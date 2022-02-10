Luc Montagnier suddenly went to meet Kary Mullis. I hope they plan revenge

Only days ago, Luc Montagnier was up in arms on the barricades against Covidiocracy. Suddenly, he is told to have left the battlefield, in peace, not as a fallen general.

Why such a sudden ‘change of heart’?

This is the question.

“At the age of 89 (August 18, 1932 – February 8, 2022), Professor Luc Montagnier died at the American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine. Doctor Gérard Guillaume, one of his most faithful collaborators, tells us that he left in peace, surrounded by his children.

He was a biologist and virologist, but also and above all a man of remarkable intelligence, who lived for science. In addition to having been named Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2008 for the discovery of the AIDS virus, he worked alongside the greatest scientific institutes in the world during his life. Emeritus research director at the CNRS, professor at the Institut Pasteur, director of the Center for Molecular and Cellular Biology at Queens College of the City University of New York, director of a research institute at the Jiao-tong University of Shanghai. He supported the Academy of Sciences as well as the National Academy of Medicine through his research for many years. For this, he has received countless awards and accolades.

Despite his advanced age and despite all the criticism he suffered in the autumn of his life, notably from part of the scientific community, Luc Montagnier has always fought for free science. We were lucky enough to be able to welcome him several times at FranceSoir, and would like to give him all the honors that are due to him.” – France Soir

He’s just earned his wings

The official announcements say he died in peace, “surrounded by his youngsters”.

Many call this death ‘sudden’, as in “unforeseen”.

Others. such as myself, have been wondering for long why is he still allowed to roam free and blow the whistle, given his deep involvement with the AIDS scam, his out-spoken anti-Pharmafia stance and, more recently, his total dissidence to the Covid / vaccine narrative.

Rare video from World Health Summit, 2010

“His death took place on Tuesday 8 February, on the same day as the funeral of the Italian biologist Franco Trinca struck down by a very violent and suspicious form of Covid-19 despite being in excellent health and used to take care of himself with a thousand precautions. Trinca had often taken up the complaints of the internationally renowned French scientist who, having worked in the field of vaccines, had denounced the dangers of gene serums based on messenger RNA above all for the risk of creating degenerative brain diseases from prions, as highlighted in our latest investigation.” – VT

OMG OMG!

SOURCE

NO CAUSE OF DEATH PROVIDED





Information surrounding his death are inexistent yet, I’m writing this less than 12h after the official announcement. I will add here anything relevant to it, as much as to why he was a major threat to Pharmafia and the WEF cartel.

LAST TIMES HE APPEARED IN PUBLIC:

Four weeks before Montagnier’s death:

“On January 9, Montagnier once again appeared on an international media, the Wall Street Journal, in an editorial titled Omicron makes Biden’s vaccination obligations obsolete, co-signed by American constitutionalist Jed Rubenfeld who another disgraced celebrity: married to Amy Chua, fellow law professor at Yale and author of the world bestseller on the mother tiger, Rubenfeld accused of sexual assaults on female students and suspended by Yale for two years. After the article on the Wsj and before the intervention in Milan, Luc Montagnier appeared last Wednesday in the Luxembourg House of Parliament to support a petition against compulsory vaccination, but his commitment against vaccines began well before the Covid era.” – Italy24 News

So, on January 12, 2022, he concluded his career gloriously participating in THIS INVESTIGATION ON CHILDHOOD COVID VACCINATION BY THE LUXEMBOURG PARLIAMENT

And then…

Three weeks before Montagnier’s death:

January 15th, 2022, at a protest in Milan, Italy:

He seems in pretty good shape to me.

“Luc Montagnier, who in 2009 suggested fighting AIDS with better nutrition, he is experiencing an unexpected return these days, accompanied as always by the American assistant and companion Suzanne McDonnell Long, who was next to him in Milan when he added that it was a crime to give this vaccine to children. As in the past, when Montagnier sold expensive papaya preparations in pharmacies, the problem that the professor does not provide any proof of what he claims. His sentences are not based on any research he has done in recent months or years, but respect for the scientific community is not something that would interest him or his followers.” – Italy24 News

So he almost literally died on the barricades…

Last time I checked…

New evidence, including sworn affidavits from leading experts such as Professor Luc A. Montagnier, has been submitted to the International Criminal Court by lawyers in several countries alleging Government’s across the world and their advisors are complicit in genocide, crimes against humanity and breaches of the Nuremberg Code. – Daily Expose

“Attorney Melinda C. Mayne, and Kaira S. McCallum submitted a 27-page ‘Request for Investigation’ to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague back in April 2021 alleging the UK Government and its advisors were complicit in crimes against humanity in the name of Covid-19.

On the 28th of April 2021, the pair received a formal acknowledgement from the ICC and were assigned a case number – ‘141/21’. Since then the pair have been gathering new evidence to use in their ICC claim and have established connections with lawyers and research scientists from around the world.

A new press release released on the 17th August, which can be viewed here, confirms that the pair have received sworn affidavits from leading experts including research scientist and nuclear cardiologist Dr Richard M. Fleming, the Nobel Laureate virologist Professor Luc A. Montagnier, and Dr Kevin W. McCairn, a neuroscientist and expert on neurological disease.

Professor Luc A Montagnier, who won a Nobel prize for his work on the HIV virus, claimed in April 2020 that he believed the novel coronavirus was created in a laboratory. Then in May 2021 the expert virologist stated that “Mass vaccinations are a scientific error as well as a medical error. It is an unacceptable mistake. The history books will show that, because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants”.

A new claim has also been submitted to the ICC due to the vast amount of new evidence and information that has come to light in the past few months, and the lawyers say they now have compelling evidence that “the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ are deliberately engineered bioweapons that have been released in two phashes on unsuspecting peoples of the world”.

Attorney Melinda C. Mayne, and Kaira S. McCallum have also confirmed that they have now be joined by lawyers who have filed similar Requests for Investigation to the International Criminal Court, in France, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Because of this a letter was sent to the ICC on the 12th August 2021 requesting they all be allowed to submit a joint claim, whilst also submitting preliminary evidence for the allegations common to everyone across the world, and requesting the right to have claims specific to individual countries also investigated by the ICC.” – Daily Expose

They called him a “conspirationist” because he was an early adept of the Chinese lab origin of the virus

KARy MULLIS, THE PCR INVENTOR, DIED JUST A FEW MONTHS BEFORE COVID.

DID MONTAIGNER, THE HIV DISCOVERER, DIE JUST MONTHS BEFORE A BIG AIDS RESURGENCE?

Seven weeks before Montagnier’s death:

Four days before Montagnier’s death:

You’ve seen the increasing media coverage about a new HIV strain, I suppose.

We discovered a highly virulent variant of HIV in the Netherlands, now published in Science. Levels of virus 3.5-5.5x higher, immune cell decline 2x faster, increased transmissibility. Striking eg of evolution. W @ChristoPhraser @HIVMonitoringNL & partners https://t.co/vJsNtr2yI9 pic.twitter.com/Be4wBVTAyi — Chris Wymant (@ChrisWymant) February 4, 2022

Instead of AIDS, I’d call that, and I’m not the only one, “Vaccine-Induced Auto-Immune Syndrome”, but let’s pretend we go along with the official narrative.

Logically, Montaigner should’ve been the first to summon with the Bat Signal.

That never happened. His death happened.

The day Montagnier died:

This was aired in US on the day Montagnier died.

I think we need a recap. we’ll start here and I will gradually build a picture, come back later:

WUHAN-GATES – 3. “COVID-19 Created in Lab with HIV”. Medicine Nobel confirms Indian Research disclosed by Gospa News

(My excerpts, full story HERE)

Professor Luc Montagnier, Nobel Prize for Medicine 2008, to the microphones of the French podcast, specialized in medicine and health, “Pourquoi Docteur” has torn the veil of silence, has broken the sepulcher of taboos, accrediting the research of the Kusuma School of Biology of New Delhi, withdrawn by the authors but republished worldwide by me on Gospa News and Veterans Today a few days ago and immediately targeted by the skepticism of improvised scientists.

Indian research sensationally withdrawn but recovered by Gospa News

«With my colleague, the biomathematician Jean-Claude Perez, we have carefully analyzed the description of the genome of this Rna virus. We weren’t the first, a group of Indian researchers tried to publish a study showing that the complete genome of this virus that has within the sequences of another virus: that of AIDS. The Indian team retracted after publication. But scientific truth always emerges. The AIDS sequence was inserted into the coronavirus genome to attempt to make the vaccine» said Montagnier.

Luc Montagnier, the French virologist Nobel Prize winner for Medicine in 2008 for his AIDS research

In 7 lines, one of the world’s leading experts in medicine makes “tabula rasa” of somewhat sibylline hypotheses so far promoted by virologists, perhaps even induced by some housekeeper worried about national security in the face of the confirmation of a pandemic capable of causing 120 thousand deaths.

His words carry enormous weight: because in 2008 Montagnier discovered the human immunodeficiency virus HIV as the cause of the AIDS epidemic so much that he won the Nobel Prize for Medicine together with Françoise Barré-Sinoussi and Harald zur Hausen.

«Coronavirus would be a manipulated virus, accidentally released from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan where the AIDS vaccine was being studied. Professor Luc Montagnier said so» writes the Italian Journalism Agency (AGI), one of the few big media to report the news with prominence.

However, it publishes it with less evidence compared to another article on the statements of the American immunologist Anthony Fauci, director of the American National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who persistenly supported the natural origin of the virus.

As we have shown in 12 detailed reports on bio-weapon theory, the United States of America are among the prime suspects, together with China, for this pandemic catastrophe.

It is therefore understandable that the American doctor tries to divert attention from the hypothesis of a pathogen manipulated by bioengineering since the most disturbing experiment was conducted by the biosafety 3 of the Burnett Womack Biohazard center at the Chapell Hill site of the University of North Carolina together with the biosafety laboratory 4 of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Not only. The research had been supported by the institute where Fauci works through «grants from the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Disease and the National Institute of Aging of the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the USAID-EPT-PREDICT funding from EcoHealth Alliance» as stated in the Abstract published by Nature Medicine published in report no. 9.

The trial led to «building a chimeric CoV with a bat CoV S gene (SHC014) in the backbone of a SARS CoV that has adapted to infect mice (MA15) and is capable of infecting human cells».

Researchers Shan-Lu Liu, Linda J. Saif, Susan R. Weiss and Lishan Su wrote that in a study of February 28, in which, however, they showed some fundamental divergences, equal to 96% for about 5 thousand nucleotides, between that “chimeric” CoronaVirus, that is, created in the laboratory and not existing in nature, and the current real pathogen of the SARS-Cov-2 pandemic, so called from the English acronym of Acute Respiratory Severe Syndrome.

But in the supervirus study conducted primarily in the Chapel Hill laboratories of the University of North Carolina, mention that was also made experiments «similar to those using an HIV-based pseudovirus, prepared as previously described and tested on HeLa cells (Wuhan Institute of Virology) which the ACE2 orthologists expressed».

Despite the difference between Covid-19 and the chimeric supervirus, nothing prevents us from thinking that this “prototype” it was then further modified in one of the US Pentagon’s 25 military laboratories, where highly top-secret projects are also managed directly by the Central Intelligence Agency or in one of the 11 existing in the US territory only (on which we will write shortly), including the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center – NBACC of the USAMRIID (US Army Medical Institute of Infectious Diseases) in Fort Detrick, Maryland, closed last July for a mysterious biosecurity loss ever better detailed.

Or that that highly lethal “chimeric supervirus”, such as Covid-19’s “L” genotype, may have been further processed in the Wuhan Virology Institute itself, around which there have been numerous suspicious deaths (of which we will write shortly), concealed by the proverbial Chinese military secrecy imposed by the risk of a capital punishment for espionage or terrorism.

The BSL 4 biosafety labs of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China

Montagnier is a famous virologist, he was an illustrious professor and researcher of the Pasteur Institute in Paris (one of the first to elaborate a research on the first CoronaVirus strain of SARS in 2003) but for some years he has been working in the most important research center in Shanghai, the Jiao Tong University.

Therefore he is by no means extraneous to matters connected with China and certainly knows Wuhan’s laboratory strongly desired by the entourage of former president Jiang Zemin, historic leader of the Chinese Communist Party who has become popular in the world for international trials for human rights violations in Tibet and for the nickname “executioner of Tiananmen”.

Now Montagnier not only confirms the validity of the Indian study on the traces of HIV inside Covid-19, reported by me in the essential passages from Gospa News and Veterans Today, but supports the “less serious” hypothesis, namely that of an accidental release of the genetically manipulated virus.

Porquoi Docteur’s scoop with the interview with Montagnier

«The hypothesis is that this virus leaves the Wuhan laboratory. It is a high security laboratory but despite all the virus has escaped from the control of the promoters. The history of the fish market is a beautiful legend but it is not possible that it is only a virus transmitted by a bat, it is probably from this that they started, then they modified it. Maybe they wanted to make an AIDS vaccine using a coronavirus as an antigen carrier. A work of sorcerer’s apprentices can be said. Because we must not forget that we are in the world of nature, there are balances to be respected» said Montagnier peremptorily.

According to the scientist, the altered elements of this virus will however be eliminated as it spreads: «Nature does not accept any molecular manipulation, it will eliminate these unnatural changes and even if nothing is done, things will improve, but unfortunately after many deaths».

To be continued?

