Operation Joe Rogan – The Real Story of a Failed Character Assassination Attempt

I don’t like Joe Rogan. I used to, many years ago, before his first popularity boom that propelled him on TV screens. Which, in my view, is also the turning point that “softened” his backbone, if “sold-out” sounds too harsh.
But this doesn’t matter, because “free speech is for the speech we hate“.
DIRECTORS & SCRIPT:
A Democrat Super PAC
ACTORS
NEIL YOUNG
As of January 2021, Hipgnosis Songs Fund partially or fully owned more than 57,000 songs.[6] In July, the fund was valued at $2.2 billion.[38] In October 2021, the Blackstone Group announced a partnership with Hipgnosis Songs Management backed by $1 billion in funds managed by Blackstone. It also acquired an ownership stake in HipgnosisWikipedia
BONUS
JONI MITCHELL
THAT CROSBY DUDE
AND WHEN ROCK DINOSAURS FAIL, THEY SEND IN THE ROCK COMMANDO
In this staging, the concerned citizens from Patriot Takes are substituted by Don Winslow and a bunch of bots.
Winslow is somebody who should be nobody, a liberal author and activist, an ‘operative’ “He has been a continual critic of Donald Trump and his presidency. On October 13, 2020, Winslow released a video critical of Trump prior to his campaign event in Pennsylvania. The video features Bruce Springsteen’s song “Streets of Philadelphia” – Wikipedia.
By the way, Springsteen is another client of the aforementioned music industry moguls. So is his bass player who joined the Spotify detractors. I miss his name right now because it doesn’t matter one bit.
SCENOGRAPHY
SPOTIFY
But the real problem with Spotify is quite the opposite of those rumors they push in Libtardia:
Also read: Artists criticise Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s investment in AI defence tech
