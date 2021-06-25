The Great Untold: GMO people cannot be responsible with anyone’s safety anymore

Seriously?! Do people still have any self-preservations instincts left if a tsunami wave is already casting shadow on their beach and they’re debating the future of sand castle architecture on social media? Are we still functional human beings or just furless panda bears?

This started out as an investigation in the airlines personnel crisis and vaccine, but ended up a step or two further. Because I have this good habit of zooming out and contextualizing. And what I’ve seen when I did that is obviously bigger than the devil in details.



So I’m not going to rehash what’s been already well covered by a wide range of independent and even mainstream media. My unique contribution to this has already been published a few days ago and it’s a good preamble to this discussion.

Long before that I’ve published another article that anticipated the HR crisis as they disable people, without the specific details that later came up, of course.

It all falls in line coherently. And then there’s a perpendicular line in the sand no one wants to cross.

My reasoning is simple and obvious, but previously untold:



About 80% of British commercial airline pilots got jabbed and they fall like flies hit with Raid, whistle-blowers claim.

Meanwhile, in America:











Internal documents obtained by Dr. Jane Ruby illustrate catastrophe waiting to happen! Airline pilots are dropping dead at alarming rates after being forced to take the jab, or face losing their careers. This is a MAJOR concern for hundreds of thousands of daily air travelers, and it’s only getting worse! – Stew Peters

Maybe it’s only 60% or 40% of them, you’d be insane to take a 1% chance.

Is that limited to UK?

“C’mon, maaaan!”.

I mean if you really looked for it, you’re flooded with reports coming from all over the place that this industry is precisely screwed. Let’s not waste our time, I could list 20 solid links like nothing. We miss time more than base here.



As Thyme mentioned, it’s not just airline pilots, terrestrial transportation is affected too. And there’s a consistent number of car-crashes reported right after vaccination. It even started to show on VAERS too, commentators say, I didn’t verify this detail.

Magnetovaxxers, as I like to call vaxxers with a special magnetism, are no myth either, I alone, have crushed that topic already and there’s thousands others. Explain it as you please, it happens, besides a host of other strange phenomena that are potentially dangerous to others in some situations.

What if one of these meat stickers touch sensitive lab equipment and life-support equipment, or…?



THEY TELL YOU TO SHUT DOWN YOUR PHONE IN THE PLANE, BUT YOU CAN’T SHUT DOWN THE MAGNETOVAXXER THAT CAN STICK PHONES TO HIS ARM.

Hell, even athletes collapse on the game field!

You’ve seen them falling like flies in the waiting room, in their car outside the clinic, everywhere.

Did I mention the spike protein sheds?

We have to extrapolate in order to anticipate.

We have to zoom in for the inner workings and zoom out for the general conclusions:

How can it be only about cars and transportations?! They’d love that, they’ve been trying to kill tourism and uncontrolled population movements for decades, it’s in the books. But whatever logic applies to pilots applies to everyone who has lives depending on him!

So, the past couple of weeks have cemented not one, but two evidences:

The Covid mRNA treatments sold as vaccines can incapacitate or even kill anyone, anytime, especially people genetically or professionally susceptible of blood clotting, heart inflammations or similar circulatory problems. Ergo:

VACCINATED PEOPLE ARE NOT DEPENDABLE ANYMORE.

Which inescapably draws another evidence that is bafflingly not shouted out loud yet:

The danger extends to the people whose lives / health / destiny depend on these genetically-modified dupes.

VACCINATED PEOPLE CANNOT BE ALLOWED ANYMORE IN LIFE/HEALTH THREATENING POSITIONS AND OCCUPATIONS.

Oh, sorry, Kev, are you already on the beach and this isn’t the reading you’re looking for there?

What if your life-guard rushed to work and collapses when a current pulls your kid?

If you’re so life-hesitant, you definitely can bear 0,xx% death-risk from a virus that China sent only by e-mail and, so far, no one has isolated, not even Chinese.

But sane people can’t afford the risk mRNA-inoculated covidiots pose in many of the positions they occupy.

BE SAFE FROM COVID SOMEWHERE ELSE, YOUR FAKE PROTECTION ENDANGERS EVERYONE!

Our work and existence, as media and people, is funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way.

But we’re underfunded for June, when we have heavy annual bills to pay for the websites, not counting the countless hours of work. Next target would be adding new features and plugins to the website and better equipment for faster work and more complex video productions.

Help SILVIEW.media survive and grow, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!