EPIC! YOUTUBE SLAMS ITS OWN SUPREME AUTHORITATIVE SOURCE FOR MEDICAL MISINFORMATION

It’s ironic how many millions videos YouTube deleted for arguing the same guy they’re taking down now.

They came full circle. And by “circle” I mean…

The video has just emerged from Brazil, but it’s been recorded two weeks back, at the G20 summit in Rome.

Brazil’s Poder 360 reported:

In the dialogue, mediated by a translator, Bolsonaro cast doubts on social isolation measures, the obligation to have a vaccine passport and on the vaccination of children. He also criticized the judiciary, which, according to him, concentrated powers on governors and mayors and said he was accused of genocide for “politics”…

We have a long list of these bans, some discussed here, but this seems to be the one crying ‘in your face’ the loudest so far.

‘We’re removing the dislike button to save creators from depression”

BONUS:

To be continued?

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them

