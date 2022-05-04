LAVROV HAS JUST NUKED THE IRON DOME: HITLER POSSIBLY A JEW, JEWS NOT ABOVE SUSPICION

This is not really about Hitler.

Sources: Jewish-owned Wikipedia, 23andme.com. Haaretz, Jerusalem Post, Jewish Press, Times of Israel and more.



Lavrov: So what if Zelensky is Jewish, even Hitler ‘had Jewish blood’

Attempting to defend claims of need to ‘denazify’ Ukraine, Russian FM says ‘some of the worst antisemites are Jews’; Yad Vashem slams comments as ‘false, delusional and dangerous’

“Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday said that the fact that Ukraine’s president is Jewish does not contradict Moscow’s claims that it launched the invasion to “denazify” the country, claiming that even Hitler “had Jewish blood.”

In an interview with Italian news channel Zona Bianca, Lavrov was asked how Russian President Vladimir Putin could claim he was trying to “denazify” Ukraine when Volodymyr Zelensky, the country’s democratically elected president, was Jewish.

“So what if Zelensky is Jewish. The fact does not negate the Nazi elements in Ukraine. I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood,” Lavrov said, adding that “some of the worst antisemites are Jews.”

Persistent conspiracy theories that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had some Jewish ancestry that may have motivated his antisemitism and the murder of six million Jews have been repeatedly debunked by historians.”

– Times of Israel

We can’t really know who impregnated Hitler’s mother, apparently. I will keep digging into that. Anything is possible, at this point.

What we know is that the debunks of the theory are authored by Jews for the most part and they have been, in turn, debunked, but you can’t expect the establishment to take that in consideration.

But that is just a pixel in the grand image. here’s why:

Jump to 9,00 min mark

As ADL, EU and the rest of the Jewish Supremacism avatars are cranking up their propaganda and brainwashing with continental fascist diktates, I felt it’s only adequate to operate a Great Reset on the records.

OPERATION PAPERCLIP HAD A JEW AT ITS HELMS: KISSINGER

HE SAVED NAZIS FROM HANGING AT NUREMEBERG AND GAVE THEM TOP POSITION IN US AND NATO

ALSO SEE:

KARL MARX AND THE ROTHSCHILDS DO HAVE CLOSE FAMILY TIES

CHINESE COMMUNISM IS AS JEWISH AS ITS RUSSIAN COUSIN (YOUTUBE BAN WINNER)

NATO, NAZIS & AL-QAEDA IN THE SAME BOAT – WE’RE THERE

THE CORPORATIONS WHO GASSED JEWS AND THOSE WHO JAB THEM TEAM UP TO BUILD BACK BETTER CAMPS FOR EVERYONE

WHEN PHARMAFIA PLAYS THE “NAZI” CARD TO GASLIGHT SKEPTICAL CONSUMERS, SHOW THEM JEWISH MEDIA

COVID, HITLER, BLM, THE GREAT RESET – MANY BRANDS, ONE CARTEL. AUSCHWITZ PERFECTED AND GLOBALIZED



all Arabs are Semites, Jews hardly are anymore.

Blonde atheistic Ashkenazis confiscating the identity of brown religious semites is anti-semitism

Racism refers to biology and genetics.

Semitism refers to language.

A large group of languages, Arabic, Aramaic and Assyrian being among the most numerically-prominent.

Arabs are all Semitic, Jews hardly are anymore.

“Arabic, which first emerged in the northwest of the Arabian Peninsula, is a member of the Semitic family of languages which also includes Hebrew and Aramaic” UNESCO

There is no Semitic genetic identity, many peoples adopted Semitic languages same way they adhered to Judaism.

All Hebrews are Semitic, but not all Hebrews are Jews and not all Jews are Hebrew. That’s just a tiny subset for Jewishness, not a criteria.

Jewishness refers to religion and there are Jews of all races and many languages.

In factual reality you can’t transmit religion genetically, as some Jewish traditions claim, if you have Jewish ancestry but you practice Christianity or Baha’i, they don’t take you aboard, a Catholic Jew is an oxymoron like Build Back Better. Pick one and run with it.

You could be a crypto-Jew, perhaps, but then you’re still required to secretly practice Judaism.

On the other hand, there should be many millions of people who have an ancestor who practiced Judaism, but no one would fathom calling them a Jew.

Having Jewish ancestry is just that. Some take it to another level in their minds, but outside their heads, a devout Catholic with a Jewish grandfather is not a Jew. The difference is made by the faith in their hearts and heads, and we can’t read those, we can only read their actions and words. This allows a lot of deceptions and crypto-Jewishness, but doesn’t alter the principle that faith is decisive, not ancestry.

Absurd concepts like hereditary religions lead to absurd situations like:

JEWISH BLOOD IN THE VEINS OF NEARLY EVERY EUROPEAN ROYAL, DOCUMENTS REVEAL

And even more absurd: some reactions to the afore-mentioned article, comments claiming everyone does have some Jewish blood. I don’t mind, I just want ADL to recognize us all as “chosen people” and represent everyone as they represent Jewish Supremacy now.

But who do we reign supreme over then? If there’s no one to discriminate against, ADL remains without scope…



The many criteria for Jewishness varies from Jew to Jew, eventually, but one thing is set in stone:

The only necessary and sufficient condition for Jewishness is adherence to the religion.

However, this didn’t prevent Jews from developing a genetic test for faith. Totally not another scam.

Race, language religion are shuffled and interchanged as necessary to deal a place aboard the Jewish cruiser, which comes with the notorious SUN (“Shut Up, Nazi!”) shield against inquiry and criticism.

Neither Jewishness or Semitism are a racial identity. Ashkenazi is. Regardless of religion. Most Ashkenazis in Israel are atheists anyway.

The cross section between Semitic speakers and Judaism followers is therefore a niche cultural selection of populace, not a race.

This group is on the verge of extinction, somewhere between 1-2 million in Israel, even less outside.

There might be more Arab Semites than Jewish Semites in Israel.

There are about half a billion Semitic Arabs and Bedouins out there.

And yet, anti-Semitic = anti-Jewish, simpletons believe.

About 3/4 of Israelis self-identify as Jewish = members of Judaic religion.

Coincidentally, of course, about just as many identify as non-religious or secular. Surely, Arabs are not among any of these categories.

To these six quarters add one more comprised of all other religions present there. Jewish math is always fantastic.

In conclusion:

The self-identified Semitic Jewish race is an entirely fictitious and nonsensical concept, just like their narrative on “anti-Semitism” and racism.

This race-but-also-religion-wanna-be is nowadays a group largely comprised of atheists of Ashkenazi and Sephardic genetic origin, and little to no Semitic cultural heritage. They’re often blue-eyed blonds posing in brown-face as white-supremacism victims, not perpetrators.

Ashkenazi or Sephardim, on the other hand, are two distinct actual races.

Ashkenazi is a race that forbid interbreeding on supremacist basis, and, after centuries of inbreeding, its genes are now associated by Ashkenazi scientists with higher incidence of neurodegenerative diseases and mental illness, especially schizophrenia. There is an actual Ashkenazi Schizophrenia gene.

So it might not be a historical accident that they are provably the most anti-Semitic, racist, supremacist and Nazi peoples on the face of the Earth, with Chinese as only competition.

If anything at all, anti-Semitism is that anti-Arabic feeling that’s more common than love among white supremacist Jews, in my experience, and in their statements.

A feeling that lead to the death of more Arab Semites than Jews killed by Hitler, not only at the hands of the Israeli Army, but also with support from their proxies, most notably the US.

The US of I?

Imagine, if you will, millions of atheist Askenazis exterminating millions of Semitic Arabs while posing as victims of antisemitism.

“Cultural appropriation”.

The anti-semitism card is only backed by guns and sheer force now. Russia is leading the unofficial Chabad Defense Army, ahead of ADL in severity. But Lavrov may have blown a massive hole in it.

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them

IT DOESN’T MATTER WHICH GOVERNMENT OR OTHER SOCIOPATHIC CRIME SYNDICATE HATES YOUR GUTS FOR READING OUR TYPE OF STUFF, THEY’RE PROBABLY IN SOME EPSTEIN OR MAXWELL BOOKS AND PICS.

SEE DETAILS / ORDER