Why the China lab leak is just another blatant psy-op reinforcing the main lie for utter morons, explained to child-minded adults with many colorful illustrations

I had to pull out the colored crayons as the world is a kindergarten.

This is your virus, one of the versions, but it has only proven to exist in form of a salad of four characters shaped as a genetic code.

SOURCE

When you ask about virus Gold-Standard evidence, aka purification and isolation by Koch’s Postulates, they give you “cultures”.

That’s like saying you discovered a new species of primate but you can only show a jungle.

That letter salad was fed into a computer program which generated the formulations for injections in mere hours, as the industry bragged:

Proving the virus is bullshit had never been easier:

Now, the more you investigate other viruses, the more you have similar surprises.

And that goes for 99% of what you hold true.



Especially the slavery

Don’t trust what I say, research it.

