WHOA! TWICE AS MANY CARDIAC ARRESTS IN ATHLETES THIS YEAR VS ALL HISTORY

The data is in and ignoring it is like sticking forks in your own eyes to avoid seeing a coming tsunami.

German media has recently compiled a list of over 75 athletes who have suffered cardiac arrests during sport competitions, between June and October 2021.

Even using Google search we’re easily gathering about 100 cases in half a year. Let’s assume the other months were slower, but, if we are to be fair, we also have to account for under-reporting, which is always the case with anything that can potentially cast a shadow on Pharmafia.



However you look at it, in 2021, we’re still at about 150-200 events in 2021, mostly deadly.

In all recorded history up until 2017, there are 74 such events recorded, only about half of them deadly, according to the New England Journal of Medicine. Other sources are less generous.



We have seen no uptick in 2018-2020, so, if the rate maintained, we can’t assume more than 80 events up until 2021.

150-200 / 80

So, a crucial question arises: was it Covid or climate change?

A “small number” of vaccinated people have suffered heart inflammation problems as a result of the vaccine, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

However, there are some more lucid-minded people out there who have already acted on this as a “growing concern”, as early as June 2021.

COACHES IN US ARE NOW ASKED TO KNOW CPR (RESUSCITATION). FOR NATURAL REASONS, OF COURSE, IT JUST CAME UP…

Given the general situation, it’s fair to say everyone should know basic CPR nowadays.

The GERMAN list

Note: dates formats is mixed ( month/day/year order), but they are all June to October 2021.

4.6.21, Italy, 29 years old

Italy: The 29-year-old ex-professional Giuseppe Perrino collapses during a charity game for his dead brother and dies.

7.6.21, Germany 38 years old

The table tennis professional Michael Schneider dies suddenly and unexpectedly.

12.6.21, Denmark, 29 years old

The footballer Christian Eriksen collapses lifelessly during a European Championship game – he can be revived if he needs a pacemaker for the rest of his life.

22.6.21, Hungary, 18 years old

Footballer Viktor Marcell Hegedüs died while warming up for training in Hungary.

14.07.21, Netherlands, 31 years old,

Olympic speed skating champion Kjelt Nuis, seriously ill after vaccination, with heart problems in hospital.

16/07/21, Egypt

Footballer Imad Bayumi died during a friendly match in Egypt.

07/22/21, Germany, 36 years old

On July 22nd, SV Olympia Schlanstedt and Germania from Kroppenstedt met. During the game Schlanstedts player Nicky Dalibor collapsed and had to be reanimated on the field .

07/23/21, Germany, 27 years old

Tim B. from SV Hamberge (Schleswig-Holstein) collapses after returning from a soccer tournament and dies.

07/24/21, Germany

A player from TuS Hoberge-Uerentrup (Bielefeld) collapses on the field with cardiac arrest.

07/31/21, Netherlands, 19 years old

The 19-year-old handball player Whitnée Abriska died of cardiac arrest just before a flight.

02.08.21, Belgium, 18 years old

Rune Coghe (18) from Eendracht Hoglede (Belgium) suffers a heart attack during game

02.08.21, Austria, 18 years

chronicle: 18-year-old unnamed player in Burgenland (Austria) collapses on the playing field and can be saved thanks to the use of a helicopter.

08/06/21, Germany

district league player of the SpVgg. Oelde II has to be revived by his opponent .

14.08.21, Belgium, 37 years old

The only 37-year-old former French professional footballer Franck Berrier died of several heart attacks while playing tennis .

08/15/21 Germany

goalkeeping coach of SV Niederpöring suffers heart attack after training .

8/16/21 France 24 years

Bordeaux pro Samuel Kalu breaks during a Ligue 1 game with cardiac arrest together

18.08.21, Belgium, 25 years old

Belgian soccer player Jente Van Genechten (25) suffers cardiac arrest in the early stages of a cup game .

21.08.21, Turkey, 31 years old

Fabrice N’Sakala (31) from Besiktas Istanbul collapses on the field without interference from the opponent and has to be taken to hospital

22.08.21, Italy, 29 years old

Pedro Obiang from the Italian first division club Sassuolo Calcio after Covid vaccination with myocarditis in hospital .

22.08.21, Venezuela, 30 years

Venezuelan national marathon champion Alexaida Guedez dies of a heart attack during a 5,000 meter run.

24.08.21, Luxembourg, 29 years old

José dos Reis, a player from Red Black Pfaffenthal (Luxembourg) collapses on the field and has to be resuscitated.

08/29/21, Germany

In the C-League Dillenburg ( Central Hesse) a player from Hirzenhain collapses , the game is canceled.

05.09.21, France, 16 years old

Diego Ferchaud (16 years old) from ASPTT Caen suffers a cardiac arrest in a U-18 league match in Saint-Lô.

06.09.21, Austria The

player of ASV Baden (Lower Austria) collapses on the field and has to be reanimated .

09/06/21, Italy, 16 years old

16-year-old unnamed football player in Bergamo suffers cardiac arrest

06.09.21, Belgium, 27 years old

Belgian amateur soccer player Jens De Smet (27) from Maldegem suffers a heart attack during the game and dies in hospital.

06.09.21, Italy, 13 years

13-year-old soccer player from the Janus Nova club from Saccolongo (Italy) collapses on the field with cardiac arrest

07.09.21, Great Britain, 17 years

old 17 year old soccer player Dylan Rich dies of a double heart attack during a game in England .

09.09.21, Germany

player from Birati Club Münster suffers in a regional league game against FC Nordkirchen II Eriksen fate: collapse with cardiac arrest. Game is canceled

09/10/21, Germany, 24 years old

Lucas Surek (24) from BFC Chemie Leipzig suffers from myocarditis .

09/11/21, France, 49 years old

Ain / France: Frédéric Lartillot succumbs to a heart attack after a friendly match in the locker room

09/11/21, Italy, 45 years old

Andrea Astolfi, sporting director of Calcio Orsago (Italy) suffers a fulminant heart attack after returning from training and dies at the age of 45 without any previous illness

09/11/21, Denmark, 22 years old

Abou Ali (22) collapses with cardiac arrest during a two-tier game in Denmark

09/11/21, Netherlands, 19 years old

The ice hockey player Sebastiaan Bos passed away suddenly and unexpectedly .

09/12/21, Austria, 40 years old

A half marathon runner collapsed during the race and died a little later.

9/13/21, Germany

Anil Usta from VfB Schwelm (Ennepetal) breaks on the field with heart problems together

09/13/21, France 33 years old

Dimitri Liénard from FC Strasbourg collapses with heart problems in a Ligue 1 game .

09/14/21, USA 37 years old

Ex-NFL professional Parys Haralson dies suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 37 .

18.09.21, Germany 25 years old

Kingsley Coman (25) from FC Bayern Munich had an operation on the heart after an arrhythmia.

18.09.21, Canada 25 years old

Canadian university football player Francis Perron passed away shortly after a match .

19.09.21, France 19 years old

19 year old FC Nantes soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during training

19.09.21, Germany

volleyball trainer Dirk Splisteser from SG Traktor Divitz collapses dead on the sidelines

21.09.21, Augsburg

assistant referee of a Kreisliga Augsburg game in Emersacker , collapses with heart problems

09/21/21, Germany

At the women’s World Cup qualifier between Germany and Serbia in Chemnitz, the English linesman Helen Byrne with heart problems has to be carried off the pitch

09/27/21, Germany Game abandoned

due to cardiac arrest of the referee in a game of Lauber SV (Donauwörth district)

27.09.21, Italy, 20 years old

Young rider suffers a heart attack at the end of a tournament .

9/28/21, Germany, 17 years

17-year-old soccer player of the JSG High Hagen has reanimated in Hannoversch Munden during game be

09.28.21, Italy, 53 years

53-year-old football coach Antonello Campus breaks in Sicily during practice with his youth team together dead

09/28/21, USA, 16 years old,

twice vaccinated teenager collapses while playing soccer and dies a little later.

09/29/21, Germany

Team leader Dietmar Gladow from Thalheim (Bitterfeld) suffers a fatal heart attack before the game

9/29/21, USA

A high school football player collapsed during practice and died in the hospital.

09/30/21, Germany

A player collapsed during the A 2 regional league game between SV Hoßkirch and TSV Sigmaringendorf. He suffered cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated .

1.10.21, Germany, 15 years

young goalkeeper Bruno Stein from FC An der Fahner Höhe in Gräfentonna, Thuringia , died at the age of 15 .

October 3, 21, Austria, 64 years old

former goalkeeper coach and most recently talent scout Ernst Scherr died suddenly and unexpectedly .

4.10.21, Germany, 42 years old

Alexander Siegfried from VfB Moschendorf suddenly and unexpectedly collapsed and died.

7.10.21, Italy, 17 years old

A 17-year-old athlete from Colverde collapses while training with cardiac arrest .

8.10.21, France, 49 years old

SC Massay player suffers a fatal heart attack during the game .

9.10.21, Mexico

Caddy Alberto Olguin collapses on the golf course after a heart attack. It is said to be the second death of its kind within a short period of time.

9.10.21, England, 29 years old

Shrewsbury professional striker Ryan Bowman has to be treated with a defibrillator after half an hour of play with extreme heart problems.

10.10.21, Italy, 18 year old

soccer player suddenly faints on the field, is reanimated by his teammate .

10/10/21, France, 40 years old

A Saint-James player suffers a heart attack after warming up .

10.10.21, Italy, 59 years old

A long-distance runner from Biella dies of heart failure during a race.

10.10.2021, Germany

In the match between Wacker Mecklenbeck and Fortuna Freudenberg in the Women’s Westphalia League , a player collapses shortly before the end without any opposing influence.

12.10.21 Germany, 25 years

goalkeeper of HC TuRa Bergkamen, Lukas Bommer, dies suddenly and unexpectedly .

13.10.21, Mexico, 16 years old

The student Hector Manuel Mendoza dies of a heart attack while training .

14.10.21, Brazil, 18 years old

The young professional footballer Fellipe de Jesus Moreira suffered a double heart attack and is fighting for his life.

14.10.21, Italy, 27 years old

The multiple cycling champion Gianni Moscon has to undergo an operation because of severe cardiac arrhythmias .

14.10.21, Italy, 53 years old

An AH footballer suffers a heart attack while training .

15.10.21, USA, 14 years old

The 14-year-old soccer player Ava Azzopardi collapsed on the pitch and is now fighting for her life in an artificial coma.

16.10.21, France, 54 years old

AH player Christophe Ramassamy died of a heart attack during a match .

17.10.21, France, 41 years old

A soccer player collapsed on the field and died , apparently due to cardiac arrest.

27.10.21, Austria, 26 years old

The Ghanaian Raphael Dwamena collapsed with severe heart problems . He was wearing a defibrillator before the incident.

28.10.21, Germany,

Hertha BSC co-trainer Selim Levent dies suddenly and unexpectedly while on vacation .

28.10.21, USA, 12 years

The 12-year-old Jayson Kidd collapsed during basketball practice and later died.

30.10.21, Spain, 33-year-old

striker Kun Agüero from FC Barcelona had to be replaced in a game due to heart problems . He is now in the hospital for examinations.

Our additional list (DEVELOPING, crowd-sourced)

Emmanuel Antwi, Mar 21, 2021, US, 18 years old

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKhyEKb6fEM

Alex Sandro dos Santos Apolinário, 7 January, 2021, Portugal, 24 years old

https://www.espn.com/soccer/brazil-bra/story/4281863/brazilian-player-dies-after-cardiac-arrest-on-pitch-in-portugal

Jake Kazmarek. Oct 2, 2021, US, 28 years old

Babu Nalawade, Feb 18, 2021, India, age: not known

Cricketer Dies During Cricket Match Following Heart Attack in Maharashtra

Jayden Rodriguez, January 17, 2021, US, 13 years old

https://6abc.com/child-athlete-cardiac-arrest-student/11163500/

Doudou Faye, October 30, 2021, Tunisia, 35 years old

The reasons for the death of basketball player Doudou Faye finally known: heart attack

Boris Sádecký, Nov 4, 2021, Slovakia, 24 years old

Slovak Player Boris Sádecký Passes Away | The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

Florian Dagoury, Thailand, 35 years old

World Record Holder In Static Breath-Hold Freediving Diagnosed With Myopericarditis After Pfizer Vaccine, Possible End Of Career

Chinelle Henry, July 2, 2021, Antigua

https://www.india.com/sports/cricket-two-west-indies-players-chinelle-henry-chedean-nation-collapse-on-field-during-2nd-t20i-against-pakistan-women-watch-video-4785827/

Chedean Nation, July 2, 2021, Antigua

https://www.india.com/sports/cricket-two-west-indies-players-chinelle-henry-chedean-nation-collapse-on-field-during-2nd-t20i-against-pakistan-women-watch-video-4785827/

Scary News:



During Pak & WI Women Match 2 West Indies Cricketers collaposed.



1st Chinelle Henry suddenly collapsed and later on her very close friend and team mate Chedean Nation collapsed too



Match Stopped & Rain stoppage too



Hope both recover and alright https://t.co/LLyTlBzC7T — Abdul Ghaffar (Replay, Dawn News) (@GhaffarDawnNews) July 2, 2021

Avi Barot, 29, Saurashtra cricketer suffers cardiac arrest, passes away: https://www.thehindu.com/…/young…/article37015873.ece

Abou Ali, 22, professional footballer collapses on pitch during game:https://www.thesun.co.uk/…/footballer-wessam-abou-ali…/

Fabrice NSakala, 31, Besiktas defender collapses on pitch during game:https://www.theguardian.com/…/fabrice-nsakala-besiktas…

Jens De Smet, 27, footballer collapses on field, passes away of heart attack:https://newswep.com/jens-27-collapses-on-the-football…/

Jente van Genechten, 25, footballer collapses on field due to heart attack:https://www.sudinfo.be/…/25-ans-un-joueur-belge-de…

Frederic Lartillot, French footballer collapses in changing room, passes away due to heart attack after game:https://www.leprogres.fr/…/deces-d-un-joueur-de-foot…

Benjamin Taft, 31, German footballer collapses after game, passes away due to heart attack:https://www.anpfiff.info/mobile/sites/cms/artikel.aspx?SK=2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;Btr=96044&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;Rub=390

Rune Coghe, 18, Belgian footballer suffers cardiac arrest on pitch:https://www.sudinfo.be/…/rune-jeune-joueur-de-18-ans…

Helen Edwards, referee taken off court during World Cup qualifier due to heart issues:https://www.rtl.de/…/dfb-spiel-unterbrochen…

Dimitri Lienard, 33, FC Strasbourg midfielder collapses during game:https://madeinfoot.ouest-france.fr/…/article-rc…

Markis Kido, June 2, 2021, Indonesia, 36 years old

Indonesian doubles star Kido dies of heart attack at 36

Sergio Aguero, 33, Barecelona star striker admitted to hospital for cardiac exam after match:https://www.cnn.com/…/sergio-aguero…/index.html

Emil Palsson, 28, Sognal midfielder collapses due to cardiac arrest during game:https://www.independent.co.uk/…/norway-footballer-emil…

Antoine Méchin, 31, French triathlete suffers pulmonary embolism following Moderna:https://www.sudouest.fr/…/le-triathlete-saintais…

Luis Ojeda, 20, Argentine football player unexpectedly passes away:https://www.antena3.com/…/emotiva-carta-lola-ortiz…

Greg Luyssen, 22, Belgian pro cyclist ends career due to heart issues:https://kw.be/…/wielerbelofte-greg-luyssen-22-uit-de…/

Pedro Obiang, 29, ex-West Ham star suffers myocarditis post vaccine:https://thecovidworld.com/pedro-obiang-29-year-old…/

Cienna Knowles, 19, equestrian star hospitalized due to blood clots: https://www.news.com.au/…/286e7cd42e896b091e4b257322296a05

