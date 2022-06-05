BILDERBERG 2022 Attendees list – Very Important Lists VIL#6

For your documentation needs
BILDERBERG MEETING 2022
Washington D.C., 2 June – 5 June 2022
SOURCE
The key topics for discussion this year are:
1. Geopolitical Realignments
2. NATO Challenges
3. China
4. Indo-Pacific Realignment
5. Sino-US Tech Competition
6. Russia
7. Continuity of Government and the Economy
8. Disruption of the Global Financial System
9. Disinformation
10. Energy Security and Sustainability
11. Post Pandemic Health
12. Fragmentation of Democratic Societies
13. Trade and Deglobalisation
14. Ukraine
Attendees (alphabetically):
Achleitner, Paul M. (DEU), Former Chairman Supervisory Board, Deutsche Bank AG; Treasurer Bilderberg Meetings
Adeyemo, Adewale (USA), Deputy Secretary, Department of The Treasury
Albares, José Manuel (ESP), Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation
Altman, Roger C. (USA), Founder and Senior Chairman, Evercore Inc.
Altman, Sam (USA), CEO, OpenAI
Applebaum, Anne (USA), Staff Writer, The Atlantic
Arnaut, José Luís (PRT), Managing Partner, CMS Rui Pena & Arnaut
Auken, Ida (DNK), Member of Parliament, The Social Democrat Party
Azoulay, Audrey (INT), Director-General, UNESCO
Baker, James H. (USA), Director, Office of Net Assessment, Office of the Secretary of Defense
Barbizet, Patricia (FRA), Chairwoman and CEO, Temaris & Associés SAS
Barroso, José Manuel (PRT), Chairman, Goldman Sachs International LLC
Baudson, Valérie (FRA), CEO, Amundi
Beurden, Ben van (NLD), CEO, Shell plc
Bourla, Albert (USA), Chairman and CEO, Pfizer Inc.
Buberl, Thomas (FRA), CEO, AXA SA
Burns, William J. (USA), Director, CIA
Byrne, Thomas (IRL), Minister of State for European Affairs
Campbell, Kurt (USA), White House Coordinator for Indo-Pacific, NSC
Carney, Mark J. (CAN), Vice Chair, Brookfield Asset Management
Casado, Pablo (ESP), Former President, Partido Popular
Chhabra, Tarun (USA), Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council
Donohoe, Paschal (IRL), Minister for Finance; President, Eurogroup
Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE
Dudley, William C. (USA), Senior Research Scholar, Princeton University
Easterly, Jen (USA), Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Economy, Elizabeth (USA), Senior Advisor for China, Department of Commerce
Émié, Bernard (FRA), Director General, Ministry of the Armed Forces
Emond, Charles (CAN), CEO, CDPQ
Erdogan, Emre (TUR), Professor Political Science, Istanbul Bilgi University
Eriksen, Øyvind (NOR), President and CEO, Aker ASA
Ermotti, Sergio (CHE), Chairman, Swiss Re
Fanusie, Yaya (USA), Adjunct Senior Fellow, Center for a New American Security
Feltri, Stefano (ITA), Editor-in-Chief, Domani
Fleming, Jeremy (GBR), Director, British Government Communications Headquarters
Freeland, Chrystia (CAN), Deputy Prime Minister
Furtado, Isabel (PRT), CEO, TMG Automotive
Gove, Michael (GBR), Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Cabinet Office
Halberstadt, Victor (NLD), Co-Chair Bilderberg Meetings; Professor of Economics, Leiden University
Hallengren, Lena (SWE), Minister for Health and Social Affairs
Hamers, Ralph (NLD), CEO, UBS Group AG
Hassabis, Demis (GBR), CEO and Founder, DeepMind
Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation
Henry, Mary Kay (USA), International President, Service Employees International Union
Hobson, Mellody (USA), Co-CEO and President, Ariel Investments LLC
Hodges, Ben (USA), Pershing Chair in Strategic Studies, Center for European Policy Analysis
Hoekstra, Wopke (NLD), Minister of Foreign Affairs
Hoffman, Reid (USA), Co-Founder, Inflection AI; Partner, Greylock
Huët, Jean Marc (NLD), Chairman, Heineken NV
Joshi, Shashank (GBR), Defence Editor, The Economist
Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies Inc.
Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.
Koç, Ömer (TUR), Chairman, Koç Holding AS
Kofman, Michael (USA), Director, Russia Studies Program, Center for Naval Analysis
Kostrzewa, Wojciech (POL), President, Polish Business Roundtable
Krasnik, Martin (DNK), Editor-in-Chief, Weekendavisen
Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman, KKR & Co. Inc.
Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), Co-Chair Bilderberg Meetings; Chair, The Museum of Modern Art
Kudelski, André (CHE), Chairman and CEO, Kudelski Group SA
Kukies, Jörg (DEU), State Secretary, Chancellery
Lammy, David (GBR), Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, House of Commons
LeCun, Yann (USA), Vice-President and Chief AI Scientist, Facebook, Inc.
Leu, Livia (CHE), State Secretary, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs
Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chairman, Umicore and Mediahuis; Chairman DSM N.V.
Liikanen, Erkki (FIN), Chairman, IFRS Foundation Trustees
Little, Mark (CAN), President and CEO, Suncor Energy Inc.
Looney, Bernard (GBR), CEO, BP plc
Lundstedt, Martin (SWE), CEO and President, Volvo Group
Lütke, Tobias (CAN), CEO, Shopify
Marin, Sanna (FIN), Prime Minister
Markarowa, Oksana (UKR), Ambassador of Ukraine to the US
Meinl-Reisinger, Beate (AUT), Party Leader, NEOS
Michel, Charles (INT), President, European Council
Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist
Mullen, Michael (USA), Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates LLC
Netherlands, H.M. the King of the (NLD)
Niemi, Kaius (FIN), Senior Editor-in-Chief, Helsingin Sanomat Newspaper
Núñez, Carlos (ESP), Executive Chairman, PRISA Media
O’Leary, Michael (IRL), Group CEO, Ryanair Group
Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), Chairman, TITAN Cement Group
Petraeus, David H. (USA), Chairman, KKR Global Institute
Pierrakakis, Kyriakos (GRC), Minister of Digital Governance
Pinho, Ana (PRT), President and CEO, Serralves Foundation
Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chairman and CEO, TotalEnergies SE
Rachman, Gideon (GBR), Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator, The Financial Times
Raimondo, Gina M. (USA), Secretary of Commerce
Reksten Skaugen, Grace (NOR), Board Member, Investor AB
Rende, Mithat (TUR), Member of the Board, TSKB
Reynders, Didier (INT), European Commissioner for Justice
Rutte, Mark (NLD), Prime Minister
Salvi, Diogo (PRT), Co-Founder and CEO, TIMWE
Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chairman, Newbridge Advisory Ltd.
Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute
Schinas, Margaritis (INT), Vice President, European Commission
Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Former CEO and Chairman, Google LLC
Scott, Kevin (USA), CTO, Microsoft Corporation
Sebastião, Nuno (PRT), CEO, Feedzai
Sedwill, Mark (GBR), Chairman, Atlantic Futures Forum
Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), MEP, European Parliament
Sinema, Kyrsten (USA), Senator
Starace, Francesco (ITA), CEO, Enel S.p.A.
Stelzenmüller, Constanze (DEU), Fritz Stern Chair, The Brookings Institution
Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO
Straeten, Tinne Van der (BEL), Minister for Energy
Suleyman, Mustafa (GBR), CEO, Inflection AI
Sullivan, Jake (USA), Director, National Security Council
Tellis, Ashley J. (USA), Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs, Carnegie Endowment
Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital LLC
Treichl, Andreas (AUT), President, Chairman ERSTE Foundation
Tugendhat, Tom (GBR), MP; Chair Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Commons
Veremis, Markos (GRC), Co-Founder and Chairman, Upstream
Vitrenko, Yuriy (UKR), CEO, Naftogaz
Wallander, Celeste (USA), Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs
Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chair, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
Walmsley, Emma (GBR), CEO, GlaxoSmithKline plc
Wennink, Peter (NLD), President and CEO, ASML Holding NV
Yetkin, Murat (TUR), Journalist/Writer, YetkinReport
Yurdakul, Afsin (TUR), Journalist, Habertürk News Network
To be continued?
Our work and existence, as media and people, is funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way.
Help SILVIEW.media survive and grow, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!
! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them