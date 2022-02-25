BREAKING! Impossible coincidence between the Moderna 2016 vaccine patent and SARS-COV-2 discovered by scientists

This might be the biggest news since Covid and, four days later, no one is talking about it. So big it’s worth sounding war drums to cover it.

Some scientists say it’s a 1/3trillion coincidence, others say it’s nothing amazing. I propose a my own solution to this debate.

The facts:

In a new study, published only four days ago in Frontiers in Virology, researchers compared the SARS-COV-2 makeup to millions of sequenced proteins in a database, finding a coincidence that they deem as a 1/3trillion mathematical probability.

The other element of the coincidence is the notorious Moderna 2016 invention patent for a technology included in a precursor to the Covid mRNA vaccine, the cancer mRNA jab they were working on at the time.

The virus is made up of 30,000 letters of genetic code that carry the information it needs to spread, known as nucleotides.

Analysis of the original Covid genome found the virus shares a sequence of 19 specific letters with a genetic section owned by Moderna, which has a total of 3,300 nucleotides.

The few scientists that have reacted to this discovery so far haven’t denied it.

But some denied its importance and relevance, stating simplistically that 19 nucleotides out of 3300 is not much and can be a natural coincidence, possibly driven by common evolutionary needs. Except the patent is not the fruit of natural evolution, it wouldn’t be patentable if it were natural.

Daily Mail reports:

“Twelve of the shared letters make up the structure of Covid’s furin cleavage site, with the rest being a match with nucleotides on a nearby part of the genome.

Writing in the paper, led by Dr Balamurali Ambati, from the University of Oregon, the researchers said the matching code may have originally been introduced to the Covid genome through infected human cells expressing the MSH3 gene.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, admitted the latest finding was interesting but claimed it was not significant enough to suggest lab manipulation. He told MailOnline:

‘We’re talking about a very, very, very small piece made up of 19 nucleotides. ‘So it doesn’t mean very much to be frank, if you do these types of searches you can always find matches. ‘Sometimes these things happen fortuitously, sometimes it’s the result of convergent evolution (when organisms evolve independently to have similar traits to adapt to their environment). ‘It’s a quirky observation but I wouldn’t call it a smoking gun because it’s too small. He added: ‘It doesn’t get us any further with the debate about whether Covid was engineered.’

Dr Simon Clarke, a microbiologist at Reading University, questioned whether the find was as rare as the study claims. He told MailOnline:

‘There can only be a certain number of [genetic combinations within] furin cleavage sites. ‘They function like a lock and key in the cell, and the two only fit together in a limited number of combinations. ‘So it’s an interesting coincidence but this is surely entirely coincidental.’

Say what?!?!

There is no comment as of now.

And I have reasons to think those guys suck balls and very likely this is the biggest news since Covid, hear me out:

This news is a perfect case study for a point I’ve been making for a long while: things in Universe exist in either of these three states:

Natural occurrence beyond human influence aka COINCIDENCES

2. The aimed result of human deliberation and activity aka CONSPIRACIES.

3. A combination of 1. and 2. aka CONSPIRACIES GONE HAYWIRE, which I think describes 99% of human life experience.

And, based on history, lived or learned, pure coincidences are way more rare than pure conspiracies, or mixtures, so favoring coincidences over conspiracies is simply dumb and ignorant.

Thus,

Coincidence theorists are the ones who deserve the most scrutiny, mockery and ridicule.

In the human society, as opposed to nature, coincidence theories should be more seriously scrutinized than conspiracy theories.

It is crucial to find alternative ways to solve such a debate with means that are accessible to anyone that’s just a functional literate.

THE DISCUSSION

Is that nucleotide sequence a stunningly unlikely coincidence or just nothing special?

“One in three trillion” or “once in a while”?

How do we arbiter this high-expertise debate without having that expertise and without relying on pre-chewed opinions from dubious or biased experts?

I have a bachelor degree in journalism and public communication, and I’ve always been deeply interested in science even since before school. I have studied health (not just medicines) and physiology for my own understanding, use and benefit for over 20 years now. As a result, I haven’t used any medication in close to 15 years now. That’s where expertise ends for me. People with other occupations and passions need to be able to make their own minds on this because ‘expert’ nowadays is the politically correct term for whores.

I can’t calculate complicated probabilities, nor do I have the education and the practical experience of a virologist, as the majority of any media readership. But they don’t have my education either, and I bet you it’s just as useful.

So does this mean we can’t find a way to skin this cat and we have to take these conmen’s word?

When it comes to chance and ‘probabilistics’, the most common reference is the lottery. Not so popular among the young ones, but I hope they have a grasp of it too. At least through some online games.

There are many models, I don’t play, I’ll just pick one that I remember from home.

It’s called “6 out of 49”. As the name suggest, from the numbers 1-49 they randomly pick 6 and you have to guess all of them. But they give you a decent prize even if you have five matches, because that’s extraordinary enough.



VERY IMPORTANTLY:

1. The order doesn’t matter.

2. The numbers don’t mean anything, they don’t have any function, nor do they make up a system.

There’s been years without any claim for the grand prize there. That’s how rare this coincidences are.

Now, in our dilemma we have a huge stream of only four characters, as the genome is made up of only four nucleobases: guanine, adenine, cytosine and thymine; in RNA, uracil is used in place of thymine.

They are symbolised with the letters A, C, G, T. Not by coincidence, they also form the name Gattaca.



So, in our genetic coincidence theory we have a stream of 3300 of these four elements and another one of 3000, and a fragment of 19 elements coincides between the two streams. Is that so amazing?

Maybe a superficial face value estimate, by the lottery model, “19 out of 3000” sounds insignificant, but that’s the wrong equation here.

Remember:

1. The order

2. The function

It’s not in the numbers, but in the succession and the function

As opposed to lottery, what surprises here is not that we have matching elements, but a massive matching sequence of elements.

That’s a whole new level of complexity.

We’re dealing with a mathematical combination of four elements taken 19 times. Now that mathematical function will yield a gigantic number of possibilities.

And then something takes things to a whole new level: the sequence is not just some random fragment from the character streams, it’s a full subsystem with its own functionality.



Twelve of the shared letters make up the structure of Covid’s furin cleavage site, with the rest being a match with nucleotides on a nearby part of the genome.

And it’s not just any function, they are debating if this is what makes it more contagious, as in ‘the capabilities they add to viruses through gain-of-function research’!

According to Medical News Today:

Scientists do not yet fully understand how individual mutations in SARS-CoV-2 variants influence contagiousness or disease severity.

To enter a human cell, the SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein must be activated. This happens following cleavage by an enzyme called furin.

Scientists have theorized that mutations at the furin cleavage site might play an important role in a variant’s ability to infect or replicate in human cells.

Contrary to expectations, the authors of a new study found that this mutation did not influence the ability of the virus to enter or spread between cells.

Some variants of concern, such as Delta and Omicron, also have mutations at the same furin cleavage site, and this study may help understand the changes in their contagiousness and ability to produce disease.

More so, here’s a study titled ‘Furin Cleavage Site Is Key to SARS-CoV-2 Pathogenesis’.

And guess what: The origin of SARS-CoV-2 furin cleavage site remains a mystery.

If it were a random coincidence, it wouldn’t have a meaning / function of its own, it would be… random.

How do you get from:

“Dr Simon Clarke, a microbiologist at Reading University, questioned whether the find was as rare as the study claims. He told MailOnline: ‘There can only be a certain number of [genetic combinations within] furin cleavage sites.

‘They function like a lock and key in the cell, and the two only fit together in a limited number of combinations. “

to:

“So it’s an interesting coincidence but this is surely entirely coincidental.” Daily Mail

Absolute non-sequitur. They literally demonstrated the opposite of their conclusion.

They simply count on you not critically analyzing things, just skimming headlines.

Because coincidence theorists are fucking dumb.

I mean, is it even theoretically possible if we factor in all the discussion above? What would be the likeliness? Sounds somewhere in the range of one in trillions to me. I’d personally round it up to an infinite.

While we can’t extract precise numbers with this method of reasoning, we can establish that this is the biggest lottery ticket ever won.

Disclaimer: this article does not imply that SARS-COV-2 exists in any other form and shape than a stream o characters on some computer hard drives. That’s all we’ve seen and analyzed here.

To be continued?

