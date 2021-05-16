The Great Reset or The Greatest Heist?

In November 2020, I anticipated Biden’s takeover of the White House against the vote, based solely on the fact that he is one of the most appreciated troopers at Davos, as opposed to Trump. And that’s where, for over two decades, they’ve developed and coordinated a long term plan for the corporate take-over of elected governance across the entire world. That plan is too big to fail, especially due to some soft opposition from another corporate stooge such as Trump.

The Great Reset is not some looney vision of the future from some eccentric billionaire, as Tucker Calson or SkyNews may present it. It’s an old and lengthy process that’s about to be concluded this decade.

My challenge for the US electors in November 2020

In this report we reveal, in the simplest most accessible terms. how this scheme achieves the intermediary goal of transferring assets and wealth from ignorant plebs to corporate overlords.

NB: Why did I say earlier “intermediary goal”? What’s the endgame behind that? Why do these people want more, when they have more than they can enjoy in many generations to come?

All these questions might have a simple answer:

It’s not about wealth anymore. Money is for poor people nowadays. Assets are for rich people. But for the decision-making money-printing overlords, it’s about self-preservation at this point. They went too far and they know they’re over if the population gets out of their control.

Material de-possession is part of a strategy of disempowering their main potential threat at this point – you, I, us. We could all have everything right now. But then many of us could gain the power to figure out what they’ve been up to lately and we could even have the power to do something about it. And that would be the end of them.

So they’re resetting us back into the Dark Ages, but with Star Trek technology.

“Techno-feudalism”, as I called it last year, and Varoufakis used exactly the same words in an interview, to my satisfaction.

