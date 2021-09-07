I’d like to report a terrorist organization. But they control everything

If you’re the kind of people who read this kind of websites, you should be aware of the fact that the US government has branded both of us as ‘terror threats’.

They have also branded skepticism and dissidence as ‘mental illnesses’ or ‘psychological disorders’ before.

Complying with their standards and wanting to show a collaborative side I’ve just discovered in myself, I’d like to rat on some organization that has caused tremendous damage and setbacks to ‘covid measures’.

Now, if anyone knows where I should file my report officially, please fax me the contacts!

To be continued?

