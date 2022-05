Let me break it down for you…

Rich white son of emerald mine owner who grew up in apartheid South Africa is the real victim in our society #ThoughtsAndPrayers — David Rothschild 🇺🇦 (@DavMicRot) May 18, 2022

The best part are the comments though, dive in!

A FUCKING ROTHSCHILD IS TWEETING AT MUSK ABOUT PRIVILEGE. LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/bBTeZXdsn5 — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) May 19, 2022

Did you just say "Not all Jews are related"?

I get mixed signals from you guys…https://t.co/Jkq15XVqve — SILVIEW.media (@SilviewMedia) May 20, 2022

you mean this David #Rothschild? Are you 100% positively sure he's not related to The Bigger Guys?https://t.co/aKv0W2url8 — SILVIEW.media (@SilviewMedia) May 20, 2022

Previously, by the same author

DAVID ROTHSCHILD TO IVANKA TRUMP: F… YOU. AND THEN HE GOES ON…

To be continued?

Our work and existence, as media and people, is funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way.

Help SILVIEW.media survive and grow, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them

IT DOESN’T MATTER WHICH GOVERNMENT OR OTHER SOCIOPATHIC CRIME SYNDICATE HATES YOUR GUTS FOR READING OUR TYPE OF STUFF, THEY’RE PROBABLY IN SOME EPSTEIN OR MAXWELL BOOKS AND PICS.

SEE DETAILS / ORDER