I’m not a sellout, I’m baby-minded, I wet my Huggies and beg the nanny-state because of TV fearporn – Conor McGregor

No, I’m not going tabloid, bare this knuckle-head with me for a minute!

I’m guilty of fermenting well-founded indignation against some celebritard and professional tough guy who last year was begging “the powers that be” (exact quote) to save his tough ass from the Macarenavirus by locking his people down and ruining their lives, with military intervention, if needed.

You may have heard of this clown that goes around unsupervised, yet heavily guarded, under the name of Conor McGregor. He beats people for money and he’s very good at it, apparently, and that’s the least annoying thing about him.

And thing is he has just addressed his stupidity, proving he has taken his vitamins and has grown half a testicle since.

So I have the professional obligation (no, I don’t, but it’s a good lesson) to reflect his latest brain-fart accurately.

Point being: if we don’t take our daily dose of intellectual vitamins, we end up like this nitwit. I sweat hard to make it easier, I provide, free of charge, donations welcome, and my monthly earnings from this probably can’t pay a ticked to this door-knob’s 5-minute performances. But l retain immensely more human dignity and tight sleep from my position. I wish you what you wish yourself after watching this:

This was early 2020 when people where “collapsing in the streets”

I was scared for my family. I urged everyone to sit tight for a few weeks to see where we land. My opinion on this situation now is night and day to then.

I actually feel I was lied to originally.

As where we all. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 17, 2021

No, dipshit, we weren’t all lied! As a matter of fact, many of us sounded the alarm long before you vomited that abomination, and you social parasites slandered us, some still do. You learned your lesson 20 years too late to be an useful member of your society. See about catching up before your tiny brain falls out through your big mouth!

There’s no scientific evidence for a novel coronavirus, it all points at your novel species of remote-controlled brainless NPCs being the cause for the current societal collapse.

Our work and existence, as media and people, is funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way.

Help SILVIEW.media survive and grow, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them

ORDER



