A diversity of nanotech 100% confirmed in Covid tests, masks, injections and a wide range of products

The latest piece of evidence to confirm many of the revelations we've published for the past year or so.



We can't offer informed consent for these experiments conducted on us because we are not offered much information. Only rich people can access some of it at prices most of us can't dream.

What am I talking about is the book pictured in our cover illustration and detailed below, which costs well over 1000$!

More precisely $1185 just for a single license PDF, the hardcover print would cost you about 100 more.

Why is this thing so expensive, you may ask?

THESE INFORMATIONS ARE SO EXPENSIVE EXACTLY TO BE PROHIBITIVE TO THE PLEBS AND OFFER A LEVERAGE OVER THOSE WHO ARE KEPT OUT OF THE LOOP, IN THE DARK



Predictably so, but:

These informations also must to have the highest degree of accuracy in order to sell as expensively!

Superb quality book delivered in a timely fashion with full financial documentation received via email. Testimonial by Dr Tom Kidd, Associate Professor, University of Nevada

Bonus for us, this book is from May 2020, so it must have been elaborated prior to April 2020. This means it might be outdated by now for investors, but witty investigators like us find an advantage in this:

THE BOOK HAS BEEN ELABORATED WITH BEHIND THE SCENES SCIENCE ON THE INDUSTRIES WHICH, IN TURN MUST HAVE HAD PRE-SCIENCE ON THE PLANDEMIC!

There was no publicly available information in March to build such a book, and the industries they talk about must have been prescient, way ahead of the writers.

Only the fact that this book existed in May 2020 is single-handedly proving there was a whole lot of awareness in some industries about the pandemic.

Corroborated with all other evidence we’ve provided on this website, pandemic pre-planning, ergo pre-science, becomes a certitude.

Until plebs learn the GameStop lesson properly and start associating their financial power to break this classism and this information gatekeeping, we have to be happy with whatever meat we can chew from the bones they throw out.

Luckily for you, I can show you how to suck a bone dry and use it to find more.

It’s not going to be a full course, but it might become more than most people can load up.

Let’s start with the description (highlights are mine):

“Nanotechnology and nanomaterials can significantly address the many clinical and public healthcare challenges that have arisen from the coronavirus pandemic. This analysis examines in detail how nanotechnology and nanomaterials can help in the fight against this pandemic disease, and ongoing mitigation strategies. Nano-based products are currently being developed and deployed for the containment, diagnosis, and treatment of Covid-19.

Nanotechnology and nanomaterials promise:

Improved and virus disabling air filtration.

Low-cost, scalable detection methods for the detection of viral particles

Enhanced personal protection equipment (PPE) including facemasks .

. New antiviral vaccine and drug delivery platforms.

New therapeutic solutions.

Report contents include:

Market analysis o f nano-based diagnostic tests for COVID-19 including nanosensors incorporating gold nanoparticles, iron oxide nanoparticles, graphene, quantum dots, carbon quantum dots and carbon nanotubes. Market revenues adjusted to pandemic outcomes. In-depth company profiles. Companies profiled include Abbott Laboratories, Cardea, Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, E25Bio, Grolltex, Inc., Luminex Corporation etc.

Market revenues adjusted to pandemic outcomes. In-depth company profiles. Companies profiled include Abbott Laboratories, Cardea, Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, E25Bio, Grolltex, Inc., Luminex Corporation etc. Market analysis of antiviral and antimicrobial nanocoatings for surfaces including fabric (mask, gloves, doctor coats, curtains, bed sheet), metal (lifts, doors handle, nobs, railings, public transport), wood (furniture, floors and partition panels), concrete (hospitals, clinics and isolation wards) and plastics (switches, kitchen and home appliances).

gloves, doctor coats, curtains, bed sheet), metal (lifts, doors handle, nobs, railings, public transport), wood (furniture, floors and partition panels), concrete (hospitals, clinics and isolation wards) and plastics (switches, kitchen and home appliances). Market revenues adjusted to pandemic outcomes. In-depth company profiles. Companies profiled include Advanced Materials-JTJ s.r.o., Bio-Fence, Bio-Gate AG, Covalon Technologies Ltd., EnvisionSQ, GrapheneCA, Integricote, Nano Came Co. Ltd., NanoTouch Materials, LLC, NitroPep and many more.

Market analysis of air-borne virus filtration including photocatalytic Nano-TiO2 filters, nanofiber filers, nanosilver, nanocellulose, graphene and carbon nanotube filtration. Market revenues adjusted to pandemic outcomes. In-depth company profiles. Companies profiled include G6 Materials, Daicel FineChem Ltd., NANOVIA s.r.o., Toray Industries, Inc., Tortech Nano Fibers etc.

Market revenues adjusted to pandemic outcomes. In-depth company profiles. Companies profiled include G6 Materials, Daicel FineChem Ltd., NANOVIA s.r.o., Toray Industries, Inc., Tortech Nano Fibers etc. Market analysis of nano-based facemask and other PPE products. Market revenues adjusted to pandemic outcomes. In-depth company profiles. Companies profiled include planarTECH LLC, RESPILON Group s. r. o., SITA, Sonovia Ltd. etc.

and other PPE products. Market revenues adjusted to pandemic outcomes. In-depth company profiles. Companies profiled include planarTECH LLC, RESPILON Group s. r. o., SITA, Sonovia Ltd. etc. Nanotherapies and drug delivery vehicles currently being produced and clinical trials of vaccines for COVID-19. Market revenues adjusted to pandemic outcomes. In-depth company profiles. In-depth company profiles. Companies profiled include Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., Arbutus Biopharma, BlueWillow Biologics, Elastrin Therapeutics Inc., EnGeneIC Ltd. etc.

and clinical trials of vaccines for COVID-19. Market revenues adjusted to pandemic outcomes. In-depth company profiles. In-depth company profiles. Companies profiled include Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., Arbutus Biopharma, BlueWillow Biologics, Elastrin Therapeutics Inc., EnGeneIC Ltd. etc. Key scientific breakthroughs and developments that are underway right now.”

As you can see, the description alone offers enough evidence that embedding a whole range of nanotech in facemasks, tests, drugs and many other product.

You can bet your ass your new fridge connect to the internet and has some antimicrobial nanocoating that later will prove to be worse than DDT or asbestos, but at least it’s not gonna be Covid, right?

“You could put the computational power of the spaceship Voyager onto an object the size of a cell”.

And that was back in 2018

Can we dig more clues though?

Sir, yes, sir!

I’m going to do something unusual and seemingly unpractical copying here the whole table of contents, just in case, because almost every chapter and figure title deserves to be a separate post on this website as well, besides the multitude of leads as to what to research.

1 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

1.1 Report scope

1.2 Research methodology

2 INTRODUCTION

3 DIAGNOSTIC TESTING

3.1 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials solutions

3.1.1 Current Diagnostic Tests for COVID-19

3.1.2 Emerging Diagnostic Tests for COVID-19

3.1.3 Nanosensors/nanoparticles (silver nanoclusters, Gold nanoparticles, Iron oxide nanoparticles, Quantum dot barcoding, nanowires, silica nanoparticles)

3.1.4 Carbon nanomaterials for diagnostic testing

3.2 Market revenues

3.2.1 Market estimates adjusted to pandemic demand, forecast to 2025.

3.3 Companies

3.4 Academic research

4 ANTIVIRAL AND ANTIMICROBIAL COATINGS AND SURFACES

4.1 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials solutions

4.1.1 Nanocoatings.

4.1.2 Applications

4.1.3 Anti-viral nanoparticles and nanocoatings

4.1.3.1 Reusable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

4.1.3.2 Wipe on coatings

4.1.4 Graphene-based coatings

4.1.4.1 Properties

4.1.4.2 Graphene oxide.

4.1.4.3 Reduced graphene oxide (rGO)

4.1.4.4 Markets and applications

4.1.5 Silicon dioxide/silica nanoparticles (Nano-SiO2) -based coatings

4.1.5.1 Properties.

4.1.5.2 Antimicrobial and antiviral activity

4.1.5.3 Easy-clean and dirt repellent

4.1.6 Nanosilver-based coatings.

4.1.6.1 Properties

4.1.6.2 Antimicrobial and antiviral activity

4.1.6.3 Markets and applications.

4.1.6.4 Commercial activity

4.1.7 Titanium dioxide nanoparticle-based coatings

4.1.7.1 Properties

4.1.7.2 Exterior and construction glass coatings

4.1.7.3 Outdoor air pollution

4.1.7.4 Interior coatings

4.1.7.5 Medical facilities

4.1.7.6 Wastewater Treatment

4.1.7.7 Antimicrobial coating indoor light activation

4.1.8 Zinc oxide nanoparticle-based coatings

4.1.8.1 Properties.

4.1.8.2 Antimicrobial activity

4.1.9 Nanocellullose (cellulose nanofibers and cellulose nanocrystals)-based coatings.

4.1.9.1 Properties

4.1.9.2 Antimicrobial activity

4.1.10 Carbon nanotube-based coatings

4.1.10.1 Properties

4.1.10.2 Antimicrobial activity

4.1.11 Fullerene-based coatings

4.1.11.1 Properties

4.1.11.2 Antimicrobial activity

4.1.12 Chitosan nanoparticle-based coatings

4.1.12.1 Properties

4.1.12.2 Wound dressings

4.1.12.3 Packaging coatings and films

4.1.12.4 Food storage

4.1.13 Copper nanoparticle-based coatings

4.1.13.1 Properties

4.1.13.2 Application in antimicrobial nanocoatings

4.2 Market revenues

4.2.1 Market revenues adjusted to pandemic demand, forecast to 2030.

4.3 Companies

4.4 Academic research

5 AIR-BORNE VIRUS FILTRATION

5.1 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials solutions (nanoparticles titanium dioxide, Polymeric nanofibers, Nanosilver, Nanocellulose, Graphene, Carbon nanotubes)

5.2 Market revenues

5.2.1 Market estimates adjusted to pandemic demand, forecast to 2025

5.3 Companies

5.4 Academic research

6 FACEMASKS AND OTHER PPE

6.1 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials solutions (Polymer nanofibers, Nanocellulose, Nanosilver, Graphene)

6.2 Market revenues

6.2.1 Market estimates adjusted to pandemic demand, forecast to 2025

6.3 Companies

6.4 Academic research

7 DRUG DELIVERY AND THERAPEUTICS

7.1 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials solutions

7.1.1 Products

7.1.2 Nanocarriers

7.1.3 Nanovaccines

7.2 Market revenues

7.2.1 Market estimates adjusted to pandemic demand, forecast to 2025

7.3 Companies

7.4 Academic research

8 REFERENCES

List of Tables

Table 1. Current Diagnostic Tests for COVID-19

Table 2. Development phases of diagnostic tests

Table 3. Emerging Diagnostic Tests for COVID-19

Table 4. Nanoparticles for diagnostic testing-Types of nanoparticles, properties and application

Table 5. Gold nanoparticle reagent suppliers list

Table 6. Carbon nanomaterials for diagnostic testing-types, properties and applications

Table 7. Global revenues for nanotech-based diagnostics and testing, 2019-2030, millions US$, adjusted for COVID-19 related demand, conservative and high estimates

Table 8. Academic research in nano-based COVID-19 diagnostics and testing.

Table 9: Anti-microbial and antiviral nanocoatings-Nanomaterials used, principles, properties and applications.

Table 10. Nanomaterials utilized in antimicrobial and antiviral nanocoatings coatings-benefits and applications.

Table 11: Properties of nanocoatings.

Table 12: Antimicrobial and antiviral nanocoatings markets and applications

Table 13: Nanomaterials used in nanocoatings and applications.

Table 14: Graphene properties relevant to application in coatings

Table 15. Bactericidal characters of graphene-based materials

Table 16. Markets and applications for antimicrobial and antiviral nanocoatings graphene nanocoatings

Table 17. Markets and applications for antimicrobial and antiviral nanosilver coatings.

Table 18. Commercial activity in antimicrobial nanosilver nanocoatings

Table 19. Antibacterial effects of ZnO NPs in different bacterial species.

Table 20. Types of carbon-based nanoparticles as antimicrobial agent, their mechanisms of action and characteristics

Table 21. Mechanism of chitosan antimicrobial action

Table 22. Global revenues for antimicrobial and antiviral nanocoatings, 2019-2030, US$, adjusted for COVID-19 related demand, conservative and high estimates.

Table 23. Global revenues for Anti-fouling & easy clean nanocoatings, 2019-2030, US$, adjusted for COVID-19 related demand, conservative and high estimates.

Table 24. Global revenues for self-cleaning (bionic) nanocoatings, 2019-2030, US$, adjusted for COVID-19 related demand, conservative and high estimates

Table 25. Global revenues for self-cleaning (photocatalytic) nanocoatings, 2019-2030, US$, adjusted for COVID-19 related demand, conservative and high estimates

Table 26. Antimicrobial, antiviral and antifungal nanocoatings research in academia

Table 27. Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) membranes

Table 28: Comparison of CNT membranes with other membrane technologies

Table 29. Nanomaterials in air-borne virus filtration-properties and applications

Table 30. Global revenues for nanotech-based air-borne virus filtration, 2019-2030, millions US$, adjusted for COVID-19 related demand, conservative and high estimates

Table 31: Oji Holdings CNF products

Table 32. Academic research in nano-based air-borne virus filtration

Table 33. Nanomaterials in facemasks and other PPE-properties and applications

Table 34. Global revenues for nanotech-based facemasks and PPE, 2019-2030, millions US$, adjusted for COVID-19 related demand, conservative and high estimates

Table 35. Academic research in nano-based facemasks and other PPE

Table 36. Applications in drug delivery and therapeutics, by nanomaterials type-properties and applications

Table 37. Nanotechnology drug products

Table 38. List of antigens delivered by using different nanocarriers

Table 39. Nanoparticle-based vaccines

Table 40. Global revenues for nano-based drug delivery and therapeutics, 2019-2030, billion US$, adjusted for COVID-19 related demand, conservative and high estimates

Table 41. Academic research in nano-based drug delivery and therapeutics to address COVD-19

List of Figures

Figure 1. Anatomy of COVID-19 Virus

Figure 2. Graphene-based sensors for health monitoring

Figure 3. Schematic of COVID-19 FET sensor incorporating graphene

Figure 4. Global revenues for nanotech-based diagnostics and testing, 2019-2030, millions US$, adjusted for COVID-19 related demand, conservative and high estimates

Figure 5. Printed graphene biosensors

Figure 6. AGILE R100 system

Figure 7. nano-screenMAG particles

Figure 8. GFET sensors.

Figure 9. DNA endonuclease-targeted CRISPR trans reporter (DETECTR) system

Figure 10. SGTi-flex COVID-19 IgM/IgG

Figure 11. Schematic of anti-viral coating using nano-actives for inactivation of any adhered virus on the surfaces

Figure 12: Graphair membrane coating

Figure 13: Antimicrobial activity of Graphene oxide (GO)

Figure 14. Nano-coated self-cleaning touchscreen

Figure 15: Hydrophobic easy-to-clean coating

Figure 16 Anti-bacterial mechanism of silver nanoparticle coating.

Figure 17: Mechanism of photocatalysis on a surface treated with TiO2 nanoparticles

Figure 18: Schematic showing the self-cleaning phenomena on superhydrophilic surface.

Figure 19: Titanium dioxide-coated glass (left) and ordinary glass (right).

Figure 20: Self-Cleaning mechanism utilizing photooxidation.

Figure 21: Schematic of photocatalytic air purifying pavement.

Figure 22: Schematic of photocatalytic water purification

Figure 23. Schematic of antibacterial activity of ZnO NPs

Figure 24: Types of nanocellulose

Figure 25. Mechanism of antimicrobial activity of carbon nanotubes

Figure 26: Fullerene schematic

Figure 27. TEM images of Burkholderia seminalis treated with (a, c) buffer (control) and (b, d) 2.0 mg/mL chitosan; (A: additional layer; B: membrane damage)

Figure 28. Global revenues for antimicrobial and antiviral nanocoatings, 2019-2030, US$, adjusted for COVID-19 related demand, conservative and high estimates

Figure 29. Global revenues for anti-fouling and easy-to-clean nanocoatings, 2019-2030, US$, adjusted for COVID-19 related demand, conservative and high estimates

Figure 30. Global revenues for self-cleaning (bionic) nanocoatings, 2019-2030, US$, adjusted for COVID-19 related demand, conservative and high estimates

Figure 31. Global revenues for self-cleaning (photocatalytic) nanocoatings, 2019-2030, US$, adjusted for COVID-19 related demand, conservative and high estimates

Figure 32. Lab tests on DSP coatings

Figure 33. GrapheneCA anti-bacterial and anti-viral coating

Figure 34. Microlyte® Matrix bandage for surgical wounds

Figure 35. Self-cleaning nanocoating applied to face masks.

Figure 36. NanoSeptic surfaces.

Figure 37. NascNanoTechnology personnel shown applying MEDICOAT to airport luggage carts

Figure 38. Basic principle of photocatalyst TiO2

Figure 39. Schematic of photocatalytic indoor air purification filter.

Figure 40. Global revenues for nanotech-based air-borne virus filtration, 2019-2030, millions US$, adjusted for COVID-19 related demand, conservative and high estimates.

Figure 41. Multi-layered cross section of CNF-nw

Figure 42: Properties of Asahi Kasei cellulose nanofiber nonwoven fabric

Figure 43: CNF nonwoven fabric

Figure 44: CNF gel..

Figure 45. CNF clear sheets

Figure 46. Graphene anti-smog mask

Figure 47. Global revenues for nanotech-based facemasks and PPE, 2019-2030, millions US$, adjusted for COVID-19 related demand, conservative and high estimates

Figure 48. FNM’s nanofiber-based respiratory face mask..

Figure 49. ReSpimask® mask

Figure 50. Schematic of different nanoparticles used for intranasal vaccination

Figure 51. Global revenues for nano-based drug delivery and therapeutics, 2019-2030, billion US$, adjusted for COVID-19 related demand, conservative and high estimates.

So are you ready for your first “printed graphene bio-sensors”? Just picked a random item from the list above.

So what I’m going to do in the upcoming updates to this article is to follow every lead I got above, and I’m going to investigate every company they report on, as per their list below. You should do it too, independently, and compare your results with mine. It’s both science and investigative journalism, the juiciest combo.

Abbott Laboratories

Advanced Materials-JTJ s.r.o.

Arbutus Biopharma

Arcturus Therapeutics

Bio-Fence

Bio-Gate AG

BlueWillow Biologics

Cardea

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Daicel FineChem Ltd.

E25Bio

Elastrin Therapeutics Inc.

EnGeneIC Ltd.

EnvisionSQ

Ferrotec (USA) Corporation

G6 Materials

GrapheneCA

Grolltex, Inc.

Integricote

Luminex Corporation

Nano Came Co. Ltd.

NanoTouch Materials, LLC

NANOVIA s.r.o.

NitroPep

RESPILON Group s. r. o.

SITA

Sonovia Ltd.

TECH LLC

Toray Industries

Tortech Nano Fibers

A taste of the future: Luminex, on of the companies listed above, makes PCR tests and stuff like magnetic micro-beads. They’ve just been bought for almost $2B by some Italians who can afford $1000+ books.

BESIDES THE DANGERS OF NANOBOTS, THIS INDUSTRY IS AN ENVIRONMENTAL CANCER AND A TOP CO2 PRODUCER

from Straight Magazine , July 20th, 2011 :

Tiny nanoparticles could be a big problem

Ian Illuminato of Friends of the Earth says consumers deserve a say in nanotech regulation. JIM THOMAS/ETC GROUP

Nanotechnology was supposed to revolutionize the world, making us healthier and producing cleaner energy. But it’s starting to look more like a nightmare.

Nanomaterials—tiny particles as little as 1/100,000 the width of a human hair—have quietly been used since the 1990s in hundreds of everyday products, everything from food to baby bottles, pills, beer cans, computer keyboards, skin creams, shampoo, and clothes.

But after years of virtually unregulated use, scientists are now starting to say the most commonly used nanoproducts could be harming our health and the environment.

One of the most widespread nanoproducts is titanium dioxide. More than 5,000 tonnes of it are produced worldwide each year for use in food, toothpaste, cosmetics, paint, and paper (as a colouring agent), in medication and vitamin capsules (as a nonmedicinal filler), and in most sunscreens (for its anti-UV properties).

In food, titanium-dioxide nanoparticles are used as a whitener and brightener in confectionary products, cheeses, and sauces. Other nanoparticles are employed in flavourings and “nutritional” additives, and to reduce fat content in “health” foods.

In the journal Cancer Research in 2009, environmental-health professor Robert Schiestl coauthored the first comprehensive study of how titanium-dioxide nanoparticles affect the genes of live animals. Mice in his study suffered DNA and chromosomal damage after drinking water with the nanoparticles for five days.

“It should be removed from food and drugs, and there’s definitely no reason for it in cosmetic products,” said cancer specialist Schiestl, who is also a professor of pathology and radiation oncology at UCLA’s school of medicine.

“The study shows effects [from the nanoparticles] on all kinds of genetic endpoints,” Schiestl told the Georgia Straight in a phone interview from his office. “All those are precursor effects of cancer. It’s a wake-up call to do something.”

After Schiestl’s study came out, he said, he started getting calls from nervous people saying they had discovered titanium dioxide was listed as a nonmedicinal ingredient in their prescription medication. “They wanted to know how to get it out,” he said. “I said, ”˜I don’t know how to get it out.’ ”

Schiestl’s study is cited by groups like Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth in their calls for a moratorium on nanomaterials in food and consumer products.

“They were thought to be safe. Our study shows a lot of harm,” Schiestl said.

Nanoparticles can be harmful because they are so tiny they can pass deep into the skin, lungs, and blood. They are made by burning or crushing regular substances like titanium, silver, or iron until they turn into an ultrafine dust, which is used as a coating on, or ingredient in, various products.

Schiestl is now studying two other common nanoparticles, zinc oxide and cadmium oxide, and he has found they also cause DNA and chromosomal damage in mice.

Yet two years after Schiestl’s first study, titanium dioxide and other nanoparticles remain virtually unregulated in Canada and the U.S. Products containing nanoparticles still don’t have to be labelled, and manufacturers don’t have to prove they are safe for health or the environment.

In fact, only a small fraction of the hundreds of nanomaterials on the market have been studied to see if they are safe.

“The public has had little or no say on this. It’s mostly industry guiding government to make sure this material isn’t regulated,” said Ian Illuminato, a nanotech expert with Friends of the Earth, speaking from his home office in Victoria.

“Consumers aren’t given the right to avoid this. We think it’s dangerous and shouldn’t be in contact with the public and the environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of products using nanomaterials worldwide has shot up sixfold in just a couple of years, from 212 in 2006 to more than 1,300 in 2011, according to a report in March by the Washington, D.C.–based Project on Emerging Nanotechnologies.

Those numbers are based on self-reporting by industry, and the real numbers are thought to be much higher. A Canadian government survey in 2009 found 1,600 nanoproducts available here, according to a report in December from the ETC Group, an Ottawa-based nonprofit that studies technology.

Nanotech is worth big money. More than $250 billion of nano-enabled products were produced globally in 2009, according to Lux Research, a Boston-based technology consultancy. That figure is expected to rise 10-fold, to $2.5 trillion, by 2015.

Lux Research estimated in 2006 that one-sixth of manufactured output would be based on nanotechnology by 2014.

Nanotech already appears to be affecting people’s health. In 2009, two Chinese factory workers died and another five were seriously injured in a plant that made paint containing nanoparticles.

The seven young female workers developed lung disease and rashes on their face and arms. Nanoparticles were found deep in the workers’ lungs.

“These cases arouse concern that long-term exposure to some nanoparticles without protective measures may be related to serious damage to human lungs,” wrote Chinese medical researchers in a 2009 study on the incident in the European Respiratory Journal.

When inhaled, some types of nanoparticles have been shown to act like asbestos, inflaming lung tissue and leading to cancer. In 2009, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Cancer Research declared titanium dioxide to be “possibly carcinogenic to humans” after studies found that inhaling it in nanoparticle form caused rats to develop lung cancer and mice to suffer organ damage.

Nanoparticles can also hurt the skin. All those nanoparticles in skin creams and sunscreens may be behind a rise in eczema rates in the developed world, according to a 2009 study in the journal Experimental Biology and Medicine. The study found that titanium-dioxide nanoparticles caused mice to develop eczema. The nanoparticles “can play a significant role in the initiation and/or progression of skin diseases”, the study said.

Schiestl said nanoparticles could also be helping to fuel a rise in the rates of some cancers. He wouldn’t make a link with any specific kind of cancer, but data from the U.S. National Cancer Institute show that kidney and renal-pelvis cancer rates rose 24 percent between 2000 and 2007 in the U.S., while the rates for melanoma of the skin went up 29 percent and thyroid cancer rose 54 percent.

Schiestl said workers who deal with nanoparticles could be the most affected. That concern prompted the International Union of Food, Farm, and Hotel Workers to call in 2007 for a moratorium on commercial uses of nanotechnology in food and agriculture.

But despite all the health risks, we may already have run out of time to determine many of nanotech’s health impacts, Schiestl said.

“Nanomaterial is so ubiquitous that it would be very difficult to do an epidemiological study because there would be no control group of people who don’t use it.”

What happens when nanoparticles get out into the environment in wastewater or when products are thrown out?

Nanosilver is the most common nanomaterial on the market. Its extraordinary antimicrobial properties have earned it a place in a huge variety of products, including baby pacifiers, toothpaste, condoms, clothes, and cutting boards.

Virginia Walker, a biology professor at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, decided to study nanosilver one day after a grad student said her mother had bought a new washing machine that doused clothes with silver nanoparticles to clean them better.

It sounded intriguing, Walker recalled thinking, but what would happen if nanosilver in the laundry water wound up in the environment? “What would it do to the bacterial communities out there?” she wondered.

On a whim, Walker decided to study the question. She figured the nanosilver would probably have no impact on beneficial microbes in the environment because any toxicity would be diluted.

“I did the experiment almost as a lark, not expecting to find anything,” she said by phone. “I hoped I would not find anything.”

In fact, Walker found that nanosilver was “highly toxic” to soil bacteria. It was especially toxic to one kind of nitrogen-fixing bacterium that is important to plant growth.

“If you had anything that was sensitive to nanoparticles, the last thing you would want is to have this microbe affected,” Walker said in a phone interview from her office.

The study prompted Walker to do more studies on nanoparticles. In one study now being reviewed for publication, one of her students found that mice exposed to nanoparticles developed skeletal abnormalities.

“People should have their eyes open. There are so many different nanoparticles, and the consequences of their use could be grave. We know almost nothing about these things,” Walker said.

Other scientists have raised concerns about nanosilver too. Some clothes makers now put it in socks and shirts, promising it will help control body odour. In a 2008 study in the Washington, D.C.–based journal Environmental Science and Technology, researchers took nanosilver-laced socks and washed them in water. They found the socks released up to half of their nanosilver into the water.

“If you start releasing ionic silver, it is detrimental to all aquatic biota. Once the silver ions get into the gills of fish, it’s a pretty efficient killer,” said study coauthor Troy Benn, a graduate student at Arizona State University, in a ScienceDaily.com story in 2008.

“I’ve spoken with a lot of people who don’t necessarily know what nanotechnology is, but they are out there buying products with nanoparticles in them.”

And what about the promise that nanotech could produce cleaner energy? The idea was that nanoparticles could make solar panels more efficient, be used as fuel additives to improve gas mileage, and make lighter cars and planes.

Most of the promised efficiency gains haven’t materialized, according to a 2010 report from Friends of the Earth. And it turns out that making nanomaterial is itself a huge energy guzzler.

A kilogram of carbon nanotubes—a nanoparticle used in cancer treatment and to strengthen sports equipment—requires an estimated 167 barrels of oil to produce, the Friends of the Earth report said.

Carbon nanotubes are “one of the most energy intensive materials known to humankind”, said a 2010 report to a symposium of the U.S.–based Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

That report said many nanoproducts may remain profitable despite their high energy cost only because of enormous government subsidies to the nanotech industry—$1.6 billion from the U.S. government last year.

But despite all this, regulation of nanotech remains glacially slow. The European Parliament voted nearly unanimously to recommend that nanoproducts be banned from food in 2009. But the European Commission rejected that recommendation last year, agreeing only that it may require labels on food containing nanomaterials. It will also require labels on cosmetics containing some nanoingredients starting in 2014.

Canada and the U.S. have yet to go even that far. At Health Canada, which regulates nanotechnology, a web page dealing with nanoproducts hasn’t been amended in four years and contains outdated information.

Health Canada spokesman Stéphane Shank did not return calls.

They used to say small is beautiful. But that was before small got scary. – Straight.com

NO MEANS NO, YES MEANS NO TOO

So yeah, that’s it for now, and if you think this is not enough to prove much, you can’t be more wrong, you’re probably bathing in dangerous or lethal nanotech as you read this, but feel free to return to this link in the coming days and weeks, I will be adding more evidence as I dig it out. I have about 100 leads there, it’s going to be a long process, friends!

Until then please read this:

YES, THEY CAN VACCINATE US THROUGH NASAL TEST SWABS AND TARGET THE BRAIN (BIOHACKING P.1)

and this:

Application of Nanotechnology in the COVID-19 Pandemic

Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them