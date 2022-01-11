BREAKING! Pfizer is partnering with gene-editing companies to correct your DNA – CEO Albert Bourla

Remember when we were getting banned by their Big Tech lemmings for claiming have this capability? That was fun!

It’s official: Gattaca is Earth, and Earth is no more. Ground-breaking news:

Pfizer Deepens Commitment to Genetic-Drug Future

10 Jan 2022 (Bloomberg)

“Pfizer Inc. deepened its commitment to the genetic approach to disease underpinning its Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, striking deals that will give access to three smaller companies’ technology in the area.”

Read more at: https://www.bloombergquint.com/onweb/pfizer-deepens-commitment-to-genetic-drug-future-with-deals

I rest my case.

WE WRITE NEW DNA USING RNA ONLY – STAR SCIENTIST FINANCED BY EPSTEIN, DARPA AND SCHWAB’S WYSS INST.

RNA USED TO ALTER DNA, BRAIN FUNCTIONS AND BEHAVIOR (BIOHACKING P.2)

PFIZER / BIONTECH AND BILL GATES / CHINA ARE LIKE TWO COUPLES OF SWINGERS IN A PERPETUAL ORGY





