THEY EVEN LIE ABOUT WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S DEATH!

Not the writer, the first man to undertake the Covid gene therapy.

I closed the case in this post’s cover gif animation.

All I have to add is a few references:

We're sorry to hear of the death of Coventry Labour stalwart Bill Shakespeare. Bill made global headlines as 1st first man to have Covid vaccine. His decades of service to the party were recently recognised by @Keir_Starmer. Our thoughts are with Joy and Bill's family & friends. pic.twitter.com/ANCTeGFYEs — West Midlands Labour (@WMLabour) May 24, 2021



"Experimental" means we are not done finding out what relates to it, how and when.

