BREAKING: Hunter Biden, George Soros, Pentagon and CDC Linked to Ukrainian Biolabs by Russian Ministry of Defense

Looks like Russia reads SILVIEW.media and took seriously our recommendation to up those rookie leaks, here they are playing a more serious hand this time.

Funny how the people demanding to be followed are always behind me.

NEWSWEEK

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation talks about "Ukrainian biological laboratories":

Hunter Biden-linked Rosemont Seneca Foundation, Soros Foundation, US Agency for International Development and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. . pic.twitter.com/Zn4JOGr6dg — Nick RY6LAF, ex UA6LYR (@aquarell54) March 24, 2022

Archives of documents provided by the Russian government HERE and HERE.

In the “comments section”, first the Western establishment propaganda via Newsweek:

Hunter Biden Accused by Russia of Helping Finance Ukraine Biolabs

BY KATIE WERMUS ON 3/24/22

The Russian government on Thursday accused Hunter Biden‘s investment fund of helping bankroll the Pentagon‘s alleged biolabs in Ukraine.

Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Troops, said the investment firm Biden is connected to, Rosemont Seneca, has been implicated in financing the biological program in Ukraine, Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik reported.

“Incoming materials have allowed us to trace the scheme of interaction between U.S. government bodies and Ukraine’s biolabs,” Kirillov said. He added that Rosemont Seneca attracted attention due to an alleged “close relationship” between the fund and key suppliers for “Pentagon biolaboratories around the world.” According to the Ministry of Defense’s information, the fund has at least $2.4 billion in investment capital, Sputnik reported.

However, the U.S. government has previously investigated Sputnik as a propaganda outlet. The U.S. Department of State said in its January report that the Kremlin uses the organization, along with the state-funded Russia Today outlet, to try and spread disinformation and propaganda to audiences outside of Russia in order to “influence the public opinion and foreign policy in favor of the Kremlin’s political goals.”

The Russian Defense Ministry released a diagram on Thursday titled “Coordination of Biological Laboratories and Scientific Research Centers of Ukraine and the U.S.,” according to a translation from the Daily Beast. The chart detailed how Ukraine Biolabs are allegedly connected to U.S. agencies and other companies, including President Joe Biden‘s son.

The agency said it has found information for 31 Pentagon-funded biolabs that allegedly conduct illegal research. The Russian Defense Ministry released pictures of what it claims to be a Ukrainian document with a list of the laboratories that are suspected of being connected to U.S. funding for biological activities, according to Sputnik.

“The scale of the program is impressive,” Kirillov said in the Sputnik report, adding that along with the Pentagon, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Soros’ Open Society Foundations and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were among those involved in the research.

Sputnik said U.S. officials and Western media initially denied that the biolabs existed but that a senior official in President Joe Biden’s administration later confirmed their presence. Meanwhile, Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard had previously said that the U.S. funds biolabs in Ukraine, not bioweapons labs.

Long before the invasion of Ukraine, Russian officials claimed that the U.S. had biolabs to study harmful weapons and diseases in the country. The Russian government started its claims again recently, which prompted White House press secretary Jen Psaki to say that the world needs to prepare for Russia to use these claims as a reason to use its own biological weapons in Ukraine.

Update 3/24/22, 4:25 p.m. ET: This article was updated with additional information.

The Russian government has accused Hunter Biden of helping bankroll the Pentagon’s alleged biolabs in Ukraine, which it said are used to research deadly pathogens. Above, Hunter Biden speaks at the World Food Program USA’s Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016, in Washington, D.C.PAUL MORIGI/ GETTY IMAGES FOR WORLD FOOD PROGRAM USA/GETTY IMAGES

But then New-Zealand’s Daily Telegraph shows Newsweek how it’s done:

HUNTER BIDEN’S INVESTMENT FUND CONNECTED TO FINANCING OF PENTAGON-FUNDED BIOLABS IN UKRAINE: MOD

In recent weeks, the Russian Defence Ministry has peeled back layers of information about 30+ Pentagon-funded biolabs feared to be engaged in dangerous and illegal research into deadly pathogens in Ukraine. US officials and media initially denied that the labs existed, but a senior Biden administration official later confirmed their presence.

An investment firm connected to US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has been implicated in the financing of the Pentagon’s military biological programme in Ukraine, the head of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Troops has announced, citing fresh documents.

“Incoming materials have allowed us to trace the scheme of interaction between US government bodies and Ukraine’s biolabs. The involvement in the financing of these activities by structures close to the current US leadership, in particular the Rosemont Seneca investment fund managed by Hunter Biden, draws attention to itself,” RCBD Troops chief Igor Kirillov said in a briefing Thursday.

Read More: Hunter Biden biolab revelations – The beginning of the end for the West’s fake Ukraine narrative

According to the MoD’s information, the fund has at least $2.4 billion in investment capital. “At the same time, a close relationship has been established between the the fund and key contractors of the US military, including Metabiota, which alongside Black & Veatch is one of the main suppliers of equipment for Pentagon biolaboratories around the world,” Kirillov added.

The Los Alamos National Laboratory – birthplace of the US atomic bomb, has served as one of the chief curators of the US military biological programmes in Ukraine, Kirillov said.

Russian Defence Ministry presentation detailing coordination between Ukraine-based labs and US agencies and companies, including Hunter Biden and George Soros (far left), the US State Department, USAID, Gilead Sciences, SkyMount Medical, Metabiota, Black&Veatch, CH2M Hill, the US Embassy in Ukraine (center) and the CDC, the National Laboratory at Los Alamos and the universities of Tennessee, Alaska, Florida, New Mexico and Virginia (right). Below, ties are shown to the Lugar Center in Georgia, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and associated centers and institutes, and teh Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s epidemiological departments. © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry.

USAID, Soros Foundations, CDC Also Involved, MoD Says

“The scale of the programme is impressive. Along with the Pentagon, the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the Soros’ Open Society Foundations, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are directly involved in its implementation,” the officer said. “Scientific supervision is carried out by leading research organizations, including the Los Alamos National Laboratory, which developed nuclear weapons for the Manhattan Project. All of this activity has been carried out under the direct control of the Pentagon.”

Kirillov accompanied his presentation with new Ukrainian-language documents detailing the operations of laboratories suspected of involvement in US-funded military biological activities, including a detailed listing of 31 laboratories across 14 settlements.

List of laboratories. © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry.

List of laboratories. © Russian Defence Ministry.

“This document was signed by deputy state secretary of the cabinet of ministers of Ukraine Viktor Polishchuk. The legal basis for its signature was an agreement on cooperation to prevent the spread of technologies, pathogens and information which can be used to develop biological weapons. The registration card identifies the customer: the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and also includes a list of bio facility sites,” the officer said.

The MoD also released a document from the office of the secretary of defense approving Project Concept UP-2, described as a ‘multi-pathogen mapping’ project which “includes molecular fingerprinting of pathogens endemic to Ukraine and strain transfer.”

The 2008 document was signed by Richard Douglas, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defense during the George W. Bush administration, and Arthur Hopkins, a deputy assistant to the Secretary of Defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programmes.

Document. © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry.

Ukrainian Troops Used as Guinea Pigs

Kirillov provided other new details on US military biological activities in Ukraine in his presentation, citing documents detailing the testing of unlicensed pharmaceutical products which did not pass licensing procedures in the US and Canada on Ukrainian military personnel under a programme known as ‘Deep Drug’.

“Documents confirm an attempt to test previously untested drugs on Ukrainian military personnel [under the] Deep Drug screening system for pharmaceuticals which have not passed the licensing procedure in the United States and Canada. The special cynicism of the US sponsors of the programme lies in the fact that the developer -Skymount Medical Group, offered to purchase the system on a commercial basis, even though employees of the Ukrainian defence ministry were used as volunteers” for its testing, Kirillov said.

Document. © Photo : Russian Ministry of Defence.

Kirillov also that over 4,000 individuals were involved in research under the previously detailed Project UP-8, and that according to a Bulgarian media investigation, 20 Ukrainian servicemen died and 200 hospitalized during experiments in the Kharkov laboratory alone.

The officer suggested that such practices were nothing new, recalling that in 2010, authorities in Indonesia terminated biological research activity being conducted by the US Naval Medical Center in Jakarta over numerous violations and a refusal by US authorities to inform the Indonesian government about the results of their research.

Kirillov also revealed that Pentagon-affiliated pharmaceutical firm Gilead has been involved in the testing of its products in Ukraine and Georgia.

Industrial-Scale Export of Biosamples

Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Troops have established that the US and its allies have exported about 16,000 biosamples from Ukraine as part of their military biological activities in the country. “Such large-scale screening of the natural immunity of the population was likely carried out in order to select biological agents that are most dangerous for the population of a particular region,” Kirillov said.

The officer pointed to the taking of blood samples from 4,000 servicemen in Lvov, Kharkov, Odessa and Kiev for antibodies to hantaviruses under Project UP-8, and an additional 400 samples probing for antibodies to the Crimean-Congo fever virus. He added that in addition to tissue and blood serum samples, dangerous pathogens and their carriers were exported abroad from Ukraine. Over 10,000 samples were sent to the Lugar Center in Georgia alone, according to Kirillov, with labs in the UK and the Leffler Institute in Germany also serving as recipients, subjecting not only Ukraine but the entire region to dangers.

New COVID

Kirillov warned that the spread of pathogenic biomaterials in Ukraine could lead to a new pandemic, saying that in the Russian military’s view, “the current situation involving the spread of pathogenic biomaterials from Ukraine to European countries can cause death and create a hotbed of epidemiological instability the scale of which would be comparable to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The officer pointed to the Pentagon’s record of causing health scares involving deadly pathogens, recalling that betwen 2005 and 2015, live anthrax spores were accidentally sent from the US Army Dugway Proving Ground to 194 addressees in ten different countries.

Anthrax Insects

Krillov also pointed to suspected US interest in the means of transmitting anthrax through insects. “The interest of US military biologists in the study of insect vectors in the locations of cattle burial grounds appears not have been accidental, with researchers analyzing the results of an outbreak of anthrax in Yamal in 2016, during which cases of transmission of the disease through flies and horseflies were recorded,” he said.

International Investigation Needed

The officer echoed concerns voiced by China’s foreign ministry earlier this month about the real purpose of the 336 labs scattered across 30 countries being operated with US funding and other forms of support, and suggested that in light of the new information which has been disclosed, an international investigation is in order.

Thursday’s revelations by the MoD follow a separate document dump last week containing frightening details on some of the research feared engaged in at US-funded laboratories scattered across Ukraine, such as work studying the transmission of diseases through bats, ‘Project Flu-Fly-Way’, studying how wild migratory birds might be used as vectors to transmit avian influenza, and others.

The Russian military started disclosing details on the scale and scope of the US-funded network of biolabs in Ukraine on 6 March, reporting, citing documents, that the Ukrainian health ministry had given the order to scrub incriminating evidence on research into deadly pathogens including anthrax, the plague, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases.

US officials and media dismissed the Russian allegations, releasing “fact check” pieces explaining that the “false claim of US biolabs in Ukraine [is] tied to [a] Russian disinformation campaign.” These same officials and outlets were forced to change their tune after US undersecretary of state Victoria Nuland confirmed that the biolabs existed, and that the US was “quite concerned” that Russian troops might take control of the facilities.

“The scale of the program is impressive. In addition to the military department, the US Agency for International Development, the George Soros Foundation, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are directly involved in its implementation. Scientific curation is carried out by leading research organisations, including the Los Alamos National Laboratory, which develops nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project,” he said.

And this is how we’ve done so far:

To be continued?

