HOW AFGHANISTAN WAS RE-ASSIGNED FOR EXPLOITATION TO CHINA

As US media can’t be trusted with anything, I looked up mostly Eastern sources and came up with the full story of the lowest point in US history since 9/11.

This is the story of how China snatched Afghanistan from U.S. without firing a single bullet. Watch this, then I’ll contextualize even more.

This above is still not the full picture. You also need to be aware of the following historical facts:

CHINESE COMMUNISM IS AS JEWISH AS ITS RUSSIAN COUSIN (YOUTUBE BAN WINNER)

And in parallel with the storyline above, another one was at play:

SOROS A ROTHSCHILD FRONTMAN, FORGED IMF-CHINA ALLIANCE. WE’RE LIVING THE CONSEQUENCES

As Israel and the US are just Rothschild enterprises and CCP a long-time partner to them, if you combine the two storylines it’s safe to safe to conclude:

The Rothschilds may not own everything and everyone but they have enough leverage to persuade anyone into an alliance. This one with the CCP has been in works for decades, they’ve incubated and supported this regime since the early days and, as it proves more fruitful than owning America lately, the human farm administration entered a longer process of reform. Biden is just the valet who delivered the keys to the new admin.

Afghanistan may be one of the lowest points in the US foreign policy history and a massive drama for Americans, but it’s just an episode to them, many more to follow. According to Biden, Americans have bigger worries right now:

Leave it to China to persuade them to mask and vaxx, mark my words!

