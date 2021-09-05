A slice of China’s lithium business landed in Hunter Biden’s lap weeks before they handed the Afghan treasures to CCP

This is a follow-up to “HOW AFGHANISTAN WAS RE-ASSIGNED FOR EXPLOITATION TO CHINA“.

Now we reveal why Biden took part in it, why he left Afghanistan in such a rush and one of the many ways he benefits from it.

Joe Biden said in December that “my son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise, that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict, with the appropriate distance from, the presidency and government.” He promised during an Iowa campaign event in October 2019 that “no one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in on meetings as if they are a Cabinet member, will, in fact, have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country — period, period, end of story.”

But, as Washington Examiner reveals:



<<Hunter Biden still appears to hold an ownership stake in a Chinese government-linked investment firm despite repeated pledges from President Joe Biden that his family would not have any foreign business ties.

That’s despite White House press secretary Jen Psaki in February saying the president’s son “has been working to unwind” his 10% stake in the firm.

Through one of his lawyers, George Mesires, Hunter Biden had promised to leave the board of the Chinese firm by the end of October 2019, but his resignation was submitted to China’s National Credit Information Publicity System in the spring of 2020. Three Chinese business websites, run by Baidu , Qixin , and QCC , all show updates with Hunter Biden’s name being removed from the BHR board of directors in April 2020, but the sites also currently show a limited liability corporation, Skaneateles, owned solely by Hunter Biden, as still being a “sponsor/shareholder” with 3 million yuan ($464,000) invested in the company, purportedly comprising a 10% stake in the China-based business venture.

The business records for Skaneateles found on the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs website list Hunter Biden as the “executing officer” of the company, and the address for the LLC is a multimillion-dollar home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. That is where the Washington Examiner previously reported Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen, had been renting a $12,000-a-month home. A report in June said Hunter had moved on from the rental.

Business records show that U.S.-based Thornton Group and Ulysses Diversified each also holds a 10% stake in BHR, as does China-based Angju Investment Consulting (Shanghai) Company. Two Chinese companies, Bohai Industry Investment Fund Management and Shanghai Fengshi Financial Services, are listed as owning 30% of BHR each.

A review of BHR’s financial documents, including 2019 company board meeting minutes found on Hunter Biden’s purported laptop and provided to the Washington Examiner by former Steve Bannon War Room podcast co-host Jack Maxey, show the firm had access to tens or hundreds of millions of dollars for Chinese and global investments and purchases, invested in multiple Chinese companies now sanctioned by the United States, and set up a complicated web of China-based and Cayman Island shell companies and subsidiaries.

The Daily Caller noted that “BHR’s business records with NCIPS were updated in April 2020 to reflect Hunter Biden’s departure from its board less than one week after the Daily Caller News Foundation reported that month that his name was still listed as a member of the firm’s board at the time.”

Mesires reached out to the Washington Post a few days after the April 2020 article was published, with Glenn Kessler sharing a letter from BHR’s CEO Jonathan Li, which said : “Mr. Robert Hunter Biden no longer serves as an unpaid director on the board of Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. effective from October 2019.”

Yet, it appears that Hunter Biden still has a substantial financial stake in the Chinese company. BHR and Mesires did not respond to the Washington Examiner’s questions about whether Hunter Biden would relinquish his holdings in the Chinese firm.

Mesires wrote a lengthy post on Medium in mid-October 2019, claiming that Hunter Biden “neither played a role in the formation or licensure of” BHR “nor owned any equity in it while his father was Vice President.” Hunter Biden’s lawyer said his client “served only as a member of its board of directors, which he joined based on his interest in seeking ways to bring Chinese capital to international markets” and that “it was an unpaid position.”

“BHR was capitalized with 30 million renminbi (RMB), or approximately $4.2 million USD at today’s currency exchange rates,” Mesires said. “In October 2017, Hunter committed to invest approximately $420,000 USD (as of 10/12/2019) to acquire a 10% equity position in BHR, which he still holds. To date, Hunter has not received any compensation for being on BHR’s board of directors.”

BHR’s website lists an office in Beijing and brags that the company “is the designated cross-border investment platform of Bohai Industrial Investment Fund and benefits from the support of its Chinese stakeholders including the Bank of China and China Development Bank Capital” and that it “collaborates with Chinese companies in overseas mergers and acquisitions in the high-end manufacturing, healthcare, artificial intelligence and natural resources sectors.”>>

WHAT WASHINGTON EXAMINER MISSED OUT: WHAT SORT OF BUSINESS BHR ACTUALLY DOES?

Luckily, someone else already did most of the work for us, I had to leave out a lot of speculations and “patriotism” and I cherrypicked just the raw good info, so here are some bits and pieces from mainstream media and a much larger and epic work that covers many concerns, The Devolution Series by Patriot Patel:

On September 23, 2020, Senators Ron Johnson and and Chuck Grassley, the chairmen of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) and the Senate Finance Committee, respectively, released a majority staff report entitled “Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns.”

More details in a letter from Chuck Grassley from August 15, 2019:

Clearly, this financial dealing could be a threat to the National Security of the United States by providing the CCP with the Henniges’ anti-vibration tech. Officials from the Pentagon expressed concern over this fact back in 2011:

BHR plays a larger role to the overall story here. Let’s dig in even further. As of August 30, 2021, one of the companies in BHR’s portfolio is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL).

(Obviously the deal was closed a while before – S.m)

CATL is the “world’s largest maker of electric vehicle batteries.”

CATL is even contracted to supply lithium-ion batteries to Tesla.

Do you notice anything interesting regarding CATL’s share price from the past year?

Starting right around November, their share price has nearly tripled. What happened in November? Oh yea, the CCP helped Joe Biden steal an election. It isn’t a surprise that the share price of the “world’s largest maker of electric vehicle batteries” has skyrocketed since Biden was “elected.” Everybody saw this coming due to Biden’s socialist agenda and green initiatives.

Recap:

BHR was formed when Bohai Capital (a Chinese-government-linked firm) merged with Rosemont Seneca Partners (company formed by Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz (John Kerry’s stepson)).

Hunter Biden currently has 10% stake in BHR.

CATL is one of the companies in BHR portfolio.

CATL is the “world’s largest maker of electric vehicle batteries”.

You read that correctly. Before the dust even settled over Afghanistan from Biden’s botched withdrawal, China was already in talks with the Taliban attempting to get their hands on those rare earth elements.

The Biden family is set to personally benefit from China gaining access to Afghanistan’s rare earth elements, and I think the timeline can serve as circumstantial evidence. On July 6, 2021, an article was published in the AP titled “US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander.” Keep the title of that article in mind– the US left Afghanistan without telling the Afghan commander.

So that screenshot above points out that “The U.S. announced Friday that it had completely vacated its biggest airfield in the country.” The “Friday” they are referring to was on July 2nd, 2021; just 4 days following the announcement of the deal between CATL and Tesla which was reported on June 28, 2021.

Biden claims he was handcuffed by the deal Trump made with the Taliban for leaving Afghanistan, but I would like to offer an alternative theory. It looks more and more to me as though once again, Trump set a trap and once again, Biden and the Democrats walked right into it.

Remember, Trump said publicly that he would be leaving Afghanistan, but according to Chris Miller from this August 18, 2020 article, Trump never actually intended to fully withdraw:

“If Joe Biden and the United States were supposedly backing the Afghan government, why didn’t we tell them we were leaving Bagram? The withdrawal has allowed the Taliban to swiftly take over nearly the entire country, the same Taliban Trump made a deal with. I don’t want to speculate but I can assure you, there is more to the Afghanistan story than what we’re being led to believe, and believe Trump set the table for things to happen this way. Biden had the opportunity to handle things the right way, but instead he completely botched it.”, Patriot Patel notes.

