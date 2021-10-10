VATICAN IS CAPTURED BY THE WEF TRANSHUMANIST DEATH CULT

Life and existence are two separate things and the Vatican is doing a bait and switch on behalf of Klaus Schwab.

And this just one of many examples of Transhumanist programs and activities going on under Vatican’s roof. Here are a few more samples:

Fallen Covid hero Francis Collins and two gay ninjas, I guess

From VATICAN HD channel

Do members of the Catholic faith plan to denounce this abomination before it completely implodes their thingy? Yesterday is the time.

Vatican Official Denies Church Going Bankrupt

By David Israel / jEWISH PRESS – October 23, 2019

Gianluigi Nuzzi’s ‘Universal Judgment’

A Vatican official, Bishop Nunzio Galantino, on Tuesday denied reports that the Catholic Church is at risk of a financial default as a result of plummeting contributions.

In an interview with the Italian bishops’ conference’s newspaper Avvenire, Bishop Galantino, who is in charge of the Vatican’s investments, said “there is no threat of collapse or default here.”

Italian investigative journalist Gianluigi Nuzzi on October 21 published an investigative book titled “Giudizio Universale (Universal Judgment),” in which he reports that decades of mismanagement, shady deals and radically decreasing donations will result in the Vatican going bankrupt by 2023.

The book states that following the global rash of sexual abuse lawsuits, donations to the Vatican have dropped to $56.9 million in 2018, compared with $112.7 million in 2006.

The Vatican channels the contributions from Catholics into the Peter’s Pence collection, to be used by the pope for charity and emergency assistance; and a fund supporting the work of the Vatican. Nuzzi’s book reports that an estimated 58% of the donations to the Peter’s Pence collection were used “not for works of charity, but to fill in the (financial) gaps of the (Roman) Curia,” following the Church’s heavy losses in numerous court cases.

Recently, a new scandal has emerged, suggesting the Vatican has been speculating on a large-scale with funds from the Peter’s Pence collection – which will likely result in an even greater decline in contributions.

But Bishop Galantino insists the Vatican is doing fine, and that “there is only the need for a spending review, which is what we’re doing.”

SO DID THE WEF BAIL OUT THE VATICAN?

“The transHuman Code Meeting of The Minds” originated in Davos, Switzerland in 2015 where global leaders assembled to discuss the impending impact of the 4thIndustrial Revolution. Yahoo! Finance

This is a book that delivers a long-term view on how to manage the convergence of humanity and technology. Only David and Carlos have the foresight and network to bring together a stellar group of experts on the socio-political impact of techno-economical transformations happening on a daily basis all over the world. This is indeed a great platform to engage us all in a conversation that is so critical to our future! Danil Kerimi – Head of the Technology Industries for the World Economic Forum where he facilitates the critical global dialogue between government, business and academic leaders on the future of technology



PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire Jan. 23, 2018, 11:30 AM

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — The TransHuman Code is the first interactive “knowledge platform” for managing the convergence of humanity and technology, its impact on our daily lives, and the long-term implications. This dynamic initiative will be introduced on January 24 at Davos, Switzerland during the world’s foremost assembly of international leaders.

…

“The TransHuman Code Davos Gathering of Minds,” hosted by CBS Inside Edition Host, Megan Alexander, will bring together global leaders in technology, business, finance, government, academia and the media for an exclusive event. The event will feature an interactive discussion amongst the assembled leading experts including:

Alex Pentland | Director, MIT Connection Services and Human Dynamics Lab

Evgeni Borisov | Founder and CEO, Vimana Global

Salim Ismail | Author,Exponential Organizations and Founding CEO, Singularity University

Greg Cross | Chief Business Officer, Soul Machines

Rachel | The World’s First Digital Person

Shantenu Agarwal | Director, IBM Watson

Rodrigo Arboleda | Chairman, Fast Track Institute

Wang Wei | Founder, China M&A Group

VATICAN HOSTS CONFERENCE TOUCHING ON TRANSHUMANISM

by William Mahoney, Ph.D. • ChurchMilitant.com • July 29, 2019

Humanity 2.0 and the Vatican discuss the transHuman Code

VATICAN CITY (ChurchMilitant.com) – With the support of the Pontifical Lateran University (PLU), globalists met in Vatican City on Monday to discuss the best path forward with humanity and technology in harmony.

The meeting has been described as an “exclusive gathering of technology, corporate, finance, government, academic, ecclesiastic and media leaders … to catalyze awareness and establish the best path forward with humanity and technology in harmony.”

Sponsored by OISTE Foundation, Humanity 2.0 held the meeting titled “Technology and Human Flourishing” with the support of the PLU at the Collegio Teutonico, which is adjacent to St. Peter’s Square.Humanity 2.0 developed in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development (DPIHD).GabTweet

Humanity 2.0 developed in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development (DPIHD) as “an agent of the common good and a believer in the need for a shared horizon to unite humankind,” according to the organization’s website.https://www.youtube.com/embed/YBwcC2GnY7s



Pope Francis created the DPIHD in August 2016 with the mission to promote “the integral development of the person in light of the Gospel and in line with the Social Doctrine of the Church.”

The DPIHD operates “by means of a network of interactions that involve local Churches, Episcopal Conferences, the other organs of the Roman Curia, the international organizations (both Catholic and non-Catholic), the relations with governments and supranational organizations,” according to the mission statement.

Humanity 2.0’s vision is defined by five beliefs, including a belief that we are one species with a collective responsibility for shaping our future and that challenges to humanity must be met by coordinated action.

The organization attempts to achieve its ends in three ways, the third way being to bring aboard “religious organizations who are aligned in tackling the respective impediment and investing in the solution.”

The meeting at the Collegio Teutonico on Monday centered around talks by Carlos Moreira and David Fergusson and their co-authored book, The transHuman Code: How to Program Your Future, as well as Fr. Philip Larrey and his book, Artificial Humanity: An Essay on the Philosophy of Artificial Intelligence.

Moreira is an active leader and member of several institutions and organizations focused on the advancement of technological innovation and preservation of human identity.

Fergusson is a corporate finance leader specializing in global mergers and acquisitions.

Father Philip Larrey is a Catholic priest who holds the chair of Logic and Epistemology at the Pontifical Lateran University in the Vatican and the chairman of Humanity 2.0.Fergusson is a corporate finance leader specializing in global mergers and acquisitions.

According to the transHuman Code‘s synopsis:

Fr. Philip Larrey

What the authors propose is that if we start the design of the transHuman future from a human perspective, making sure that technology will inspire revolution or evolution, then we can ensure humanity continues to thrive. The transHuman Code tries to center humanity in the emerging tension between a human-controlled or a machine-controlled world. Moreira and Fergusson examine how humans can maintain the uniqueness and the humanity of this brave new world.

Larrey’s book, Artificial Humanity, offers a philosophical discussion on artificial intelligence.

OISTE, the sponsor of Humanity 2.0’s recent gathering in Vatican City, has a consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the UN and is an accredited member of the non-commercial Users Stakeholders Group of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers. • ChurchMilitant.com

“In The transHuman Code, authors Carlos Moreira and David Fergusson ask, “Are we building a better future for humanity with the help of magnificent technology or are we instead building a better future of better technology at the expense of humanity?” We must learn to put humanity first instead of getting caught up in the promise of technological advancement. Humans have been able to adapt, morph, and compromise in every situation we have faced over the centuries and have been able to maintain dominance. We must approach the promises of technology with the same adaptability.

What the authors propose is that if we start the design of the transHuman future from a human perspective, making sure that technology will inspire revolution or evolution, then we can ensure humanity continues to thrive. The transHuman Code tries to center humanity in the emerging tension between a human-controlled or a machine-controlled world. Moreira and Fergusson examine how humans can maintain the uniqueness and the humanity in this brave new world.” – https://www.transhumancode.com/

About WISeKey

LOOKS FAMILIAR?

WISeKey, OISTE.ORG and the Trust Protocol Association to Help Health Organizations Deploy a Covid-19 Trusted Health Passport on the Blockchain

Press release posted May 21st, 2020 for WISeKey and archived here

WISeKey, OISTE.ORG and the Trust Protocol Association to Help Health Organizations Deploy a Covid-19 Trusted Health Passport on the Blockchain

The project is under the supervision of a new association, the Trust Protocol Association, established last January as an independent, not-for-profit membership organization, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland

Geneva, Switzerland – May 22, 2020 – The purpose of the Trust Protocol Association is to establish a new Trust Protocol for the Internet combining traditional Cryptographic Trust Models with distributed blockchain ledgers creating a new Global Trust platform.

The mission of the Association is to create an ecosystem of governmental, technology and business partners, each representing a node with the possibility to have multiple nodes per country.

Blockchain-based solutions aim to override the need for a central authority by distributing information previously held in a centralized repository across a network of participating nodes. While Blockchain is not owned by one individual or organization, anyone with an internet connection (and access, in the case of private Blockchains) can make use of it, help maintain and verify it. When a transaction is made on a Blockchain, it is added to a group of transactions, known as ‘blocks”. Each block of transactions is added to the database in a chronological, immutable chain. Each block is stamped with a unique cryptographic code, which ensures that records are not counterfeited or changed. The Blockchain approach lacks legal validity in most jurisdictions, which only recognize the digital signatures as equally valid that manuscript signatures when generated using traditional PKI technology.

The Trust Protocol Association is working with a number of members in USA, Asia MEA and Europe to deploy a fully compliant Trusted Health Passport using the WIShelter Version 2, a new application in the WISeID App ecosystem, designed to remediate risks during the global COVID-19 lockdown period. Using their digital identity secured by WISeKey, users will be able to geo-localize other certified users and stablish secure communications. If needed, the app allows users to prove to local authorities that they are respecting the stay at home recommendations. To ensure the data privacy, each user’s Personal Identifiable Information is kept encrypted and never disclosed without their consent.

WIShelter app is based on WISeID, WISekey’s Digital Identity platform and combines in a unified solution a suite of web services and mobile applications:

The WISeID Account: a digital identity with a unique credential that can be used to access all of WISeKey’s services and other affiliated services A Digital Certificate : offers strong authentication and digital signatures which can be also used to protect users’ email and communication during Teleworking A Personal Encrypted Vault : provides secure storage of confidential information, including the medical details

The new features of the WIShelter Version 2 include a full health digital certificate that is imported into the App by connecting it to the medical record of the patient issued by a bona fide qualified health certification program on which Doctors and Medical Facilities can join.

The App’s secure QR Code provides access to the user’s WISeID Health Card. The QR Code is displayed in three colors:

– Green: the person is healthy

– Yellow: the person’s health is compromised

– Red: the person has a health problem

The WISeID Health Card includes important medical details like blood type, allergies, and other medical conditions, and can be enriched with digital health certificates, as it’s the case of the result of an official COVID-19 test.

This simple method to display the Health Card could allow law enforcement and other public services to apply controls during the de-escalation phase of the pandemic.

All health details are encrypted and linked to the user’s identity, represented by a Digital Certificate. Encrypting this data is important to protect user’s confidential information and ensuring that the user is staying up-to-date with its health credentials, and is in compliance with all privacy requirements, like the European General Data Protection Regulation (Directive 95/46/EC), known as GDPR, the primary law regulating how companies protect EU citizens’ personal data.

WISeKey is a fully Qualified Trust Service Provider (TSP) under eIDAS, the updated EU regulations dealing with trusted eID and electronic transactions and Webtrust.ORG.

WISekey is currently working with several governments and health organizations to add functionalities to the WIShelter app such as the ability for users to upload and digitally certify the results of their COVID-19 test. These functionalities will allow local governments to enable healthy/immured persons to safely return to their jobs thus reduce the economic impact of the epidemic while protecting the high-risk population by controlling the spread of this infectious disease.

For almost two decades, WISeKey has contributed to the design and implementation of global standards for the internet’s long-missing identity layer: decentralized, point-to-point exchange of information about people, organizations, or things – enabled by blockchain and certified by cryptographic Root of Trust. WISeKey’s technology, products and services can be used by individuals and organizations.

To that effect, WISekey has launched an enhanced version of WISeID, adding easy to use strong authentication and email security capabilities that can remediate threats like phishing, ransomware or identity theft. Strong Authentication is a mechanism able to enhance security by complementing the traditional username/password access to online services with additional security factors, like biometry, hardware tokens and one-time-passwords. Additionally, secure eMail techniques allow confidential messages to be exchanged encrypted, and to affix a “digital signature” to the outgoing email, ensuring the recipient that the message comes from a genuine person and that has not been manipulated in the way.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

About the Trust protocol Association

The purpose of the Trust Protocol Association (the Association) is to establish a new Trust Protocol for the Internet by combining traditional Cryptographic Trust Models with permissioned Blockchain transactions through strong authentication provided by the OISTE WISeKey Root of Trust, and create a new Global Trust platform and an ecosystem of governmental, technology and business partners, each representing a certification node with the possibility of having multiple certifications nodes per country. The Association promotes the use of Blockchain technologies internationally, facilitate the rapid adaptation and on-boarding of Blockchain-based solutions, foster stronger collaboration between the public, private and academic sectors.

https://trustprotocolassociation.org/

About OISTE FOUNDATION

Founded in Switzerland in 1998, OISTE was created with the objectives of promoting the use and adoption of international standards to secure electronic transactions, expand the use of digital certification and ensure the interoperability of certification authorities’ e-transaction systems.

The OISTE Foundation is a not for profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Not-for-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN. http://www.oiste.org/ .

Mission: transfer the control and management of technologies dealing with digital identities to neutral authorities working for the public interest.

Vision: an Internet where users engage in online transactions and communications under systems of digital identity management that offer robust protection against fraud and theft, while protecting the fundamental right to privacy.

THE INTERNET OF BODIES AKA THE BORG IS HERE, KLAUS SCHWAB SAYS (BIOHACKING P.5)

You see, symbiosis is a concept that refers to the cooperation for survival between two living organisms, man-machine symbiosis is an oxymoron.

Dead matter cannot function like living matter and substitute it. Schwab’s AIs and implants, al the goddamn Borg, is nothing but a pirate’s wooden leg connecting to Internet.

The ‘thingification’ of people is but gradual extinction.

It’s called TRANShumanism, because it departs from Humanism and life, it drops a few nukes on its, way out and outside the departure location only death awaits. Prolonged existence too, maybe, but the further into Transhumanism you go, the closer to a dead object / device status you get.

To be continued?

