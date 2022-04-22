It’s Friday and It’s memes time! Celebrating original meme #1000 on our dedicated site 🏆🍾🥂

DIIIING! The counter says the cover of this post is also original meme #1000 on http://truth-memes.com!

Or just hit the “Memes” tab on our homepage.

Some of them are even 3D and you can order them to your door.

I know you need to hear about it because the traffic on that page is almost parallel with the one on Silview.media. which is totally strange to me, but fine, nevermind that. However, I want you too aboard.

I know my readers are actual grown-ups and rarely pleased with too much silliness, so I made the content with that in mind, most of the times. I made this for you and ended up with another audience. Now let’s mingle! 😉



As for the exhibit here, watch this explanatory video:



Actually, the meme is a sequel to the video, I’ll have to tie them up in one piece asap.

Many got put off by the clip title – “Proof Trudeau is many things but not a traitor” – and never watched it, but once you stick your head out of the box and check your assumptions, you realize these people never -pledged any allegiance to the ignorant plebs, which they can fool much easily than they can manage.

Take these as a trailer for one of the many projects I’m working on for you right now.

“We will resume our normal programming after these messages”

To be continued?

