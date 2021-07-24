“THEY’RE KILLING PEOPLE!” – QUARTER MILLION AMERICANS LOST TO MEDICAL ERROR YEARLY. BEFORE COVID.

Every time I hear Pharma dispensers like Paul Ofitt or Pharma trolls like Biden accusing non-vaccinated people of murder, this study comes to mind first thing.

This British Medical Journal analysis used to be one of the first shadow-banned links on Facebook, years before the term was even coined. Together with Google, they managed to fade it out from public attention and references, but it’s a staple of medical journalism and criticism.

Medical error—the third leading cause of death in the US

British Medical Journal 03 May 2016

Summary points

-Death certificates in the US, used to compile national statistics, have no facility for acknowledging medical error

-If medical error was a disease, it would rank as the third leading cause of death in the US

-The system for measuring national vital statistics should be revised to facilitate better understanding of deaths due to medical care

Medical error is not included on death certificates or in rankings of cause of death. Martin Makary and Michael Daniel assess its contribution to mortality and call for better reporting

The annual list of the most common causes of death in the United States, compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), informs public awareness and national research priorities each year. The list is created using death certificates filled out by physicians, funeral directors, medical examiners, and coroners. However, a major limitation of the death certificate is that it relies on assigning an International Classification of Disease (ICD) code to the cause of death.1 As a result, causes of death not associated with an ICD code, such as human and system factors, are not captured. The science of safety has matured to describe how communication breakdowns, diagnostic errors, poor judgment, and inadequate skill can directly result in patient harm and death. We analyzed the scientific literature on medical error to identify its contribution to US deaths in relation to causes listed by the CDC.2

Death from medical care itself

Medical error has been defined as an unintended act (either of omission or commission) or one that does not achieve its intended outcome,3 the failure of a planned action to be completed as intended (an error of execution), the use of a wrong plan to achieve an aim (an error of planning),4 or a deviation from the process of care that may or may not cause harm to the patient.5 Patient harm from medical error can occur at the individual or system level. The taxonomy of errors is expanding to better categorize preventable factors and events.6 We focus on preventable lethal events to highlight the scale of potential for improvement.

Case history: role of medical error in patient death

A young woman recovered well after a successful transplant operation. However, she was readmitted for non-specific complaints that were evaluated with extensive tests, some of which were unnecessary, including a pericardiocentesis. She was discharged but came back to the hospital days later with intra-abdominal hemorrhage and cardiopulmonary arrest. An autopsy revealed that the needle inserted during the

pericardiocentesis grazed the liver causing a pseudoaneurysm that resulted in subsequent rupture and death. The death certificate listed the cause of death as cardiovascular.

The role of error can be complex. While many errors are

non-consequential, an error can end the life of someone with a

long life expectancy or accelerate an imminent death. The case

in the box shows how error can contribute to death. Moving

away from a requirement that only reasons for death with an

ICD code can be used on death certificates could better inform

healthcare research and awareness priorities.



How big is the problem?

The most commonly cited estimate of annual deaths from

medical error in the US—a 1999 Institute of Medicine (IOM)

report7—is limited and outdated. The report describes an

incidence of 44 000-98 000 deaths annually.7 This conclusion

was not based on primary research conducted by the institute

but on the 1984 Harvard Medical Practice Study and the 1992

Utah and Colorado Study.8 9 But as early as 1993, Leape, a chief

investigator in the 1984 Harvard study, published an article

arguing that the study’s estimate was too low, contending that

78% rather than 51% of the 180 000 iatrogenic deaths were

preventable (some argue that all iatrogenic deaths are

preventable).10 This higher incidence (about 140 400 deaths due

to error) has been supported by subsequent studies which suggest

that the 1999 IOM report underestimates the magnitude of the

problem.

A 2004 report of inpatient deaths associated with the

Agency for Healthcare Quality and Research Patient Safety

Indicators in the Medicare population estimated that 575 000

deaths were caused by medical error between 2000 and 2002,

which is about 195 000 deaths a year (table 1⇓).11 Similarly, the

US Department of Health and Human Services Office of the

Inspector General examining the health records of hospital

inpatients in 2008, reported 180 000 deaths due to medical error

a year among Medicare beneficiaries alone.12 Using similar

methods, Classen et al described a rate of 1.13%.13 If this rate

is applied to all registered US hospital admissions in 201315 it

translates to over 400 000 deaths a year, more than four times

the IOM estimate.

Similarly, Landrigan et al reported that 0.6% of hospital

admissions in a group of North Carolina hospitals over six years

(2002-07) resulted in lethal adverse events and conservatively

estimated that 63% were due to medical errors.14 Extrapolated

nationally, this would translate into 134 581 inpatient deaths a

year from poor inpatient care. Of note, none of the studies

captured deaths outside inpatient care—those resulting from

errors in care at home or in nursing homes and in outpatient

care such as ambulatory surgery centers.

A literature review by James estimated preventable adverse

events using a weighted analysis and described an incidence

range of 210 000-400 000 deaths a year associated with medical

errors among hospital patients.16 We calculated a mean rate of

death from medical error of 251 454 a year using the studies

reported since the 1999 IOM report and extrapolating to the

total number of US hospital admissions in 2013. We believe

this understates the true incidence of death due to medical error

because the studies cited rely on errors extractable in

documented health records and include only inpatient deaths.

Although the assumptions made in extrapolating study data to

the broader US population may limit the accuracy of our figure,

the absence of national data highlights the need for systematic

measurement of the problem. Comparing our estimate to CDC

rankings suggests that medical error is the third most common

cause of death in the US (fig 1⇓).2

Better data

Human error is inevitable. Although we cannot eliminate human

error, we can better measure the problem to design safersystems

mitigating its frequency, visibility, and consequences. Strategies

to reduce death from medical care should include three steps:

making errors more visible when they occur so their effects can

be intercepted; having remedies at hand to rescue patients 17;

and making errors less frequent by following principles that

take human limitations into account (fig 2⇓). This multitier

approach necessitates guidance from reliable data.

Currently, deaths caused by errors are unmeasured and

discussions about prevention occur in limited and confidential

forums, such as a hospital’s internal root cause analysis

committee or a department’s morbidity and mortality conference.

These forums review only a fraction of detected adverse events

and the lessons learnt are not disseminated beyond the institution

or department.

There are several possible strategies to estimate accurate national

statistics for death due to medical error. Instead of simply

requiring cause of death, death certificates could contain an

extra field asking whether a preventable complication stemming

from the patient’s medical care contributed to the death. An

early experience asking physicians to comment on the potential

preventability of inpatient deaths immediately after they

occurred resulted in an 89% response rate.18 Another strategy

would be for hospitals to carry out a rapid and efficient

independent investigation into deaths to determine the potential

contribution of error. A root cause analysis approach would

enable local learning while using medicolegal protections to

maintain anonymity. Standardized data collection and reporting

processes are needed to build up an accurate national picture of

the problem. Measuring the consequences of medical care on

patient outcomes is an important prerequisite to creating a

culture of learning from our mistakes, thereby advancing the

science of safety and moving us closer towards the Institute of

Medicine’s goal of creating learning health systems. (19)

Health priorities

We have estimated that medical error is the third biggest cause

of death in the US and therefore requires greater attention.

Medical error leading to patient death is under-recognized in

many other countries, including the UK and Canada.20 21

According to WHO, 117 countries code their mortality statistics

using the ICD system as the primary indicator of health status.22

The ICD-10 coding system has limited ability to capture most

types of medical error. At best, there are only a few codes where

the role of error can be inferred, such as the code for

anticoagulation causing adverse effects and the code for

overdose events. When a medical error results in death, both

the physiological cause of the death and the related problem

with delivery of care should be captured.

To achieve more reliable healthcare systems, the science of

improving safety should benefit from sharing data nationally

and internationally, in the same way as clinicians share research

and innovation about coronary artery disease, melanoma, and

influenza. Sound scientific methods, beginning with an

assessment of the problem, are critical to approaching any health

threat to patients. The problem of medical error should not be

exempt from this scientific approach. More appropriate

recognition of the role of medical error in patient death could

heighten awareness and guide both collaborations and capital

investments in research and prevention.

Contributors and sources: MM is the developer of the operating room

checklist, the precursor to the WHO surgery checklist. He is a surgical

oncologist at Johns Hopkins and author of Unaccountable, a book about

transparency in healthcare. MD is the Rodda patient safety research

fellow at Johns Hopkins and is focused on health services research.

This article arose from discussions about the paucity of funding available

to support quality and safety research relative to other causes of death.



