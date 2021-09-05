Yes, Pfizer’s Covid pill IS an Ivermectin rip-off! They will sell the real cure they forbid now and shift merits to the fake injections

Ok, everything they’ve done so far was plain retarded but this is some smart evil scheming. Not really original, they steal merits even from plumbing, but there’s finally some intellectual merits to this plan. Or former plan, because it’s not gonna work that well once everybody finds out.

When I said “real cure”, I have not abandoned the truth that Moronavirus exists only on computers, so it can’t have real cures other than ctrl+del.

But SARS-COV-2 manufacturers stole some real symptoms from real viruses and diseases.

Most of these are sensitive to a set of chemicals like the ones described below.

The fake virus would be much harder to prop without some of these real cases of other diseases. And successes against flu, let’s say, are sold as victories against the monstrous Covidzilla.

Also facts:

Most drugs are just botched lab copies of natural compounds.

Pfizer’s “twice-a-day Covid pill” is pretty much the same thing to Ivermectin.

Pfizer ad

Pfizer’s press-release on the pill.

“An In-silico data analysis conducted by Choudhury et al. demonstrated that Ivermectin efficiently utilizes viral spike protein, main protease, replicase, and human TMPRSS2 receptors as the most possible targets for executing its “antiviral efficiency” by disrupting binding. Since Ivermectin exploits protein targets from both, the virus and human, this could be the behind its excellent in vitro efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 “ The Journal of Antibiotics, June 15, 2021

they used the protease description instead of the name, I wonder if intentionally…

SOURCE

We identify hydroxychloroquine, a drug that already has approved uses in pregnancy, as a possible inhibitor of NS2B-NS3 protease by using a Food and Drug Administration-approved drug library, molecular docking, and molecular dynamics simulations. Further, to gain insight into its inhibitory potential toward NS2B-NS3 protease, we performed enzyme kinetic studies, which revealed that hydroxychloroquine inhibits protease activity with an inhibition constant (K i) of 92.34 ± 11.91 µM. Additionally, hydroxychloroquine significantly decreases Zika virus infection in placental cells. Future Virology, March 25, 2021

The hypothesized scope for all these drugs and others is protease inhibition.

Our results indicate that boceprevir, ombitasvir, paritaprevir, tipranavir, ivermectin, and micafungin exhibited inhibitory effect towards 3CLpro enzymatic activity. The 100 ns molecular dynamics simulation studies showed that ivermectin may require homodimeric form of 3CLpro enzyme for its inhibitory activity. In summary, these molecules could be useful to develop highly specific therapeutically viable drugs to inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 replication either alone or in combination with drugs specific for other SARS-CoV-2 viral targets. Communications Biology, January 2021

Pfizer found a slightly different strategy to chemically sabotage the protease, there had to be something different to be able to patent it, but that’s like different knives to cut the same sushi, and the science is in where to cut and how deep. This is the actual breakthrough that Ivermectin inventors got a Nobel for, and Pfizer is just ripping it ready-made and tweaking it.

Take this to your fav fucked-checker!

It’s harder to steal an icecream cone from a toddler than to sell poison to grown-ups.

To be continued?

