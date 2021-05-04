Rubicon Crossed: Covidiots peed so much in the gene pool it’s irreversibly unfrequentable

Our Great Awakening looks more and more like a snooze button lately, few people really get up and make progress. We are still too “shy” to even look truth in the face say it like it is. So I will try, because silence can be murder, genocide and even extinction now. And I don’t want my hands bloodied like any normie’s.

Here’s a bunch of premises I find to be factual:

1. We can’t trust any of their reports, but we can observe that a massive chunk of society has been injected with artificial mRNA technology. By the order of hundreds millions. Even if this graph is 100% exaggerated…

In other words:

If your nightmare is not Covid, but covidiots with their insane genetic modification and transhumanist spree…

The Centers for Disease Control define an epidemic as “an increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected in that population in that area.”

If mRNA jabbing is infection to you, as it is to me, the current campaign is an extinction level event.

2. All COVID-19 vaccines are in the clinical trial stage, and, according to the ethical principles of clinical research, subjects of experimental medical treatments cannot be blood donors.

For blatantly obvious reasons:

“Experimental Medication or Unlicensed (Experimental) Vaccine is usually associated with a research study, and the effect on the safety of transfused blood is unknown” – Mayo Clinic

Example:

Prion diseases can be transmitted by blood transfusion: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12388826/

RNA based vaccines and risk of prion diseases: https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf

3. Despite some reality-denialists, RNA modification does alter our genetics and can program more genetic modifications, there’s a whole field of science dealing with just that, as I’ve already reported.



And we can’t even guess what new effects on our genetics will be discovered in the future. This is just the earliest phase of the trials. We’re on uncharted territory, the data they have collected so far is jack-shit compared to the infinite range of possibilities ahead, basically few sci-fi scenarios are excluded now.

They needed 10-20 years for a traditional vaccine, and they still kept coming out disastrous. This one is not just a new type of injection, it’s a whole new science in which they’ve just made first baby-steps. They’re toddlers crying and begging to compete in the grown-ups Olympics. No can do!

The spike protein that altered humans will produce non stop is already proven or suspected to cause several types of damage; most importantly, in my view:

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alters barrier function in 2D static and 3D microfluidic in-vitro models of the human blood–brain barrier

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alone may cause lung damage

“The spike protein produced by the new COVID-19 vaccines may also affect the host cells. We should monitor the long-term consequences of these vaccines carefully, especially when they are administered to otherwise healthy individuals. Further investigations on the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein on human cells and appropriate experimental animal models are warranted.”

“Scientists reveal the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, creates long-lasting changes to human gene expression.”

3. The mRNA technology is transmissible in more than one way, and it will be made even more contagious, they’re already priming us for that. “Second hand vaccination” has been a thing for over 50 years, under different names. Now it’s set for a turbo-boost.

https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2020/11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020_Pfizer_BioNTech.pdf#page67

Either this or “vaccines don’t shed”. You can’t have both.

Even sex with mutants is risky:

FVCK VAXXERS? SCIENCE SAYS THAT’S PROBABLY THE WORST IDEA

4. There are more methods available right now for contaminating people who refuse vaccination and they will use them if they need to, they are on a self-authorization spree.

COVID-19 cure: Scientists plan to develop ‘self-spreading’ coronavirus vaccine

NOT A TYPO, NOT A MISTAKE – THE AUSTRALIAN “AUTHORISATION TO ADMINISTER A POISON”

Even test swabs are very likely to have been used for contamination. If they haven’t, they can be.

Yes, they CAN vaccinate us through nasal test swabs AND target the brain (Biohacking P.1)

5. The only significant difference between the Walking Dead and our lives right now is that our lives also have Star Trek elements, such as the Borg that assimilates everyone and subjugates them to its program.

Un-funnily enough, one of the main methods for the Borg to take over other organisms was a DNA-altering injection which also served as a communication device with the hive-mind (cloud / Internet of All Things ). I’ve started to wonder if The Borg wasn’t predictive programming too. Regardless, the Borg is here and it’s covidiotic. There’s really a lot to learn from this parable.



At least the Walking Dead were free and independent, subjugated only by their thirst for blood.

6. Denial of reality is what brought us here. No citation.

From the verifiable premises above, I infer:

Altered genetics are already so widespread, as of May 2021, that no conceivable scenario can stop them from 100% contamination. Quite the opposite.

Half a billion mutants are only encouraged to infect more. This is beyond any movie script we’ve ever seen.

What’s slowed the Great Resetters down so far is that the people who don’t test also don’t vaccinate. But they were prepared for this.

There is nowhere to hide, there is no “outside” anymore, there is no antidote and no alternative option. Not for plebs like myself anyway.

Blood and organ banks for transfusions are compromised too.

No one has tried to prevent contamination in these banks and I’m afraid now it’s too late, another fundamental rule has been broken. Another genie that can’t be shoved back in the lamp.

They haven’t even shown consideration to the thought of giving us an option here.

Any transfusion or transplant is a Russian roulette now.

The afore-mentioned reality-denialism is also on steroids, not trending favorably to Mother Nature.

An mRNA jab, like any vaccine, but to a deeper extent, has no undo button.

And there’s no “detox”.

Once you did that, we don’t know who you are anymore, the old you has been fundamentally altered, for ever. Whatever follows may turn out better or worse, but the persona before the shot gets discontinued. This may not be detectable in many, may happen gradually over a long time span, or may be attributed to something else, any option is on the table. So many options that this technology turns lottery.

Even if we find a way to protect natural humans from mutagens, mutants will terminate us “manually” eventually, because we will be a reminder of everything they’ve lost.



I’d love to hear about any viable antidote, but I’m afraid the virus is in more heads than vaccinated, it’s ideologic.

We have already crossed the Rubicon, and only covidiots await on the other side

And it’s not like we haven’t been warned.

Now we can only make the best of what we have left. Let’s do just that!

At least that…

PS: This could’ve worked. If enough of it at the right time

More resources:

“Vaccine Shedding”

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1166062

https://genuineprospect.com/2021/04/28/we-should-have-the-right-to-refuse-blood-transfusion-from-vaccinated-for-covid-19-but-can-we-part-2/

Spike Protein

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7547916/

https://www.studyfinds.org/covid-alters-genes-long-haulers/

eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-04/eb-gcm041621.php

https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-04-sars-cov-spike-protein-lung.html

http://hmi-us.com/publications/sars-cov-2-prion-like-domains-in-spike-proteins-enable-higher-affinity-to-ace2.html

https://greatgameindia.com/mrna-vaccines-degenerate-brain-prion/amp/

Self-Spreading Vaccines

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1340352/coronavirus-vaccine-covid19-self-spreading-vaccine

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4732410/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/

Self spreading vaccines the solution to anti-vaxxers. Altering a common cold virus to create the spike protein once it infects those who get it from the vaxxed person. What could go wrong? SMH. How do I get off this planethttps://t.co/F5oLGbAz9y pic.twitter.com/ldKEXhQHRQ — Pete Lincoln (@petelincoln48) April 30, 2021

If JNJ vaccine failed to deactivate by some error in production their adenovirus DNA might replicate and shed. The DNA in virus also codes for mRNA that makes the spike protein so this is a plausible explanation. Its a great way to vax the unvaxxed.https://t.co/OsNKRbLhSN — Pete Lincoln (@petelincoln48) May 2, 2021

Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccines

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25620012/

https://sputniknews.com/world/202104231082693859-is-pfizer-quietly-targeting-other-vaccines-while-holding-back-on-its-own-safety-record-/

https://www.lemonde.fr/planete/article/2021/01/16/vaccins-ce-que-disent-les-documents-voles-a-l-agence-europeenne-des-medicaments_6066502_3244.html

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/cyberattack-ema-update-5

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32698494/

https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/32/eaba5068

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RNA_vaccine#Self-amplifying_RNA

file:///Users/ryancristian/Downloads/vaccines-09-00097.pdf

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04776317

Spike Protein

https://www.studyfinds.org/covid-alters-genes-long-haulers/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33300001/

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/9/1/36

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/full/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902

Published review (Vaccines 2021, 9, 36. https://t.co/g0LoMY0SrN) cautions against mass C19 vaccination of healthy persons at low C19 risk with spike protein-inducing vaccines given at least one serious, potential long-term adverse development: pulmonary artery hypertension pic.twitter.com/v1GmsB3d4T — Andrew Bostom, MD, MS (@andrewbostom) May 1, 2021

