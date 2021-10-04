WHO runs own database of 2+ Million adverse effects for covid jabs and I found something peculiar there…

Thanks dr. Zelenko for the link, I await your response on my little inquiry!

vigiaccess.org – scroll down, accept the terms, then search ‘covid-19 vaccine’.

The data, as of October 3, 2020, spaks for itself:

DISTRIBUTION

HERE COMES A VERY TROUBLING PART:

how?!?!

I’ll wait for an explanation, meanwhile we’re set for Nuremberg2!

To be continued?

Our work and existence, as media and people, is funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way.

We hardly made it before, but this summer something’s going on, our audience stats show bizarre patterns, we’re severely under estimates and the last savings are gone. We’re not your responsibility, but if you find enough benefits in this work…

Help SILVIEW.media survive and grow, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them