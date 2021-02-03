When Pharmafia plays the “nazi” card to gaslight skeptical consumers, show them Jewish media

Imagine Jewish company Ben&Jerry went like: “People who don’t eat our ice-cream are anti-food and anti-semitic”. That’s exactly what Pharmafia does, amplified by their presstitutes and mass-mediots

Btw. Times of Israel deleted its most popular post of 2012, last one in my collage, but not quite every trace of it.

They replaced that truth with more truth, but we need all of it

Who are the Jews behind the coronavirus vaccines?

World’s 50 most influential Jews – The Jerusalem Post’s first annual list of those who are shaping the future.

Argentine TV host fired over ‘Jews control the media’ tweet

COVID-19 Vaccines Have Jewish Links

Microsoft and Google invest in medical research platform

Want more? There’s tons out there.

We are funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way. Help SILVIEW.media deliver more, better, faster, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them