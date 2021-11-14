BREAKING! THE SPIKE PROTEIN ENTERS CELL NUCLEUS AND INHIBITS DNA REPAIR – New Study

“The latest widest news in Molecular Microbiology”, according to microbiologists. Not so much outside their world. The consequences are beyond imagination…

Here’s the study, my brief comments after:

SARS–CoV–2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro

by Hui Jiang 1,2,* andYa-Fang Mei 2,*1Department of Molecular Biosciences, The Wenner–Gren Institute, Stockholm University, SE-10691 Stockholm, Sweden2Department of Clinical Microbiology, Virology, Umeå University, SE-90185 Umeå, Sweden*

https://doi.org/10.3390/v13102056

Received: 20 August 2021 / Revised: 8 September 2021 / Accepted: 8 October 2021 / Published: 13 October 2021

(This article belongs to the Special Issue SARS-CoV-2 Host Cell Interactions)

Abstract

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS–CoV–2) has led to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID–19) pandemic, severely affecting public health and the global economy. Adaptive immunity plays a crucial role in fighting against SARS–CoV–2 infection and directly influences the clinical outcomes of patients. Clinical studies have indicated that patients with severe COVID–19 exhibit delayed and weak adaptive immune responses; however, the mechanism by which SARS–CoV–2 impedes adaptive immunity remains unclear. Here, by using an in vitro cell line, we report that the SARS–CoV–2 spike protein significantly inhibits DNA damage repair, which is required for effective V(D)J recombination in adaptive immunity.

Mechanistically, we found that the spike protein localizes in the nucleus and inhibits DNA damage repair by impeding key DNA repair protein BRCA1 and 53BP1 recruitment to the damage site. Our findings reveal a potential molecular mechanism by which the spike protein might impede adaptive immunity and underscore the potential side effects of full-length spike-based vaccines.

The study is in vitro (of course), remains to be confirmed in vivo (that will be a long adventure), but it’s very worrying nevertheless.

Some scientists have quickly reacted by demanding a reformulation of the Covid vaccines so that they contain only a fragment of the protein that would delivere the desired effect without the unwanted ones. But:

1) do they have any proof a fragment won’t wreck havoc too?

2) have they forgotten already that the spike originates in the ‘virus’, are they really telling us everyone who had Covid is potentially ‘broken’, or

3) do they think, as I do, that the virus exists only on servers and the protein only in the goo they sell as ‘Covid vaccines’?

Dr Mikolaj Raszek, Phd from Merogenomics

“Antibody Dependent Enhancement or ADE could occur with use of full length of Spike protein”, dr. Rszek says, I’d ask what are the chances for it to NOT occur in the billion people or so that have been chemically raped so far?

What all this involves:

Anyone who got the spike can break down at any time in ways we can’t even fully anticipate. That includes those who got it from a virus as well as those who got it from an injection. Recent discovery that Spikes may circulate for months on end in Exosomes to different parts of the body and in theory enter cells well after the point of vaccination I’m personally not worried about any natural coronaviruses ever, but if you are or if you think an artificial virus had a pandemic outbreak recently, and it became unescapable, then this is an extinction level threat and the countdown has already started. Reformulating vaccines will only prevent us from pouring gas on our own burning roof. Whether if you think the spike only comes from the syringe and the shedding vaxxtards, like I do, or from viral sources, vaccination must be stopped NOW, there’s no way the benefits can outweigh the risks!

So yeah…

RUBICON CROSSED: COVIDIOTS PEED SO MUCH IN THE GENE POOL IT’S IRREVERSIBLY UNFREQUENTABLE

To be continued?

