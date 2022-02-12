BOOM! Ivanka Trump a WEF Young Global Leader confirmed by WH

That Wikipedia screenshot that started to make rounds of the Internet now – it’s fake. But I have something better. “Much much better”!

OFFICIAL WHITE HOUSE WEBSITE ARCHIVE LINK

Almost everything you need to know about Klaus Schwab’s Youth:

KLAUS SCHWAB’S YOUTH IS CALLED “YOUNG GLOBAL LEADERS”, READY FOR REGIME CHANGE IN UNALIGNED COUNTRIES

How did I miss this?!

It’s not typical of me to miss such a representation, I’ll prove it again soon 😉

Ivanka Trump being a Young Global Leader at Davos 2020

WAIT, IT GETS EVEN DEEPER, BELIEVE IT OR NOT!

Trumpies stuck forks in their own eyes to avoid seeing this and I don’t speak to leftoids, so it went largely overlooked in 2020, but I think it aged smoothly. Don’t perpetuate that grave error, see:

LOOK WHO’S SPEAKING CHINESE! HOW DEEP IS THE STING?

If this makes your head spin, I have some bad news: much more where these came from – The Internet!

To be continued?

