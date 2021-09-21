AIDS and Covid Are Two Commercial Brands and One Business Model by Fauci

When coincidences outnumber differences, it’s either a method or a conspiracy. In the AIDS – Covid comparison, it’s both.

Let’s play a new game: Identify all the ‘coincidences’ between AIDS and Covid.

Here’s my incomplete list for starters:

No gold standard virus isolation from patients

Virus – illness causation not fully evidenced

Fauci runs the show

Poison sold for therapy results in genocide

Cases explode after therapy approval

Fauci promotes Gilead drugs and suppresses all other alternatives

Deliberate misuse of PCRs

Fake test and cases

Fauci brutally suppresses dissent

Fake stats and other mish-mashes in third world

They couldn’t do it without their friends in media and Pentagon

Strong political and economical incentives for Government participation

Genetic sequence changing all the time

No cure found, normalized, need permanent medication

I will probably add more with time, feel free to send me suggestions on my socials

Mengele was a baby compared to what Fauci achieved in any of these crises alone

I only mirror AIDS and COVID / AZT and Covid injections here, but rest assured they’ve made many more trials and versions, these are just the most documented and obvious. So much documented I might follow up with one or two more episodes.

However, these first 40+ minutes suffice to support the claim in my headline and the case that trialing Fauci’s genocide has to start with AIDS, if not earlier.

But this video presentation is not all I have, I’ll keep adding below more of the bombshells I’ve dug out during my investigations.

SOME MUST SEE RESOURCES

To be continued?

Our work and existence, as media and people, is funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way.

We hardly made it before, but this summer something’s going on, our audience stats show bizarre patterns, we’re severely under estimates and the last savings are gone. We’re not your responsibility, but if you find enough benefits in this work…

Help SILVIEW.media survive and grow, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them