, at least send a message of consciousness.

Get it here!