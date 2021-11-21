Top50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS OF 2020 BY THE JERUSALEM POST – #VIL 5

No comment, I’m just making sure you get the chance to learn what I’ve learned.

Very Important Lists instalment #5

“The Jerusalem Post is proud to present its 2020 list of the 50 Most Influential Jews.

Many people influence the world we live in and impact our daily lives.

This year, we strived to create a list showcasing the diversity of the Jewish nation while highlighting people from all walks of life – government, art, medicine, literature and science.”

LINK

To be continued?

Our work and existence, as media and people, is funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way.

We hardly made it before, but this summer something’s going on, our audience stats show bizarre patterns, we’re severely under estimates and the last savings are gone. We’re not your responsibility, but if you find enough benefits in this work…

Help SILVIEW.media survive and grow, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them