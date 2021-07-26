WEEKS AFTER GATES-SOROS GROUP BUYS TEST-MAKERS, CDC DROPS PCR TESTS AS THEY CAN’T TELL COVID FROM FLU

New from your favorite coincidence-theories magazine:

There’s two timelines here that seem to meet somewhere in the recent past.

#1

CDC has just announced retiring Covid PCR tests, starting from 2022 because they can hardly tell Covid from Flu. Where Covid is caused by a virus that no one has seen in full, purified and isolated form:

We all knew that, last summer I even made a meme where I coined the term “PCRdemic”.

But just imagine how “based” their Delta Variant detection must be then!

And someone was found already preparing for this, while the plebs are shocked by the admission or not even processing it.

#2

Only weeks before this announcement, media just whispered about the new unholy alliance between Soros and Gates, who suddenly decided to buy together a major UK Covid test maker.

I mean, when did this type of prescience ever happen before, right?

(WORLD BANK SAYS COVID-19 TEST KITS ARE BEING SOLD SINCE 2017)

This alliance has a legal and formal representation as the Global Access Health (GAH), something very similar to GAVI, but focused on pillaging Africa, South America and South-Asia.



Only months before this announcement, Soros and Gates became some of the most downvoted personalities in the Northern Hemisphere, with very little competition and no benefits for the public image of the Great Reset. Meanwhile, I was writing on HOW BILL GATES AND BANKSTERS GANGED UP TO TAKE MOROCCO. AND NOW ARE RUINING IT..



Only years before that, teachers and intellectuals in US were marching against Gates’ medical and food machinations in Africa.



A decade before that, Bill Gates Sr. and George Soros could be seen shoulder to shoulder promoting Democratic Party’s fiscal policies.

Watch the full thing, a rare recording I just dug up



And so forth… as far as we’re willing to dig we find ourselves entrapped and enslaved by the same inbred class that wages now a class war against the lower classes under various guises.





Every conspiratorial correlation comes with two options: conspiracy theory (causative) or coincidence theory (non-causative). I’m too experienced to hesitate here.



