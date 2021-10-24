BREAKING: VACCINATION MANDATES AND PASSPORTS GOT A SURPRISE BLAST FROM THE EU PARLIAMENT

Not the typical report here, but I find it infuriating how the mainstream has cloaked this in silence and I feel we can do something about it, maybe even get this viral. Feel free to re-upload the video!

Press conference held on October 2oth 2021

The charge is led by an EU Parliament member Cristian Terhes, who happens to be from my home-country, Romania, so I can give you a few little extra insights. But right now, it’s the message that counts and the message is surprisingly on point if you are not familiar with these guys.

MEPs start gathering to defend fundamental rights of EU citizens and oppose mandatory vaccination and the Green Certificate

Press release – Strasbourg, European Parliament – 21/10/2021

Reacting to the increased violations of basic human rights all across EU, members of the European Parliament took a common stand in defence of the fundamental rights of all EU citizens, which are under threat now due to mandatory vaccination and abusive use of the Digital COVID Certificate.

Speaking at a press conference in Strasbourg, on 20 October 2021, they also gave voice to the severe concerns of hundreds of staff members working for the European Parliament, who live under threat of losing their jobs if they do not have the Digital COVID Certificate, aka Green Certificate.

The press conference called “Defending fundamental rights by opposing the misuse of Digital Green Certificate” was addressed by four MEPs: Christine Anderson (Germany, ID), Francesca Donato (Italy, NI), Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (NI, HR) and Cristian Terheş (ECR, RO).

These MEPs decided to give voice to millions of European citizens who are fighting all across EU for their fundamental rights.

MEP Christine Anderson, after emphasising the importance of human rights, said: “let me say this, I am not afraid of this virus. What I am afraid of is governments abusing this or any other «crisis» for that matter, to infringe on civil rights, to revoke them or to question freedom altogether.

What we have seen in this crisis is that civil rights and liberties have been transformed from fundamental rights to privileges that governments grant or revoke as they see fit.

I call on all Europeans to stand up to any government trying to take away our freedom, civil rights and liberties!”

Lawyer and MEP Francesca Donato said that “we have a really terrible situation in Europe today because human rights are not respected […] and all over Europe peaceful protests are violently repressed”.

Introduced as a tool to facilitate freedom of circulation, the COVID Certificate is now being used in many countries by national governments as a “compulsory” passport for every social activity, including employment – she stated – giving the example of Italy.

“And so we are forcing citizens to receive invasive and risky health treatments, because the informed consent that citizens are obliged to sign to receive the vaccines is not free: it’s an extorted consent. So, even when people have medical contraindications for receiving vaccines, they are obliged to take it. They are forced to do it because they would lose the job, would lose their fundamental rights if they don’t do it. And when these people have adverse effects, even very severe adverse effects, they don’t receive any free assistance. Even the reports of adverse effects are very rare. The data of adverse effects that we can read on papers are just underestimated.

So we have a medical issue which has turned into a democratic issue. We must all today stand for the defence of human rights in Europe, we must do it all together and we must do it now”, she concluded.

MEP Ivan Sinčić said “that it is really sad to see freedoms, rights and rule of law endangered in Europe today. Unfortunately, in some countries you cannot keep your job without Digital Green Certificate, you cannot enter public buildings without DGC, you cannot enter a shop without DGC”.

He described the Digital Green Cert “as a license to spread and infect” that gives “a false sense of security”, since it is not protecting the person from getting or spreading the virus. The Digital Green Certificate “is completely illogical, it is not scientific and must be abandoned”, he added.

Sinčić stated that he, also, “fully support[s] the staff of European Parliament in their positions. The positions of non-discrimination, non-segregation, the freedom to come to the workplace. This is their workplace along with us, the MEP’s”.

“My message to the staff is simple: You are not alone and fight for your rights! We are fighting along with you!”, he concluded.

MEP Cristian Terhes quoted from Art 46 of the original Digital Green Certificate regulation, which outlined the European Parliament’s desire to uphold fundamental human rights.

“Well, if we look now, a few months after this Green Certificate was imposed in the European Union, we see exactly the opposite, that all these rights that, allegedly were supposed to be protected by this regulation, are actually violated right now. People cannot work anymore and they live under the threat of losing their jobs and their livelihoods, if they don’t have this certificate. Is this the type of European Union that we want to build, that we want to accept?”, Terhes said.

Hundreds of people working for the Parliament are faced with the threat “that sooner than later, if they don’t have this Green Certificate, they will be losing their job. But they haven’t done anything wrong. This is the absurd situation. This is not fair to them, it is not fair to the citizens of this Union and it’s not fair to all of us”. For these reasons, “we are here for you and we will fight for you”, Terhes concluded.

The positions expressed publicly by these MEPs, in defence of fundamental rights, including of the staff working for the European Parliament, are shared by many others, who will join together to provide an active opposition to the constant attacks on fundamental rights caused by the misuse of the Digital COVID Certificate.

You almost missed this news, most did. Terhes has been on the case for quite a while, but we’ve completely missed the news on that because they weren’t published and because mainstream media still controls the public perception.

Below you have one of his most honorable mentions in international media, and he’s not doing great at home either.

April 2021. SOURCE

This time yet, legacy media is completely mum about this press conference and it’s only the free faction of internet that’s sending weak signals so far, 3-4 days after this happened.

Cristian Terhes is a career man-of-the-people, started out as a Catholic priest for the Romanian community in US, then moved to Romania to earned a bit of notoriety as member of the main political force there, a left leaning party. But the left in Eastern Europe is not progressive, liberal, and mauve-haired, they are the spawns of the former communist establishment, which was also very nationalist and stopped sounding progressive in the 1970’s.

Then, when his party started to get a bit too woke and unsupportive for his taste, May 2020 that is, Terhes left with a bit of buzz, finding a home in the right wing Christian Conservative EU group, and a in tiny Romanian party I thought extinct even in papers.

However, the guy has been consistent lately in exposing the excesses and the degenerates involved in the new globohomopedo offensive.

I mean this thing below, despite unsuccess, deserves praise, he even made it to Associated Press and Seattle Times (that one time)!

Court says Romania’s lockdown didn’t amount to house arrest

May 20, 2021 By The Associated Press

BUCHAREST (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday ruled against a member of the European Union parliament who claimed that a lockdown to curb COVID-19 infections in his native Romania last year deprived him of liberty.

Cristian Terhes, a member of the European Parliament since 2019, had filed a case with the court arguing that Romania’s March 24-May 14 national lockdown amounted to “administrative detention.”

A panel of seven judges at the ECHR unanimously rejected Terhes’ claims, ruling them “inadmissible.” The court said the lockdown could not be equated with house arrest.

“He had not been subject to individual surveillance by the authorities and did not claim to have been forced to live in a cramped space, nor had he been deprived of all social contact,” the court said in a news release explaining the ruling.

The ECHR panel also noted that Terhes — a former Catholic priest who has spoken out in the European Parliament against the potential introduction of “digital green certificates,” sometimes called coronavirus passports — had not provided any information describing his actual experience of the lockdown.

The EU legislator vowed to “continue this fight to defend the rights and freedoms of all Romanians and Europeans.”

“Through this decision, the ECHR has set a precedent after which Europe is no longer a space of freedom but of mass closure and surveillance, as is Russia and China,” Terhes said. “Based on this precedent the freedom of Europeans can be violated by governments as long as it is done en masse.”

During the lockdown period at issue in the case, authorities advised people in Romania against leaving their homes between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. There was also a 10 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew.

Residents in Romania could legally leave their homes providing they carried an official exemption form detailing their reasons, their whereabouts and a timeframe for their activity.

“No individual preventive measures had been taken against the applicant,” the court said, adding that “the measure in question could not be equated with house arrest.”

The decision is final, the court said.

Council of Europe spokesperson Andrew Cutting said the case was the first directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic to be considered by a 7-judge panel of the European Court of Human Rights. He also said that 17 other pandemic-related cases are pending. – AP

I don’t know anything about his colleagues here, except that Terhes refers to them in the warmest terms and most humane language in comments on his Facebook page, I really have a feeling of dealing with humans there, and not the typical reptile that usually inhabits the centers of political power. I mean I understand the language and it’s not much NPC noise even in his political statements, less in social media comments. Nice.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m still never going to endorse a politician, but I can endorse a good initiative and I can tell borgs and reptiles from humans.

