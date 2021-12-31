A little surprise for your New Year party needs and beyond

Allow me to break the norm and recommend something that sounds familiar and yet so different.

I held back on a lot of depressing news these days so you can breathe a bit this holiday season, we’ll get back to them shortly, but until then, I have some serious fun for you. I hope it finds you timely, I missed a lot of sleep to make it so.

HAPPY NEW AWAKENING!

Keep checking out of the Matrix, or Woketrix, in its 2020’s manifestation!

Made in the SILVIEW.media labs

To be continued?

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them

