Who Owns Pfizer? Top Stockholders and Traders List – Very Interesting Lists VIL #4

Top Institutional Holders According to Yahoo Finance

SOURCE

Holder Shares Date Reported % Out Value Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) 456,203,630 Jun 29, 2021 8.14% 17,864,934,150 Blackrock Inc. 407,048,272 Jun 29, 2021 7.26% 15,940,010,331 State Street Corporation 278,568,311 Jun 29, 2021 4.97% 10,908,735,058 Wellington Management Group, LLP 241,721,238 Jun 29, 2021 4.31% 9,465,803,680 Capital World Investors 240,189,415 Jun 29, 2021 4.28% 9,405,817,491 Geode Capital Management, LLC 96,381,189 Jun 29, 2021 1.72% 3,774,287,361 Northern Trust Corporation 64,250,392 Jun 29, 2021 1.15% 2,516,045,350 Bank of America Corporation 63,917,990 Jun 29, 2021 1.14% 2,503,028,488 Norges Bank Investment Management 60,296,992 Dec 30, 2020 1.08% 2,219,532,275 Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation 58,847,891 Jun 29, 2021 1.05% 2,304,483,411

Top Mutual Fund Holders

Holder Shares Date Reported % Out Value Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund 156,687,039 Mar 30, 2021 2.79% 5,676,771,422 Vanguard 500 Index Fund 116,255,579 Jun 29, 2021 2.07% 4,552,568,473 Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund 74,535,759 Apr 29, 2021 1.33% 2,880,807,085 Washington Mutual Investors Fund 63,020,361 Jun 29, 2021 1.12% 2,467,877,336 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust 57,633,355 Jun 29, 2021 1.03% 2,256,922,181 Income Fund of America Inc 56,670,900 Jun 29, 2021 1.01% 2,219,232,444 Fidelity 500 Index Fund 52,775,120 Jun 29, 2021 0.94% 2,066,673,699 American Balanced Fund 48,400,681 Jun 29, 2021 0.86% 1,895,370,667 Vanguard Institutional Index Fund-Institutional Index Fund 44,244,926 Jun 29, 2021 0.79% 1,732,631,302 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF 44,120,111 Jun 29, 2021 0.79% 1,727,743,546

Top investors of Pfizer stock – Who bought or sold Pfizer STOCK this quarter?

SOURCE

To be continued?

