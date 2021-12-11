HUGE CYBERATTACK ON INTERNATIONAL MARKETS SIMULATED BY INTERNATIONAL CRIME SYNDICATE THAT GOES BY MANY NAMES

I feel this is not getting the deserved attention and I will rectify the situation.

Because, traditionally, drills precede a false flag, which is organized by the same people who did the drill.

The official press release of the event, basically, published yesterday by Reuters and sent out to every mainstream news outlet out there:

EXCLUSIVE IMF, 10 countries simulate cyberattack on global financial system

By Steven Scheer

<<Israel financial-cyber officials take part in a simulation of a major cyber attack on the global financial system with 9 other countries, the World Bank and IMF at the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem.

JERUSALEM, Dec 9 (Reuters) – Israel on Thursday led a 10-country simulation of a major cyberattack on the global financial system in an attempt to increase cooperation that could help to minimise any potential damage to financial markets and banks.

The simulated “war game”, as Israel’s Finance Ministry called it and planned over the past year, evolved over 10 days, with sensitive data emerging on the Dark Web. The simulation also used fake news reports that in the scenario caused chaos in global markets and a run on banks.

The simulation — likely caused by what officials called “sophisticated” players — featured several types of attacks that impacted global foreign exchange and bond markets, liquidity, integrity of data and transactions between importers and exporters.

“These events are creating havoc in the financial markets,” said a narrator of a film shown to the participants as part of the simulation and seen by Reuters.

Israeli government officials said that such threats are possible in the wake of the many high-profile cyberattacks on large companies, and that the only way to contain any damage is through global cooperation since current cyber security is not always strong enough.

“Attackers are 10 steps ahead of the defender,” Micha Weis, financial cyber manager at Israel’s Finance Ministry, told Reuters.

Participants in the initiative, called “Collective Strength”, included treasury officials from Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Thailand, as well as representatives from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and Bank of International Settlements.

The narrator of the film in the simulation said governments were under pressure to clarify the impact of the attack, which was paralysing the global financial system.

“The banks are appealing for emergency liquidity assistance in a multitude of currencies to put a halt to the chaos as counterparties withdraw their funds and limit access to liquidity, leaving the banks in disarray and ruin,” the narrator said.

The participants discussed multilateral policies to respond to the crisis, including a coordinated bank holiday, debt repayment grace periods, SWAP/REPO agreements and coordinated delinking from major currencies.

Rahav Shalom-Revivo, head of Israel’s financial cyber engagements, said international collaboration between finance ministries and international organizations “is key for the resilience of the financial eco-system.”

The simulation was originally scheduled to take place at the Dubai World Expo but it was moved to Jerusalem due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with officials participating over video conference.>>

Now please tell me which countries spearheaded restrictions and the Great Reset the most. Australia and Canada belong to the British Crown and need to be assimilated with UK.

And this is the view from Israel, as per Times of Israel:

Israel leads 10-country simulation of major cyberattack on world markets

10-day drill led by Finance Ministry aims to boost international cooperation against hacker threat to global financial systems

By TOI STAFF9 December 2021, 11:02 pm

An illustrative image of computer popup box screen warning of a system being hacked; hackers, cybersecurity attack. (solarseven; iStock by Getty Images)

Israel led a 10-country, 10-day-long simulation of a major cyberattack on the world’s financial system by “sophisticated” players, with the goal of minimizing the damage to banks and financial markets, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The Finance Ministry led the scenario with help from the Foreign Ministry, and said the “war game” was the first of its kind.

The exercise simulated several scenarios, including sensitive data surfacing on the dark web alongside fake news, leading to global financial chaos.

Participants included representatives from the US, UK, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Thailand, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The Finance Ministry's chief economist, Shira Greenberg, headed the Israeli team. The exercise was "further evidence of Israel's global leadership" in the field of financial cyber defense, she said.

“The unique and groundbreaking exercise held today showed the importance of coordinated global action by governments together with central banks in the face of financial cyber threats,” Greenberg said.

The simulation “featured several types of attacks that impacted global foreign exchange and bond markets, liquidity, integrity of data and transactions between importers and exporters,” Reuters reported.

Israeli officials said international cooperation was the only way to counter the threat of major cyberattacks.

“Attackers are 10 steps ahead of the defender,” said Micha Weis, financial cyber manager at the Finance Ministry.

In October, the National Cyber Directorate issued a general warning to Israeli businesses to be aware of potential cyberattacks, as the country faced an uptick in hacking attempts.Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the annual Cyber Week, at Tel Aviv University, on July 21, 2021. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

The warning came after an Israeli hospital faced a major ransomware cyberattack that crippled systems, and from which it could take several months to recover.

On Wednesday, Israel’s National Insurance Institute said that its website had been hacked, causing it to go offline for several hours.

In July, cybersecurity firm Check Point reported that Israeli institutions are targeted by about twice as many cyberattacks as is average in other countries around the world, particularly the country’s health sector, which experiences an average of 1,443 attacks a week.

The most targeted sectors around the world, including in Israel, are education and research, followed by government and security organizations, and then health institutions, Check Point said.

The report found that, on average, one in every 60 Israeli organizations or firms is targeted every week with ransomware attacks, an increase of 30 percent over the rate in 2020.Hospital staff at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center log patient details with pen and paper, following a ransomware cyberattack, October 13, 2021. (Hillel Yaffe Medical Center)

Last month, the Black Shadow hacking group released what it said was the full database of personal user information from the Atraf website, an Israeli LGBTQ dating service and nightlife index.

The group also uploaded personal medical information for patients of Israel’s Machon Mor medical institute, including medical records of some 290,000 patients.

The two attacks amounted to one of Israel’s largest-ever privacy breaches.

Black Shadow is a group of Iran-linked hackers who use cyberattacks for criminal ends, according to Hebrew media reports.

Very interesting report from ToI, as opposed to Reuters, isn’t it? Now let’s zoom out a little, for more context

BETWEEN HYSTERICALS ABOUT RUSSIAN HACKERS, WEF MEMBERS GATHER UNDER RUSSIAN HELMS TO WORK ON THE CYBER GREAT RESET

World Economic Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity Platform

The Centre for Cybersecurity is leading the global response to address systemic cybersecurity challenges and improve digital trust.

﻿As technological advances and global interconnectivity accelerate exponentially in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, unprecedented systemic security risks and threats are undermining trust and growth.

The World Economic Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity is an independent and impartial global platform committed to fostering international dialogues and collaboration between the global cybersecurity community both in the public and private sectors. We bridge the gap between cybersecurity experts and decision makers at the highest levels to reinforce the importance of cybersecurity as a key strategic priority.

Our Community has identified the following three key priorities:

Building Cyber Resilience – enhance cyber resilience by developing and scaling forward-looking solutions and promoting effective practices across digital ecosystems.

Strengthening Global Cooperation – increase global cooperation between public and private stakeholders by fostering a collective response to cybercrime, and jointly addressing key security challenges.

Understanding Future Networks and Technology – identify future cybersecurity challenges and opportunities related to Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and envision solutions which help build trust.

Founding Partners

Accenture, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Salesforce, Saudi Aramco, Sberbank

Governments, International Organizations, Academia and Civil Society

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Europol, FIDO Alliance, Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), International Telecommunications Union (ITU), INTERPOL, Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD), Oman Information Technology Authority (ITA), Organization of American States (OAS), Republic of Korea National Information Resources Service (NIRS), Saudi Arabia National Cybersecurity Authority, Swiss Reporting and Analysis Centre for Information Assurance (MELANI), University of Oxford, UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

Among the speakers we also find the CyberPeace Institute, a Geneva-based company that describes itself as “citizens who seek peace and justice in cyberspace,” funded by Microsoft, Facebook, Mastercard, and the Hewlett Foundation.

I’m still feeling I’m looking at pictures from the same wedding party. Can we find more? Aplenty, but let’s zoom out even more:

Remember IMF / Worls Bank are official partners of the World Economic Forum. I didn’t mention them in the headline below, but they are a key factor there too:

VACCINES AS GATEWAY TO DIGITAL ID, A CONCEPT LAUNCHED IN 2016, AT DAVOS, BY GATES AND PHARMAFIA

And before that..

[EXCLUSIVE] FINAL EVIDENCE COVID-19 IS A ‘SIMEX’ – PLANNED SIMULATION EXERCISE BY WHO AND WORLD BANK

And right before that:

FINANCIAL VACCINES: “OBSCENE” PANDEMIC INSURANCE BONDS ISSUED SINCE 2017 BY WORLD BANK AND WHO, WITH NO INTENT TO PAY OR HELP

Also:

On June 28, 2017, The World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development) launched specialized bonds aimed at providing financial support to the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF), a facility created by the World Bank to channel surge funding to developing countries facing the risk of a pandemic.

“This marks the first time that World Bank bonds are being used to finance efforts against infectious diseases, and the first time that pandemic risk in low-income countries is being transferred to the financial markets.” The World Bank – June 28, 2017

Read more on pandemic bonds.

FOR MY FINAL BULLETPOINT: WHICH COUNTRY DO YOU THINK IT HAS BEST CYBERATTACK CAPABILITIES, IN TERMS OF KNOW-HOW AND TECHNOLOGY?

Israeli Military trains and ‘privatizes’ some of the world’s best hackers

Where I’m getting at:

We’ve isolated the virus here, in its many variants.

It’s the same small core of culprits running both the defense and the attack, with the same old tactics. They’ve already coopted or allied everyone that could pose a threat, except Iran. Similarly to how Epstein’s customers sit on both benches in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial.

I mean, who attacks “the global financial system”, aliens?

I know some people who have been attacking it for centuries now. They’re largely the same ones doing this ‘defense’ exercise.

Noticed all militaries are ran by “defense” ministries? There’s no Land and Resources Grabbing Ministry or industry.

If you prefer sports analogies better, think all the teams involved in this pandemic / Great Reset were football teams, and this reveals once again the board of the International Football Association that organizes the World Cup. They don’t care that much who wins as long as the show meets the profitability targets and doesn’t threaten their control positions.

They make money off the ‘rivalry’ and the show, not teams.

And we’re watching the semi-finals.

Ah, by the way, most of them also worked together on the WW2 Cup.

COVID, HITLER, BLM, THE GREAT RESET – MANY BRANDS, ONE CARTEL. AUSCHWITZ PERFECTED AND GLOBALIZED

To be continued?

