Has Trudeau used truckers in an attempt to advance the WEF agenda?

It’s the best explanation for what we are witnessing, in my books, but watch my new video edit and make up your own mind.
And if he has attempted this, then the WEF has just shot one of its own kneecaps.
BONUS: full LIST OF CANADIAN wef YOUNG GLOBAL LEADERS
Compiled from YGL’s own website:
The list only covers YGL in its current shape and form, from 2004 onwards. The community evolved on the shoulders of older Klaus Schwab projects that have continuity in YGL but aren’t covered here. Learn more here:
KLAUS SCHWAB’S YOUTH IS CALLED “YOUNG GLOBAL LEADERS”, READY FOR REGIME CHANGE IN UNALIGNED COUNTRIES
Chrystia Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, Canada
Sean Fraser
Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Citizenship and Immigration Canada, Canada
François-Philippe Champagne
Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Canada
Elissa Golberg
Assistant Deputy Minister for Strategic Policy, Global Affairs Canada, Canada
Karina Gould
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Employment and Social Development Canada, Canada
Renée Maria Tremblay
Senior Counsel, Supreme Court of Canada, Canada
Jagmeet Singh
Leader, Canada’s New Democrats, New Democratic Party of Canada, Canada
Kim Hallwood
Head of Corporate Sustainability, HSBC Bank Canada, Canada
Brett House
Deputy Chief Economist, Scotiabank, Canada
Catherine Raw
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, NORTH AMERICA, Barrick Gold Corporation, Canada
Jocelyn Formsma
Executive Director, National Association of Friendship Centres, Canada
Joelle Faulkner
President and Chief Executive Officer, Area One Farms, Canada
Ailish Campbell
Ambassador of Canada to the European Union, Global Affairs Canada, Canada
Jessica Burgner-Kahrs
Associate Professor, University of Toronto Mississauga, Canada
Scott Brison
Vice-Chair, Investment & Corporate Banking, BMO Financial Group, Canada
Tony Abrahams
Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ai-Media, Canada
Khaled Al Sabawi
Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Open Screenplay, Canada
Jennifer Corriero
Co-Founder and Executive Director, TakingITGlobal, Canada
Jean-François Gagné
VP AI, Canada
Nathaniel Harding
Managing Partner, Cortado Ventures, USA
Vera Kobalia
Co-Founder, Olyn, Canada
Michele Romanow
Co-Founder and President, Clear Finance Technology Inc – Clearbanc, Canada
Maya Roy
Chief Executive Officer, YWCA Canada, Canada
Liam Sobey
Vice-President, Merchandising, Sobeys Inc., Canada
Ilona Szabó de Carvalho
President, Igarape Institute, Canada
To be continued?
