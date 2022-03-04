Ghislaine’s father pimped Epstein and whored for KGB. Putin’s intelligence arsenal more devastating for elites than nukes

Kinetic wars are a blood circus for backwards simpletons, in the 21st Century.

“According to Wilkening and Kauffeldt, Maxwell’s interest in sensitive scientific themes “caught the attention of the Soviet secret services,” and he was assigned three top intelligence contacts: Solovyov and Sorokin, as well as Feliks Sviridov, a GRU colonel specializing in American affairs. The boss at V AAP, Ter aserjansk, who dealt extensively with him, expresses surprise that Maxwell published only two of the 73 documents he received as per signed contracts with V AAP.

Solovyov insists, on camera, that Maxwell was not a KGB agent, but implies that he may have been an agent of the Israeli Mossad. Along parallel lines, Sorokin provides evidence that Maxwell was a critical liaison between the Soviets and Israelis. “ EIR

At the beginning of the 1990s, his mysterious death became a sensation. And that’s just for starters, after all, 68-year-old Lord Robert Maxwell – owner of one of the largest media empires on the planet; a billionaire; friend of Leonid Brezhnev and other politicians around the world; a carouser and debauchee whose impressive size and ferocious personality earned him the nickname “the killer whale” – had died.

On that fateful night of November 4th, 1991, Maxwell’s yacht Lady Ghislaine was not far off from the Canary Islands. The Lord had gone to bed after an early-morning phone call with his wife. And…he disappeared. Only the next day did search and rescue personnel discover his body in the ocean. Doctors ascribed it to a heart attack that caused Maxwell to fall overboard. But soon the doctors’ verdict would be disproven. Judging by the injuries to his body, they determined that someone had dumped him from the deck into the water.

Along with the death of the billionaire, all his money disappeared from his accounts. His great media empire collapsed like a house of cards. And there came rumors that the drowned man had been an agent of four of the world’s intelligence services at the same time!

A Tangled History

The English lord changed names like pairs of gloves. He was neither Robert nor Maxwell, said Genadii Sokolov, a historian on intelligence who worked with the magnate at the end of the 1980s. He was born in 1923 in Czechoslovakia, in the Carpathian village Slatino-Selo, now the Ukrainian village of Solotvino. Abraham Lazby was the ninth child in Mikhail and Anna Hoch’s family. They lived in a small clay cottage with an earthen floor.

When Hitler’s forces occupied Czechoslovakia, the parents registered their son as Jan Ludvik Hoch. From that time, he became a member of an underground organization that was illegally ferrying youth to France. He was arrested and sentenced to death, but the young man escaped. Through Serbia, Bulgaria and Turkey, he reached Syrian Aleppo, then French territory. There Jan joined the Foreign Legion.

Soon after, he was sent with his group of legionnaires to France. Here the lad took up a new name, now calling himself Ivan du Maurier. At this time he participated in the French Resistance movement and then the Allied landing at Normandy. Further on fate landed him in Great Britain, and now Ivan became Leslie Johnson. The British recruited the young man into the intelligence service. Leslie was fluent in English; German; French; Czech; Slovak, Hungarian; Romanian; Russian; and Hebrew.

When he received a combat decoration from the hands of Marshal Montgomery, he had changed his name for the fifth and last time – to Robert Maxwell. Our hero finished the war as a captain. It was then that he contacted a representative of Soviet intelligence for the first time.

Work for the KGB and Mossad

It happened in the following manner: After the end of the war in 1945, Maxwell began searching out his relatives. Czechoslovakia at that time was in the Soviet occupation zone, and therefore he sought help from Soviet military authorities in Germany. And so contact was established with emissaries of the USSR’s NKVD. News about the fate of his parents was tragic: they died in Nazi concentration camps. But Soviet intelligence’s relationship with Maxwell got its necessary development.

We’ll note that Maxwell has been christened one of the greatest spies of the Cold War. His record, however, isn’t limited to work for Moscow. The main intelligence service in his life was Israel’s Mossad. Itzhak Shamir himself, the future Prime Minister of Israel, enrolled Jan Ludvik Hoch into the Zionist underground organization Irgun at the beginning of World War II. There he received the agent callsign “Little Czech,” under which he worked his entire life. The French Resistance and British Army became the first phases of the Little Czech’s service in Zionist intelligence, well before the founding of the State of Israel and Mossad.

Further on fate took its own turn, and Maxwell left the British Army in 1947, entering the publishing business. Moreover, after the war Captain Maxwell had been the head of the British Foreign Office’s press bureau in occupied Germany, where he made the needed connections. The capital for his scientific publishing house Pergamon Press made up all of 100 pounds sterling.[1]

Having foreseen its importance in the modern world, the enterprising Maxwell made his bet on scientific information. This sphere became fertile ground for the intelligence services as well. After all, scientists and academics aspired to publish their works in his journals and release books under his label. The Little Czech’s masters could find much of interest there. Maxwell published, for example, the Soviet physicist Lev Landau.

Soon the publishing house became a leader in scientific-technical literature as well history, politics and memoirs. This was also done with an intelligence objective. At once the spy took under his control the publication of the UK Mirror Group’s six newspapers, plus the US publisher Macmillan’s magazines, books and newspapers. These were so-called publications for everyday people.

The Empire Spreads

Over the course of the 1980s, Maxwell’s media empire encompassed 125 countries. He was known as a major publisher in Britain and held second place in the United States. Aside from newspapers, magazines and books, he had a stake in radio stations and television channels (MTV, for example). Competitors called him “Hurricane Bob,” and intelligence services – Captain Bob.

This enormous media empire became a cover for Captain Bob’s espionage mission. It was a secret operation by Mossad, CIA and MI6. The objective – infiltrate a mole into the Kremlin. Captain Bob’s masters organized such a legend for their agent that the USSR’s leadership wouldn’t entertain any doubt as to the billionaire’s loyalty.

But what kind of legend was this?

In August of 1968 Warsaw Pact forces entered Prague. Not even all of the countries in the socialist camp approved, not to mention the West, incensed by the “occupation”… And suddenly a major Western billionaire, a media magnate and British member of parliament publicly announces that he supports the entry of Soviet forces into Czechoslovakia. It’s necessary for the preservation of security in Europe, you see… And it was especially poignant that Maxwell himself was a native of Czechoslovakia.

The announcement was a bombshell.

Leonid Brezhnev immediately invited Maxwell to Moscow. The conversation took place one-on-one in Russian, without interpreters or protocol. Much brought them together: past combat, a love for cars, hunting and drinking. Robert became the General Secretary’s friend, and they met regularly. Western intelligence analysts impatiently awaited reports on their discussions. CIA, MI6 and Mossad achieved their goal: their man had gained entry into the Kremlin’s halls of power.

And so began a line of publications of “dear Leonid Ilyich’s” works throughout the world. Brezhnev gloried in the praises his books received. After Brezhnev’s death, Captain Bob developed contacts with new general secretaries – Andropov, Chernenko and Gorbachev. And he remained the Kremlin’s most important propagandist of the Soviet system abroad. The Central Committee’s agitprop generously paid for Maxwell’s services from state coffers. It stands to note that Lubyanka correctly thought that Western intelligence services were using Maxwell as a disinformation channel to the Soviet state. But they couldn’t do anything. Maxwell, after all, had reached a level inaccessible to Lubyanka. He was in contact with the elite of the nomenklatura, untouchable even to the Chekists.[2]

Israel and the Coup

By the middle of the 1980s, Moscow had come up against the global challenge posed by the United States. CIA Director Casey developed a new plan for fighting the USSR. A special role was set aside for Maxwell’s empire – to roll out a campaign of support for Gorbachev’s ruinous policy. The very author of Perestroika was satisfied working with Maxwell. The pro-Gorbachev Pravda and Moskovskie Novosti began publication in English in the West. Raisa Gorbacheva’s Our Heritage could be found next to popular glossy magazines. All this was secured by Maxwell. World popular opinion took “Gorby’s” side. But in his home country, the explosive potential of the people’s dissatisfaction was building.

Mikhail Gorbachev feeling fantastic with Robert Maxwell. Photo Credit: AP

Vladimir Kryuchkov, having gotten to the post of KGB chairman, had his own designs for the spy. He was concerned by Gorbachev’s reforms and the fate of the country, which was coming off the rails. Kryuchkov quickly found a common language with Maxwell, since both spoke Hungarian well.

In the first half of 1991, the chief of the KGB had two secret meetings with the Mossad agent. The subject was Israel’s support… of the coming operation to remove Gorbachev by the Emergency State Committee (GKChP). Kryuchkov was looking for allies in the West in the fight to save the USSR.

Maxwell supported Kryuchkov’s idea. Mutual obligations were set down. The Committee would receive political and moral support from Israel. Maxwell would ensure a campaign of support for the Committee through his publishers throughout the world. In the case of victory, Kryuchkov guaranteed the unimpeded departure of all Jews from the USSR to Israel.

The magnate also had his interests. By 1991, his media empire’s debts outweighed its profits. In order to save it, Maxwell commandeered 1.2 billion dollars from the Mirror Group’s pension fund, but it still wasn’t enough money. New credit was required.

Kryuchkov couldn’t help – the USSR itself had fallen into a pit of debt. London and Washington and already lost interest in Captain Bob – Casey’s plan to collapse the socialist bloc had been realized. Only the Israelis could finance Maxwell for his mediation in a great exodus of Jews from the USSR. It remained to convinced Israel to support the coup…

At the beginning of August 1991, Kryuchkov had a third meeting with the magnate on board his yacht. Maxwell also invited trusted figures from the Mossad’s leadership. Israeli Prime Minister Itzhak Shamir, however, didn’t support the Kryuchkov-Maxwell plan: according to his analysts, the Committee’s chances of success weren’t great.

Having learned of Premier Shamir’s refusal, the Little Czech desperately attempted to convince him via telephone to help the USSR and immediately extend credit to his staggering media empire. He even decided to blackmail the premier, threatening him. He had clearly gone too far, thereby placing himself in the crosshairs. Shamir called the chief of Mossad and demanded to get rid of the Little Czech once and for all. What happened after can only be assumed on the basis of media leaks.

It’s claimed that on the night of November 4th, 1991, a group of Mossad assassins on a raft approached Maxwell’s yacht and boarded. After a short battle, they gave the magnate a lethal injection that caused his heart to stop beating. His body was thrown into the water. The British billionaire was buried in Jerusalem. And a month and a half later, the Soviet Union’s number was up.[3]

The British Trail

The British secret service, MI6, stood at the origins of Maxwell’s media empire – Russell Davies writes about this in his book Foreign Body. According to his claims, MI6 “tossed” half a million pounds sterling Maxwell’s way. This was at the very beginning period of the Cold War, when a significant part of Europe still lay in ruins. In response to the “handout,” Maxwell, using his contacts with Soviet authorities, supplied supposedly confidential information to British intelligence, which used it for penetrating the USSR’s secret scientific research institutes.

Then, the author believes, MI6 had burgeoning suspicions regarding Maxwell’s contacts with Soviet and Israeli intelligence, and that he was using the money assigned him to expand his business. For this reason, MI6 didn’t let the billionaire off the hook right up to his death in 1991.

Soon his gigantic financial empire, consisting of both state and private companies, popped like a bubble. At the same time, according to the results of court proceedings on alleged large-scale pension fund fraud in the Robert Maxwell Group, after conferring several weeks, a jury issued a not-guilty verdict for Robert Maxwell’s sons Ian and Kevin, as well as for his former advisor Larry Trachtenberg.

About the Author: KGB Colonel Nikolai Aleksandrovich Shvarev (b. 1934) is a veteran of the KGB First Chief Directorate (Foreign Intelligence). Before entering the KGB he was an officer in the Airborne Forces. He served abroad on several assignments, including as deputy chief of staff for the KGB spetsnaz unit Kaskad in Afghanistan.

Work Translated: Шварев, Hиколай Александрович. «Медиамагнат на службе у Москвы.» Независимое военное обозрение, 07.09.2018.

[1] Journalist Gennadii Sokolov correctly notes that the temple in Pergamon (Asia Minor) was named by John in Revelation 2:12 as the “throne of Satan,” which makes Maxwell’s name for his publishing house especially odd.

[2] Former KGB First Chief Directorate officer Col. Stanislav Lekarev (1935-2010) elaborates on Maxwell’s work in the Soviet Union: “Maxwell cooperated, but he never forgot about his own financial interests. He helped socialist nations found joint enterprises abroad, but not for free. As a result, two million dollars, secretly issued by the Bulgarian government for laundering money from narcotics trafficking, disappeared in Western banks. He insistently proposed bank accounts in Lichtenstein to high-level Soviet Party figures. For assistance in opening such accounts for KGB officers and Communist Party representatives, Maxwell received commissions. In MI5 such information was deemed especially valuable.”

[3] Lekarev continues: “From the end of the 1980s, with Maxwell’s help, operations to launder CPSU money abroad began. During this period Maxwell was in contact with [KGB] Colonel Vladimir Golovin from ideological counterintelligence [Fifth Chief Directorate]. Soon he died unexpectedly. Colonel Viktor Bredikhin, a former officer of the London Residency from foreign counterintelligence, also worked with Maxwell. And, working in the KGB, he also suddenly died. Another one of Maxwell’s operational contacts was Colonel Vadim Biriukov, who regularly traveled to European countries for meetings with foreign agents. Soon after Maxwell’s death, Biriukov was killed under unclear circumstances in a Moscow parking garage by unknown individuals.”

AND THEN IT GETS EVEN DARKER

Researcher Reports Soviets Created Child-Trafficking Rings in the West for Blackmail

The rings are believed to be still operating

BY JOSHUA PHILIPP

February 19, 2018 Updated: August 20, 2018

A scholar on Soviet Russia has uncovered claims that former General Secretary Yuri Andropov wanted to subvert the West by creating child trafficking and pedophile networks to blackmail business leaders and politicians.

Details on the program were uncovered by Jeffrey Nyquist in his research on communist regimes and their influence on the West. His main source is the grandson of a former member of the Soviet Central Committee who opposed the program and was possibly killed because of his opposition. Two other sources of his were defectors from the Soviet Union who revealed information on Soviet experiments on pedophilia and sexual perversion.

All three requested to have their identities withheld, as they believe that this abuse continues, and speaking on record would endanger their lives.

The Soviet leaders had begun planning the program in the late 1970s, when Andropov was chairman of the KGB—the Soviet intelligence agency that was set to run the operations. Nyquist noted, however, that the program was controversial even by the standards of the Soviet leaders.

His contact, who is currently living in the West, said his grandfather was part of a faction within the Central Committee that opposed the program; yet the dissenters, including his grandfather, were believed to have been killed for their opposition, and the program was able to move forward.

One of the advantages of a horrible method is that nobody believes that anyone would do such a thing.

— JEFFREY NYQUIST, SCHOLAR ON SOVIET RUSSIA

“This grandfather told his family, ‘Andropov is building networks for child trafficking and pedophilia, and this is a project the KGB has begun internationally, around the world,’” Nyquist said. The purpose of the program was to seduce politicians and business leaders, then control them as agents through blackmail.

The grandfather understood what it meant to oppose Andropov. According to Nyquist, he told his family that Andropov would kill him if the program prevailed, and that if he died, his wife would need to flee with their children to another city; and that if the KGB ever knocked on their door, they would again need to flee, and to “never look back.”

“And, of course, that is what happened. The grandfather died under mysterious circumstances,” Nyquist said. “Whatever the struggle was within the central committee, he lost.” His family fled, as he requested.

Around the same time, two other eyewitness sources of Nyquist’s say the Soviet Union began conducting experiments in its Komsomol camps on how to grow sexual perversions. The camps were for members of the communist Young Pioneers and included children aged 10 to 15. Nyquist interprets these Kosmosol events as connected to the Andropov plan his source told him about.

According to Nyquist, the Soviets were organizing orgies in some of the camps, and “they were trying to locate perverts to recruit them.”

“The idea was that in these Komsomol camps they were looking for people who had psychological problems that caused them to become sexually perverse in different ways,” Nyquist said. “It was like they were studying different perversions and the causes, and how to cultivate that, how to extend it, what kind of things draw people toward blacker perversions.”

The ‘Ultimate Blackmail’

The program the grandfather described was a classic honeytrap—a method of espionage to lure people into compromising sexual encounters for blackmail. This program took it a step further, however, by using children as the bait.

It was a form of “false flag recruitment,” according to Nyquist, where the KGB agents likely did not reveal themselves as agents to their targets. He noted that “if the KGB honeytraps somebody, they don’t know who they’re working for, because the KGB officer may be somebody who speaks English without an accent who merely references themselves as part of an organized crime group.”

Accounts by child victims and police reports reveal shocking claims of sexual abuse, dark occult practices, and the involvement of high-level officials.

After a person has been compromised in the honeytrap, the agents or the front organization can continue offering services to the target in exchange for work, while also maintaining evidence to blackmail the targets if they have qualms about cooperating.

The tactic is still widely used, including by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The CCP was accused in 2015 of using attractive women to seduce spies from the British MI6 intelligence agency and lure them into honeytraps to obtain state secrets. A top-secret MI6 memo obtained by the UK’s Mirror news outlet said Chinese spies were “aggressively” targeting spies and their families.

Honeytraps were also very common under the Soviet Union. Former KGB General Oleg Kalugin explained it once, stating according to Foreign Policy that, “In America, in the West, occasionally you ask your men to stand up for their country. There’s very little difference. In Russia, we just ask our young women to lay down.”

In conventional honeytraps, the target may be controlled either by a lover who is secretly a special agent, or with evidence of an extramarital affair—something that in politics can ruin a career.

With pedophilia, however, the scandal and consequences are much more severe, and the effects of the honeytrap are much more binding.

Nyquist referred to it as “the ultimate blackmail.”

A Wave of Abuse

The timing of the Soviet child trafficking program corresponds with a sudden uptick of pedophile rings uncovered in the West. While it’s likely similar forms of abuse had existed previously, the new scandals aligned closely with what Nyquist’s source warned of.

In the 1980s and into the ‘90s, shocking cases of pedophilia and extreme abuse began to emerge in the United States, Australia, and Europe. Many of the cases involved high-level officials. Some were prosecuted, but many were thrown out due to lack of physical evidence and child testimony not being recognized.

Among the most prominent cases was that of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted pedophile accused of holding underage girls as sex slaves on his private Caribbean island. He flew numerous top politicians and business leaders to the island on his private plane, dubbed by news outlets as “The Lolita Express.” According to press reports, the plane has a bed that was used for sex with young girls. According to the same reports, flight logs from Epstein’s plane show that former President Bill Clinton flew on The Lolita Express 26 times.

Numerous girls alleged they were sexually abused by Epstein, and Epstein was charged by the Palm Beach police department. Yet after a plea deal, he was sentenced in 2008 and served only 13 months in prison for one charge of soliciting prostitution from a 14-year-old girl.

A 2006 court filing, cited by the New York Post, says that a police search of Epstein’s mansion found he wired it with hidden cameras to record his guests engaging in orgies with underage girls, which he could use for blackmail.

Epstein was very well connected. It has been reported that Epstein kept contact numbers of figures including Tony Blair, Naomi Campbell, Dustin Hoffman, Michael Bloomberg, and Richard Branson, but no flight logs have ever surfaced showing any of them ever flew to Epstein’s island. Many of his A-list contacts dropped him after his 2008 conviction.

Often overlooked in Epstein’s case is that the father of his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was deceased media tycoon Robert Maxwell, whom Ghislaine accused of sexually abusing her.

Robert Maxwell may have also been a Soviet spy. According to FBI files released in 2013, Maxwell, who was born in Czechoslovakia and was living in the United Kingdom, was believed to be using his Pergamon Press media empire in the 1950s to provide intelligence to the Soviet Union.

The heavily redacted reports noted that when Maxwell and his business partner Kurt Wallersteiner were running their Anglo-Continental Exchange firm in London in 1953, both had “allegedly been recruited by the Soviet intelligence service for espionage purposes.”

Former FBI agent Marc Ruskin said in a previous interview that two agents from the Belgian national police told him of a child abuse ring in Belgium in the mid-1990s that also allegedly involved government officials.

“They had been working on a case that involved political corruption, and also there was a child pornography aspect to it as well,” he said. “And as their investigation proceeded, they began to develop subjects—targets of the investigation—who were high-level public officials.”

As their investigations grew deeper, however, the agents were called into their supervisor’s office and told to drop the case. Ruskin said, referring to political corruption of law enforcement, that “this was Western Europe—not some undeveloped country with a dictator. If it can happen in Western Europe, it can happen anywhere.”

Yuri Andropov (L), former General Secretary of the Soviet Union, sits alongside other communist leaders in Berlin on April 17, 1967. Andropov allegedly pushed to create pedophile rings in the West to use for blackmail. (German Federal Archives)

Satanic Ritual Abuse

What Ruskin reported happened in Belgium, shocking claims of a pedophile ring servicing high-level officials whose investigation was hushed up, has happened elsewhere in the West. Unfortunately, there is no single source tracking reports of pedophile rings, and there is a pattern of mysterious events obstructing their investigation when they are reported.

Starting in 1980, victims of pedophile networks that fit the picture outlined by the Soviets began to step forward in the West, but a new element began to be commonly reported: Satanic practices. Accounts by child victims and police reports reveal shocking claims of sexual abuse, dark occult practices, and the involvement of high-level officials.

This began the so-called Satanic panic, which lasted into the mid-90s. It resulted in prison sentences for only a handful of perpetrators, and also led to multiple claims of government-level conspiracies behind the rings.

Among the most famous cases was the Franklin child prostitution ring case from 1988 to 1990. The case in Omaha, Nebraska, alleged that high-level politicians were involved in a child prostitution ring, where children were flown to private parties of politicians where they were abused. Victims alleged other crimes including cannibalism, human sacrifice, and drug trafficking.

“The Franklin Cover-Up” by former Nebraska state Sen. John DeCamp. The book details the bizarre handling of a child abuse case that ended in perjury charges against the alleged victims.

The defendants were eventually found not guilty, but the way the case played out was criticized as a cover-up. The three main witnesses were instead charged with perjury, and many key figures in the case would later turn up dead.

Documented problems with the case were later compiled by former state Sen. John DeCamp in his book, “The Franklin Cover-up: Child Abuse, Satanism, and Murder in Nebraska,” where he states: “Two grand juries, one local and one federal, had a mandate to consider these and other charges of child abuse connected with the Franklin Credit Union. They indicted the victim-witnesses for perjury instead!”

DeCamp also states that evidence in the case “leads into drug-trafficking, money-laundering, pornography, child prostitution, and the kidnapping and sale of children in different parts of the United States, and abroad.”

Award-winning author and filmmaker Tim Tate produced a documentary on the Omaha case, uncovering many similar findings. The Discovery Channel was set to broadcast the documentary “Conspiracy of Silence” in May 1994, yet abruptly canceled before it could air. Tate explains on his website the sensitivity with covering the topic of Satanic ritual abuse, noting that in his experience, “touch it, and—professionally, at least—you die.”

The full documentary, which was in the late stages of editing, was later published online.

In a case in the United Kingdom, former British Member of Parliament Geoffrey Dickens, who died in 1995, investigated what he said, according to The Washington Post, was a pedophile ring of powerful individuals with “big, big names.”

Barry Dickens, the son of Geoffrey Dickens, told the BBC, “My father thought that the dossier at the time was the most powerful thing that had ever been produced, with the names that were involved and the power that they had.”

His son provided the research to British authorities, but files went missing in 2014 around evidence of break-ins. An additional 114 documents on the alleged pedophile ring also went missing around the same time. The Guardian reported, “The revelation that further relevant documents have disappeared will raise fresh fears of an establishment cover-up.”

Influence and Control

1989: ROBERT MAXWELL IS OFFICIALLY RECEIVED AT THE WHITE HOUSE BY G. WH. BUSH

According to Nyquist, when rumors of high-level Satanic-themed pedophile rings again emerged in 2016, his contact whose grandfather detailed the Soviet plot became nervous and afraid.

“I have to tell you he became very frightened, last year,” he said. “I went to breach the subject with him again, and he said ‘absolutely I do not want to talk about this; this scares me too much.’ Because he believed this is such a significant part of the Russian power, these pedophile networks, that if you talk about it you might be dead.”

Nyquist said his sources did not mention the element of Satanic abuse in the alleged Soviet-backed pedophile rings, but he noted that, as someone who has studied communist methods of infiltration and subversion, it doesn’t seem unusual.

“When the communists design an attack, they use such horrible methods; one of the advantages of a horrible method is that nobody believes that anyone would do such a thing,” he said. The elements of forcing victims to commit ritual murder—and killing any who refused to participate—would also work as a control mechanism over anyone involved, since they would all be guilty, he said.

He said the overall system, if true, would have given the Soviets and later post-Soviet participants significant power in establishing networks of influence and control. He noted that even just among business leaders, since they often fund politicians and political causes, by blackmailing them “you’re suddenly getting into the fringes of the political system. You’re able to penetrate the political system.”

“Pedophilia, if you look at it, is an important tool for corrupting, controlling, and manipulating a foreign government, and sabotaging its economy, sabotaging its political process, even sowing confusion,” he said. “This whole thing can be used in all kinds of creative ways to hurt the target country.”

Follow Joshua on Twitter: @JoshJPhilipp

Alexander Litvinenko’s accusation that Vladimir Putin was a paedophile may have been one of the motives for the Russian government to order his assassination, a report into the former Russian spy’s death has found.

Sir Robert Owen’s inquiry looked at the former FSB agent’s “highly personal attacks” on the Russian President, which culminated with an article on the Chechenpress website in July 2006, four months before he was poisoned.

Mr Litvinenko’s article, which was published as evidence in the report, started by recounting a meeting between Mr Putin and a boy “aged four or five” in a square near the Kremlin.

Litvinenko widow’s statement

“Putin kneeled, lifted the boy’s T-shirt and kissed his stomach,” Mr Litvinenko wrote.

All I’m saying: keep searching for yourself, no one has the full picture yet.

To be continued?

