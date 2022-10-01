LITERALLY MINDBLOWING: We can AEROSOLIZE NANOBOTS to clump your blood or neuromodulate masses – DARPA expert lectures

“Nothing I’m telling you here is sci-fi” DR. JAMES GIORDANO, 2017

A FEW TAKE OUTS FROM THE MANY HOURS OF LECTURES AND NEWS BELOW

Giordano admits there are nanobots that can take over insects and turn them into “biodrones”.

But pretty much same thing can be achieved with people, it’s just a matter of complexity.

The brain is as hackable as any cheap tablet, if not more, due to lack of protection.

They can do that non-invasively, even from the satellite, as we’ve warned you the past two years.

Meet Dr. James Giordano, Ph.D., Chief, Neuroethics Studies Prog, Georgetown UMC

Dr. James Giordano is Chief of the Neuroethics Studies Program in the Pellegrino Center for Clinical Bioethics, and a professor in the Department of Neurology, and Graduate Liberal Studies Program at Georgetown University, Washington, DC, USA. He is Clark Faculty Fellow of Neurosciences and Ethics at the Human Science Center of Ludwig Maximilians Universität, Munich, Germany, where he previously was JW Fulbright Foundation Visiting Professor. Dr. Giordano is William H. and Ruth Crane Schaefer Distinguished Visiting Professor of Neuroethics at Gallaudet University, Washington, DC; is appointed to the Neuroethics, Legal, and Social Issues Advisory Panel of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and is a Fellow of the Center for National Preparedness at the University of Pittsburgh, PA.

His ongoing research focuses upon the use of advanced neurotechnologies to explore the neurobiology of pain and other neuropsychiatric spectrum disorders; the neuroscience of moral decision-making, and the neuroethical issues arising from the use of neuroscience and neurotechnology in research, clinical medicine, public life, international relations and policy, and national security and defense (for additional information, see: http://www.neurobioethics.org)

The author of over 200 peer-reviewed papers, and 7 books in neuroscience and neuroethics, Dr. Giordano is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Philosophy, Ethics and Humanities in Medicine; Associate Editor for the journal Neuroethics; and Executive Editor-in-Chief of the book series Advances in Neurotechnology: Ethical, Legal and Social Issues (published by CRC Press). –

NEUROTECHNOLOGY IN NATIONAL DEFENSE – DARPA’S DR. JAMES GIORDANO @ MAD SCIENTIST CONFERENCE 2017

His following lectures are just incremental actualizations to the one before, the backbone is largely similar, but there’s some rewarding gold nuggets to be found in each of them, if you have the patience.

And I’m going to complement him with some flashbacks from our own reporting.

“The brain is a battlefield we can hack remotely or populate with nanobots” DR. JAMES GIORDANO

USNA NEWS CENTER

“I can make you like me or more likeable.” DR. JAMES GIORDANO

Dr. James Giordano: Battlescape Brain: Military and Intelligence Use of Neurocognitive Science

POSTED ON: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2020 3:02 AM BY THE STOCKDALE CENTER

This presentation is part of the ‘Brain Science and Effective Leadership Series,’ hosted by the Stockdale Center for Ethical Leadership. Dr. Girordano is with the Georgetown University Departments of Neurology and Biochemistry, working in the Neuroethics Study Program, which is a part of the Program in Military Medical Ethics. He also is a Fellow of the Program in Biosecurity, Technology, and Ethics at the Naval War College. In this invigorating and, at points chilling, talk he discusses various potential uses of neurocognitive science in military and intelligence operations, and sketches ethical issues, and angles of analysis that will arise as both allies and adversaries develop such tools, relating them to existing laws of war and conventions.

Presentation here:

Inbrain is DARPPA-funded

