Has Trudeau used truckers in an attempt to advance the WEF agenda?

It’s the best explanation for what we are witnessing, in my books, but watch my new video edit and make up your own mind.

And if he has attempted this, then the WEF has just shot one of its own kneecaps.

BONUS: full LIST OF CANADIAN wef YOUNG GLOBAL LEADERS

Compiled from YGL’s own website:

Almost all of them…

The list only covers YGL in its current shape and form, from 2004 onwards. The community evolved on the shoulders of older Klaus Schwab projects that have continuity in YGL but aren’t covered here. Learn more here:

KLAUS SCHWAB’S YOUTH IS CALLED “YOUNG GLOBAL LEADERS”, READY FOR REGIME CHANGE IN UNALIGNED COUNTRIES

Chrystia Freeland

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, Canada

Sean Fraser

Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Citizenship and Immigration Canada, Canada

François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Canada

Elissa Golberg

Assistant Deputy Minister for Strategic Policy, Global Affairs Canada, Canada

Karina Gould

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Employment and Social Development Canada, Canada

Renée Maria Tremblay

Senior Counsel, Supreme Court of Canada, Canada

Jagmeet Singh

Leader, Canada’s New Democrats, New Democratic Party of Canada, Canada

Kim Hallwood

Head of Corporate Sustainability, HSBC Bank Canada, Canada

Brett House

Deputy Chief Economist, Scotiabank, Canada

Catherine Raw

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, NORTH AMERICA, Barrick Gold Corporation, Canada

Jocelyn Formsma

Executive Director, National Association of Friendship Centres, Canada

Joelle Faulkner

President and Chief Executive Officer, Area One Farms, Canada

Ailish Campbell

Ambassador of Canada to the European Union, Global Affairs Canada, Canada

Jessica Burgner-Kahrs

Associate Professor, University of Toronto Mississauga, Canada

Scott Brison

Vice-Chair, Investment & Corporate Banking, BMO Financial Group, Canada

Tony Abrahams

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ai-Media, Canada

Khaled Al Sabawi

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Open Screenplay, Canada

Jennifer Corriero

Co-Founder and Executive Director, TakingITGlobal, Canada

Jean-François Gagné

VP AI, Canada

Nathaniel Harding

Managing Partner, Cortado Ventures, USA

Vera Kobalia

Co-Founder, Olyn, Canada

Michele Romanow

Co-Founder and President, Clear Finance Technology Inc – Clearbanc, Canada

Maya Roy

Chief Executive Officer, YWCA Canada, Canada

Liam Sobey

Vice-President, Merchandising, Sobeys Inc., Canada

Ilona Szabó de Carvalho

President, Igarape Institute, Canada

To be continued?

