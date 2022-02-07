Operation Joe Rogan – The Real Story of a Failed Character Assassination Attempt

I don’t like Joe Rogan. I used to, many years ago, before his first popularity boom that propelled him on TV screens. Which, in my view, is also the turning point that “softened” his backbone, if “sold-out” sounds too harsh.

But this doesn’t matter, because “free speech is for the speech we hate“.

A Democrat Super PAC

This means that a Super PAC can take in unlimited amounts of money, and then spend however they want politically.



Meidastouch is a SuperPAC. They can take in as much cash as theg want. 4.7 million for the 2020 cycle and 1.5 Million for the 2022 cycle to be exact.



Now…. pic.twitter.com/8rKUsrF9UX — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022 Wokal Distance, our main ‘Twitter Correspondent’ for this piece

NEIL YOUNG

You probably are already aware of this part, I won’t insist much….

You know the story, minus the funniest part

As of January 2021, Hipgnosis Songs Fund partially or fully owned more than 57,000 songs.[6] In July, the fund was valued at $2.2 billion.[38] In October 2021, the Blackstone Group announced a partnership with Hipgnosis Songs Management backed by $1 billion in funds managed by Blackstone. It also acquired an ownership stake in Hipgnosis Wikipedia

JONI MITCHELL

* Uber is a WEF member

THAT CROSBY DUDE

Since David Crosby is trending over demanding that his music be pulled from @Spotify, I’d like to point out that he sold his catalog last year and doesn’t own or control his music catalog anymore. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) February 3, 2022

AND WHEN ROCK DINOSAURS FAIL, THEY SEND IN THE ROCK COMMANDO

In this staging, the concerned citizens from Patriot Takes are substituted by Don Winslow and a bunch of bots.

Ooops! Neil Old did more damage than…

Winslow is somebody who should be nobody, a liberal author and activist, an ‘operative’ “He has been a continual critic of Donald Trump and his presidency. On October 13, 2020, Winslow released a video critical of Trump prior to his campaign event in Pennsylvania. The video features Bruce Springsteen’s song “Streets of Philadelphia” – Wikipedia.

By the way, Springsteen is another client of the aforementioned music industry moguls. So is his bass player who joined the Spotify detractors. I miss his name right now because it doesn’t matter one bit.

Dear @donwinslow

Thank you so much for this

I hear you as well as everyone here 100%

I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative.

Learning moment for me.



Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.

DJ https://t.co/3mBf85wRoe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2022

The Rock has a message for the Beijing Olympics

SPOTIFY

Meanwhile, libtards be raving as per usual, only entertainment value from that camp

But the real problem with Spotify is quite the opposite of those rumors they push in Libtardia:

#BoycottSPOTIFY now! Cancel your subscription today. Artists and music lovers must not support the military #AI industry! Register your anger at the #Spotify involvement in sponsorship of Arms Corporations. This is so vile. Music is NOT War! Just wrong on every level. https://t.co/5k4Wnv6zj0 — Darren Sangita (@darrensangita) November 22, 2021

Also read: Artists criticise Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s investment in AI defence tech

Even Milquetoast Centrist Tim Pool knows Rogan is acting like a sissy bitch. https://t.co/GQRkvwAQ91 — FallingOutsideNormalMoralConstraints (@FConstraints) February 5, 2022

I don’t want to, but I have a hunch I’ll have to add quite a lot of updates to this expose in the near future, so come back soon maybe…

To be continued?

