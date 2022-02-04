They knew all along mRNA jabs do NOT prevent infection and transmission

I failed to make this video viral twice: in November 2020 and the Spring of 2021. Let’s see how it goes now, too late is usually when truth breaks through, and we live from one missed opportunity to the next psyop until we die still waiting for a savior. We could’ve been our own saviors just by paying attention.

Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks warns on #AxiosOnHBO to not "over-interpret" vaccine results: "They do not show that they prevent you from potentially carrying this virus…and infecting others."



Adding, we shouldn't "change behaviors solely on the basis of vaccination." pic.twitter.com/qrwQkjLf3Y — Axios (@axios) November 24, 2020

Mirror:

Looks like I have to stress one thing out:

Direct implication: what “authoritative sources” have done so far is not ignorance-based misinformation, but deliberate disinformation.

BONUS:

In case you missed this, it’s the same dude who openly admitted on TED that mRNA jabs re-write the genetic code. At least this one went more viral, but not enough to shut up all the nitwits claiming otherwise.

So no surprise this happened

To be continued?

Our work and existence, as media and people, is funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way.

We hardly made it before, but this summer something’s going on, our audience stats show bizarre patterns, we’re severely under estimates and the last savings are gone. We’re not your responsibility, but if you find enough benefits in this work…

Help SILVIEW.media survive and grow, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them