BREAKING: BILLIONS COVID JABS SIT IN WAREHOUSES as Pfizer CEO sounds borderline schizophrenic: “Not much room for improvement in our efficacy, just in their compliance”

I wouldn’t normally waste your precious life with a full Albert Bourla interview, but his latest delivery at Davos 2022 is spectacularly shameless and delusional.

Here are a couple of short take-outs:

“Our vaccines prevent illness & transmission, Efficacy so high not much room for improvement “

Same clown spilling the beans in another circus arena not long ago:

BILLIONS FREE PFIZER JABS SIT IN WAREHOUSES, compliance our greatest concern

This falls in line with what the Moderna CEO, Stephane Bancel, has just revealed on the same stage a few days earlier:

All those sitting jabs are billions lives we saved. Something to be proud of.

The cherry top is how much we got to them, their amusement while taking on anti-vaxxers is so badly acted it gave Arnold Schwarzenegger the cringe.



Watch the full thing (33min):

Good job convincing people you’re not utter lunatics, boys!

Borat called: “great success!”

Meanwhile, Bourla seems to have problems breathing in our atmosphere with his new genetically engineered gills.



Can someone please explain what is going on with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla's neck and the noises?!



🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/LLkoOwHeg1 — UNN (@UnityNewsNet) May 26, 2022

To be continued?

