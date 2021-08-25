Clarifications on the Pfizer FDA Approval: There are four versions experimented on us and more scientific Afghanistan

Right off the bat:

You can’t have a single product with two commercial names in the same place, at the same time. BionTech hasn’t been erased. So there are two Pfizer products: Cominarty and BionTech. Until the vial content is independently audited, we can’t know the difference between the two, because this info has been redacted from the publicly available letters.

But we know for sure there is one and it’s significant enough to earn a new commercial name. Cominarty is not yet available in US, they don’t even have a site up, so if you get jabbed, you get the previous version.

UPDATE: I just learned that Germany has always been injected with Cominarty and the two trials occurred there. Possibly UK too. More info soon!

https://www.kbv.de/media/sp/COVID-19-Schutzimpfung_Steckbrief_Impfstoff_Comirnaty.pdf

UPDATE 2, hopefully final: I FIGURED IT OUT:

Pfizer experimented with four versions, the one approved in US is the one used under EUA in EU, according to Reuters.

Which is criminal because I don’t know anyone who heard of several versions, it was all advertised as one product and one research.

There can be no claims of informed consent in this story.

“BioNTech said it was developing four vaccine candidates under a programme named BNT162 with its partner, pharma giant Pfizer… BioNTech, which awarded the rights in China to BNT162 to Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical under a March collaboration deal…” – Reuters

So racial targeting suspicions are also justified.

In a sane world, this alone would be enough for a medical equivalent of the Afghanistan ‘blunder’. Cominarty has been approved based on only two trial studies that end 2023. It has about a dozen more to complete, as stated in the letter. I don’t see how that can be legal, but if it is, the data can change by the end of the studies, at least theoretically, which means the legal basis for the approval may very well evaporate. The US Government, like most others, has left legality in March 2020 and not governing. There are dozens of known old meds that can treat these respiratory problems labeled as Covid, more are screened and discovered, there was no evidence of a new virus, at least at the time when they introduced the Emergency state. So the Emergency, the government instating it and everything that started with it is illegal and an act of terrorism. So US doesn’t have a government, but a terrorist organization holding it hostage. Nothing they did after March 2020 is remotely legal, both Trump and Biden should stand in the accused box at Nuremberg 2 now. But sleepy ghosts are changing bed sides dreaming they wake up as people who still hold a little control over their lives.

In fact, all this is held together solely by the gun, military superiority, and psychological abuse, legal talk is 200% off and it’s just deepening the mass-hypnosis.

There is no law but the gun, if the government didn’t have a laser point on each forehead, it wouldn’t even exist at this point.

It’s bare war.

If you’re not ready to internalize reality, you are not ready to change it. What the cover pic says. Then check this out!

